Car Ride Stories for GIGI Kids - Christian stories for kids, bible stories, bedtime stories

The GO TO PODCAST for great bible and christian stories for kids.
Are your children sitting... More
The Story of Saul of Tarsus
"Someone must go and destroy the followers of Jesus in Damascus," one of the Jewish leaders said one day. "I will go," Saul said boldly. "I will go and destroy them all." Saul and a group of men got onto their horses and began the long journey to Damascus. Once they had found Jesus' followers, Saul would take them to Jerusalem and punish them there. Saul and his men rode for a long time. The road to Damascus was through the desert, and they soon got tired of seeing the dry wasteland, where there was nothing green in sight. But as they got closer to the town, they began to pass beautiful grassy fields with lots of bright flowers. Cool, blue streams flowed from the mountains in the distance. "Look!" one of Saul's men said. "This is much better than the desert." All of a sudden, a very bright light shone down from heaven. It was so bright that Saul could no longer see where he was going! Saul fell off his horse and hit the ground with a thud. He was very sore from the fall, and he was very afraid. Tune in to listen to the whole story. Story by: Ashlee Price
4/3/2023
12:59
Riding camels in Egypt
Where in the world are Poppy and Esther? Can you guess the mystery country? Clue: They are on riding camels AND they also see pyramids. Tune in to listen to the whole story. Mei and Ginger the turtle dilemma
3/6/2023
12:25
7 days of creation
In the very beginning, way, way back in time, before any people or animals or plants existed, the whole earth was empty and dark. Everything was still. But God saw our little planet. He had made a plan at the beginning of time to create this world, and now it was time for Him to begin His work. He spoke with a loud voice and said, "Let there be light". Brightness suddenly filled the emptiness. God saw that the light was good, so He separated the darkness from the light He had created. He said, "The darkness will be called 'night', and the light will be called 'day.'" Then there was evening and morning, and that was the first day of creation. God then said, "Let the sky and the waters be separated." As soon as He said it, there was a great rushing sound. The water separated and the sky was formed. Fluffy, white clouds appeared in the air. The water began to ripple and waves formed on the ocean. And there was evening and morning, the second day of creation.... Tune in to listen to the whole story. Story by: Ashlee Price
2/6/2023
14:31
Season Finale
Today is our very last episode of 2022! We will read a few chapters of our free audiobook Mary's Big New - don't forget to download it. See you in February 2023 with brand-new stories! Tune in to listen to the whole story.
12/19/2022
27:32
Stompy's Christmas Dilemma
"Stompy was very excited! The rainforest was looking wonderful just in time for Christmas. Day and night, Stompy couldn't stop talking about Christmas. All she cared about was having the biggest Christmas tree, the best decorated house, all the food she could eat, and all the presents she would get. She might even get more gifts than all of her friends!" Tune in to listen to the whole story. Written by: Martha Hughes
About Car Ride Stories for GIGI Kids - Christian stories for kids, bible stories, bedtime stories
Are your children sitting at the back of the car moaning and groaning because they’re bored?
They want to be entertained, but you don’t want them to be on your iPhone or iPad playing idle games.
You want their brain to be nourished, and for them to grow spiritually each day. But at the same time be entertained!
Am I right?
Yes? Great!
That's why we have this awesome podcast for kids. Here you will find bible stories, missionary stories, true stories and craft ideas, bible verses and even songs from Poppy's glitter box.
An amazing world of stories awaits your little one here on our christian podcast stories for kids.
Travel in the mornings in peace as your children listen to them and grow closer to Jesus.
But, the stories don't have to stop in the car. You can listen to them while you cook together, for family worships or for bedtime.
Our stories also have some very cool special effects that will keep them hooked while they imagine each scene.
We know that your children will fall in love with these audio stories.
We believe it’s important for God to be presented in a way that will make them love him even more.
Press the play button and be inspired by these christian stories for the car! (Or anywhere you want to listen)
