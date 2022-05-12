About Car Ride Stories for GIGI Kids - Christian stories for kids, bible stories, bedtime stories

The GO TO PODCAST for great bible and christian stories for kids. ________________________________________ Are your children sitting at the back of the car moaning and groaning because they’re bored? They want to be entertained, but you don’t want them to be on your iPhone or iPad playing idle games. You want their brain to be nourished, and for them to grow spiritually each day. But at the same time be entertained! Am I right? Yes? Great! That's why we have this awesome podcast for kids. Here you will find bible stories, missionary stories, true stories and craft ideas, bible verses and even songs from Poppy's glitter box. An amazing world of stories awaits your little one here on our christian podcast stories for kids. Travel in the mornings in peace as your children listen to them and grow closer to Jesus. But, the stories don't have to stop in the car. You can listen to them while you cook together, for family worships or for bedtime. Our stories also have some very cool special effects that will keep them hooked while they imagine each scene. We know that your children will fall in love with these audio stories. We believe it’s important for God to be presented in a way that will make them love him even more. Press the play button and be inspired by these christian stories for the car! (Or anywhere you want to listen)