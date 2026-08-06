This episode first aired back in August 2023 and it went on to become one of the most downloaded birth stories I have ever put out.



So I'm bringing it back! Whether this is your first time hearing Jamie's story or you are coming back around again, I think you are going to love it. ❤️

Jamie Peterson always knew she wanted to at least TRY for an unmedicated birth. She gathered all the information she could, took the My Essential Birth course with her husband, saw a Webster certified chiropractor, walked and squatted and drank her red raspberry leaf tea, and hired a doula to help bridge the communication gap with her husband when she was deep in labor.

And then birth did what birth does... it went completely off script. 😅

Jamie went in for a routine appointment at 39 weeks and 5 days.



Her provider offered a membrane sweep, mentioned it could break her water but she doubted it would, and the moment she went for it, Jamie's water was everywhere.



From there things moved FAST. She got to the hospital around 5:30, kept telling the nurses she was fine and settling in, requested a bath at what she thought was early labor, and got checked to find out she was already at a nine. Her first baby was born at 7:10pm. Water broke at 4:10. Baby in her arms three hours later.



As a FIRST time mom. 👀

This is one of those birth stories that will change what you think is possible, especially if you are a first time mama who has been told to brace for a 24 hour labor.



Jamie is funny, humble, and so honest about the preparation she did and how much of it mattered. I know you are going to love her as much as I do. ❤️

Here are some highlights from the episode:

[2:36] Meet Jamie — living in Minnesota with her husband Erik and her daughter Noa who just turned one in March. She is honest right out of the gate that she hated being pregnant, and we get into allll of it. 😂



[4:45] The glucose test scare — what happened when she failed the one-hour test "miserably," and the twist that came with the three-hour. 👀



[6:38] Choosing a hospital birth with a low intervention team — and the one tradeoff that came with it.



[8:18] How she "tested" her providers on their induction protocol — and why their answer told her she was exactly where she needed to be. 💪



[8:18] The quote that stopped me in my tracks — it took her husband nine months to learn how to support her, and nine months for her to learn how to be supported by him. 😅



[10:54] Everything she did to prepare — the birth course on the ball every night, Webster chiropractic care from 12 weeks, acupuncture, walking, squats, red raspberry leaf tea, and the affirmations she loved. This is the part that made all the difference. 💪



[10:54] Why she hired a doula — and whether her birth went anything like she pictured. 😅



[18:13] Her birth — the membrane sweep that did NOT go as expected, the "just get settled in" moment that turned into something else entirely, and a labor that left every nurse in the room stunned. 👀



[18:13] Pushing as a first-time mom — the mindset shift that had her thinking "well, that wasn't so bad, I can do it again." 💪



[28:40] How she coped through contractions — the one position that was the only thing that helped.



[30:19] Postpartum — immediate skin to skin, delayed cord clamping, and Erik's sweet "I thought we were supposed to wait" moment. ❤️



[31:24] Jamie's best advice for moms and dads — including a reminder you are going to want to hold onto long after birth. 💛

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