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361 episodes
- This episode first aired back in August 2023 and it went on to become one of the most downloaded birth stories I have ever put out.
So I'm bringing it back! Whether this is your first time hearing Jamie's story or you are coming back around again, I think you are going to love it. ❤️
Jamie Peterson always knew she wanted to at least TRY for an unmedicated birth. She gathered all the information she could, took the My Essential Birth course with her husband, saw a Webster certified chiropractor, walked and squatted and drank her red raspberry leaf tea, and hired a doula to help bridge the communication gap with her husband when she was deep in labor.
And then birth did what birth does... it went completely off script. 😅
Jamie went in for a routine appointment at 39 weeks and 5 days.
Her provider offered a membrane sweep, mentioned it could break her water but she doubted it would, and the moment she went for it, Jamie's water was everywhere.
From there things moved FAST. She got to the hospital around 5:30, kept telling the nurses she was fine and settling in, requested a bath at what she thought was early labor, and got checked to find out she was already at a nine. Her first baby was born at 7:10pm. Water broke at 4:10. Baby in her arms three hours later.
As a FIRST time mom. 👀
This is one of those birth stories that will change what you think is possible, especially if you are a first time mama who has been told to brace for a 24 hour labor.
Jamie is funny, humble, and so honest about the preparation she did and how much of it mattered. I know you are going to love her as much as I do. ❤️
Here are some highlights from the episode:
[2:36] Meet Jamie — living in Minnesota with her husband Erik and her daughter Noa who just turned one in March. She is honest right out of the gate that she hated being pregnant, and we get into allll of it. 😂
[4:45] The glucose test scare — what happened when she failed the one-hour test "miserably," and the twist that came with the three-hour. 👀
[6:38] Choosing a hospital birth with a low intervention team — and the one tradeoff that came with it.
[8:18] How she "tested" her providers on their induction protocol — and why their answer told her she was exactly where she needed to be. 💪
[8:18] The quote that stopped me in my tracks — it took her husband nine months to learn how to support her, and nine months for her to learn how to be supported by him. 😅
[10:54] Everything she did to prepare — the birth course on the ball every night, Webster chiropractic care from 12 weeks, acupuncture, walking, squats, red raspberry leaf tea, and the affirmations she loved. This is the part that made all the difference. 💪
[10:54] Why she hired a doula — and whether her birth went anything like she pictured. 😅
[18:13] Her birth — the membrane sweep that did NOT go as expected, the "just get settled in" moment that turned into something else entirely, and a labor that left every nurse in the room stunned. 👀
[18:13] Pushing as a first-time mom — the mindset shift that had her thinking "well, that wasn't so bad, I can do it again." 💪
[28:40] How she coped through contractions — the one position that was the only thing that helped.
[30:19] Postpartum — immediate skin to skin, delayed cord clamping, and Erik's sweet "I thought we were supposed to wait" moment. ❤️
[31:24] Jamie's best advice for moms and dads — including a reminder you are going to want to hold onto long after birth. 💛
Don't forget to RATE & FOLLOW the Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy Podcast!
Leave a Review! ⭐️ Here's how >>
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Select “Ratings and Reviews”
Click the stars!
Select “Write a Review” and tell us what was the most amazing, comforting, eye-opening thing that you loved!
On Spotify
Find "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" podcast
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Select "Rate podcast"
Click the stars and write a quick review!
FOLLOW "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" so you never miss an episode that makes pregnancy & birth feel easier!
Here’s how to do it in just 2 seconds:
On Apple Podcasts → Tap the “+” Follow button in the top right corner of the show page.
On Spotify → Tap the “Follow” button right under the show titles
Let's Connect!
Three exercises to help prepare you for your BEST birth: https://www.myessentialbirth.com/3-exercises
Join the Course! https://www.myessentialbirth.com/getstarted
Email: hello@myessentialbirth.com.
Follow @myessentialbirth on INSTAGRAM!
- This one first aired back in November 2025 and you guys loved it. It ended up being one of the most downloaded episodes I have ever done.
So I am bringing it back out of the vault because it's just too good to let it sit there!
This is the stuff nobody really tells you about getting ready for birth. The things I wish I had known before my first baby. So whether you are hearing it for the first time or coming back around again, grab a notebook and settle in. I think you are going to love it. ❤️
You’ve been prepping for birth, but with so much conflicting advice, it’s easy to feel nervous or unprepared… and you’re not alone! In this episode, I’m breaking down what most people don’t tell you about getting ready for labor — from birth myths and epidurals to baby positioning, mindset, and practical ways to feel confident no matter how your birth unfolds.
We’re covering what really matters during birth prep, including how to:
• Spot the signs of active labor and plan for support
• Understand epidurals, pain, and movement — what providers often don’t mention
• Influence your baby’s position safely during pregnancy
• Use mindset, flexibility, and planning to stay calm and confident
• Prepare your birth partner to truly be your rock in the delivery room
• Focus on three simple, actionable things you can start today to feel ready
If you’ve ever wondered, “Am I ready for this?” or “What actually matters for a smooth birth?” — this episode is for you. It’s honest, empowering, and full of practical tips to help you feel informed AND ready for your best birth yet!
Don't forget to RATE & FOLLOW the Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy Podcast!
Leave a Review! ⭐️ Here's how >>
On Apple Podcasts
Find “Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy” podcast
Select “Ratings and Reviews”
Click the stars!
Select “Write a Review” and tell us what was the most amazing, comforting, eye-opening thing that you loved!
On Spotify
Find "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" podcast
Click the 3 dots "..."
Select "Rate podcast"
Click the stars and write a quick review!
FOLLOW "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" so you never miss an episode that makes pregnancy & birth feel easier!
Here’s how to do it in just 2 seconds:
On Apple Podcasts → Tap the “+” Follow button in the top right corner of the show page.
On Spotify → Tap the “Follow” button right under the show titles
Let's Connect!
Three exercises to help prepare you for your BEST birth: https://www.myessentialbirth.com/3-exercises
Join the Course! https://www.myessentialbirth.com/getstarted
Email: hello@myessentialbirth.com.
Follow @myessentialbirth on INSTAGRAM!
The Vault Essentials: 3 Birth Plan Mistakes That Lead to Regret (And What to Do Instead)07/22/2026 | 20 mins.Back by popular demand, this is one of 2026's most-listened episodes. If you're building your birth plan right now, grab your notebook and tune in, mama!
What if the birth plan you worked so hard on… actually set you up for disappointment?
Most moms spend hours researching, Googling templates, and checking every box, and still walk away from birth feeling blindsided, unprepared, or like the whole experience just happened around them.
And it's not their fault. It's because nobody ever showed them what a birth plan is actually supposed to do, or the mistakes that quietly sabotage even the most prepared moms in the delivery room.
In this episode, we're pulling back the curtain on the most common birth plan mistakes I see all the time, and more importantly, exactly what to do instead.
Whether you're just starting to think about your birth plan or you already have one and something feels off, this episode is going to change the way you think about it completely.
Here are some highlights from the episode:
Why the birth plan templates you find online might be working against you
The real reason birth plans fall flat when labor actually begins
Mistake #1: The mindset shift that changes how you approach your birth plan
Mistake #2: The powerful (and totally underused) way to use your birth plan before you ever step foot in a delivery room
Mistake #3: Why planning only for your ideal birth can leave you feeling lost when things shift
How to use your birth plan to learn something really important about your provider ahead of time
The free Birth Map download that makes the whole process feel so much easier: https://www.myessentialbirth.com/birthplan
Birth doesn't have to go perfectly for you to walk away feeling incredible about your experience.
What matters most is that you felt informed, understood your options, and had a voice every step of the way. I know you're going to love it, mama.
Don't forget to RATE & FOLLOW the Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy Podcast!
Leave a Review! ⭐️ Here's how >>
On Apple Podcasts
Find “Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy” podcast
Select “Ratings and Reviews”
Click the stars!
Select “Write a Review” and tell us what was the most amazing, comforting, eye-opening thing that you loved!
On Spotify
Find "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" podcast
Click the 3 dots "..."
Select "Rate podcast"
Click the stars and write a quick review!
FOLLOW "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" so you never miss an episode that makes pregnancy & birth feel easier!
Here’s how to do it in just 2 seconds:
On Apple Podcasts → Tap the “+” Follow button in the top right corner of the show page.
On Spotify → Tap the “Follow” button right under the show titles
Let's Connect!
Three exercises to help prepare you for your BEST birth: https://www.myessentialbirth.com/3-exercises
Join the Course! https://www.myessentialbirth.com/getstarted
Email: hello@myessentialbirth.com.
Follow @myessentialbirth on INSTAGRAM!
- This is a rebroadcast of one of our most loved episodes — whether you are listening for the first time or coming back for another listen, I know you are going to get something out of it. Enjoy! ❤️
I have three babies I gave birth to and two girls who made me a mama in a different way — and all three times I gave birth I was planning to go unmedicated.
It only happened once.
And it was not because my body failed me. It was because I did not have the tools I needed and I did not know then what I know now.
About nutrition. About mindset. About preparing my birth partner. About what actually helps once you are deep in labor and things get really hard.
That is exactly why this episode exists. In this one I am walking you through everything — starting in pregnancy with nutrition, movement, posture, and mindset work, and moving all the way through labor with the tools, positions, support, and options that make the biggest difference when you are working toward an unmedicated birth.
There is no judgment here about how you choose to give birth. But if unmedicated birth is your goal — I want you to have every single thing you need to get there. ❤️
Here are some highlights from the episode:
Why staying healthy and low risk gives you the most options for your birth — and where nutrition fits into all of it
The three exercises and daily movement that prepare your body for labor — and how to actually build the habit
Why your posture matters more than you think for your baby's position
Mindset work, positive affirmations, and why this might matter even more for mamas who have given birth before
Labor practice — what it is, why it works, and how to do it starting today
How to prepare your birth partner so they actually know how to support you when it counts
Understanding how birth physiologically works — and why that knowledge changes everything about how it feels
Knowing your options before you get to the induction conversation
Why staying home longer is one of the most powerful tools for an unmedicated birth
Water as nature's epidural, freedom of movement, emptying your bladder, and eating and drinking in labor
Being adaptable — why you should never be suffering just to stay unmedicated, and how to make confident decisions if things shift
Links Mentioned:
🔗 My Essential Birth Course: myessentialbirth.com/getstarted
🔗 3 Free Exercises: myessentialbirth.com/3-exercises
📱 Instagram: @myessentialbirth
Don't forget to RATE & FOLLOW the Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy Podcast!
Leave a Review! ⭐️ Here's how >>
On Apple Podcasts
Find “Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy” podcast
Select “Ratings and Reviews”
Click the stars!
Select “Write a Review” and tell us what was the most amazing, comforting, eye-opening thing that you loved!
On Spotify
Find "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" podcast
Click the 3 dots "..."
Select "Rate podcast"
Click the stars and write a quick review!
FOLLOW "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" so you never miss an episode that makes pregnancy & birth feel easier!
Here’s how to do it in just 2 seconds:
On Apple Podcasts → Tap the “+” Follow button in the top right corner of the show page.
On Spotify → Tap the “Follow” button right under the show titles
Let's Connect!
Three exercises to help prepare you for your BEST birth: https://www.myessentialbirth.com/3-exercises
Join the Course! https://www.myessentialbirth.com/getstarted
Email: hello@myessentialbirth.com.
Follow @myessentialbirth on INSTAGRAM!
- What if your baby has been trying to tell you they need to go to the bathroom this whole time, and you just did not know how to listen?
Before disposable diapers existed, 92% of American babies were out of diapers by 18 months.
Today our average is three years old. And according to my guest today — that shift had nothing to do with biology and everything to do with marketing.
Andrea Olson is the author of Go Diaper Free, the world's leading educator on elimination communication, and a mama of six who has never had more than one baby in diapers at a time.
She has helped over a million families start this practice across the world. And in this episode she breaks down everything you need to know from what elimination communication actually is, to the cues your baby is already giving you, to how to start from the very first day of your baby's life.
I sat with this conversation for a long time after we finished recording.
Babies are not any different biologically than they were before disposable diapers existed. They still have the same instincts. They are still trying to tell us what they need. We just stopped listening.
And this episode is going to change the way you think about diapers, potty training, and tuning into your baby from day one. ❤️
Here are some highlights from the episode:
What elimination communication actually is — and the instincts babies are born with that we have completely lost touch with in the Western world
The Pampers story that will make your jaw drop — what Andrea learned from a conversation with an actual Pampers executive and how it changed the way pediatricians talk about potty training forever
When to start and what it actually looks like — from brand new newborns to mobile babies to young toddlers
The two simple things Andrea recommends starting with that take almost no extra time or effort
The cues your baby is already giving you — from bearing down and staring off into space to popping off the breast and trying to escape the carrier
The difference between elimination communication and potty training — and why understanding that difference changes everything
What this looks like in real life for mamas going back to work, families with multiple kids, and babies in daycare
The bonding piece — why every single person who has done elimination communication says it is one of the most connecting experiences of early parenthood
The three biggest things that surprised Andrea across six babies and over a million families
How much money you actually save — Andrea has saved $12,000 in diapers across six kids
Two free resources Andrea put together specifically for our listeners today
🎁 Free resources for listeners:
Head to www.myessentialbirth.com/EC to grab the Easy Start Guide and the Potty Training Primer.
Connect with Andrea:
🌐 Website: godiaperfree.com
🛍️ Store: tinyundies.com
📱 Instagram: @godiaperfree
▶️ YouTube: Go Diaper Free
Don't forget to RATE & FOLLOW the Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy Podcast!
Leave a Review! ⭐️ Here's how >>
On Apple Podcasts
Find “Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy” podcast
Select “Ratings and Reviews”
Click the stars!
Select “Write a Review” and tell us what was the most amazing, comforting, eye-opening thing that you loved!
On Spotify
Find "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" podcast
Click the 3 dots "..."
Select "Rate podcast"
Click the stars and write a quick review!
FOLLOW "Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy" so you never miss an episode that makes pregnancy & birth feel easier!
Here’s how to do it in just 2 seconds:
On Apple Podcasts → Tap the “+” Follow button in the top right corner of the show page.
On Spotify → Tap the “Follow” button right under the show titles
Let's Connect!
Three exercises to help prepare you for your BEST birth: https://www.myessentialbirth.com/3-exercises
Join the Course! https://www.myessentialbirth.com/getstarted
Email: hello@myessentialbirth.com.
Follow @myessentialbirth on INSTAGRAM!
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About Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy
Birth is amazing, beautiful, wonderful . . . and it can throw you for a loop! Despite our very best birth “plans,” we can find ourselves taking some twist and turns during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum that we don’t expect. Enter the Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy Podcast! Hey mama! My name is Stephanie, and I’m a mom of three boys, and two girls, a professional doula, childbirth educator, and the creator of the Online Birth Course - My Essential Birth www.myessentialbirth.com. I love to help mothers just like you feel empowered and confident during pregnancy, birth, and into motherhood by taking my years of knowledge and personal/professional experience in the birth world and breaking down complex birth topics to make preparing for labor & birth a breeze! Every week, you’ll hear from myself & other women ready to share their knowledge with other pregnant moms about pregnancy and birth topics that will have you feeling knowledgeable and in the driver’s seat of your best birth experience. Your best birth starts here >>>> www.myessentialbirth.com/getstartedPodcast website
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