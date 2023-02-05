Birth is amazing, beautiful, wonderful . . . and it can throw you for a loop! Despite our very best birth “plans,” we can find ourselves taking some twist and t... More
Let's Talk about Pelvic Floor Exercises, Diastasis Recti, and Holistic Approaches to Infertility with Dr. Lizzie Kieffer, DPT
We tend to think of pelvic floor exercises as something you do postpartum. This week's guest, Dr. Lizzie, DPT, talks about how crucial it is to prepare your body before and during pregnancy! We talk about pelvic floor therapy, diastasis recti, and infertility. You'll want to listen in for the incredibly helpful information in this episode! 🤩You can find Lizzie at:InstagramWebsiteLinks Mentioned:FREE Pelvic Floor PDFs from Dr. Lizzie
5/2/2023
31:03
Birth Story: Preparing for the Mental Game of Labor & Birth + The Difference the Right Support Can Make with Taryn Hoeksema
Having an unmedicated birth is a huge decision and requires so much preparation physically AND mentally. Your body will do what your brain tells it to! For your body to enter "Labor Land", it's imperative that mom feels safe and supported. Taryn shares her birth story about how her support and mental preparation helped her achieve the birth she desired for her third baby girl.Links Mentioned:Water: Nature's Epidural15 Things That Cause More Pain During BirthDr. Marina Kimball of Begin with Family Chiropractic
4/25/2023
41:46
Your Questions Answered + All the Tips & Advice for Pregnancy/Postpartum Workouts, Fitness, & Recovery with Shayli Campbell
Healthy eating habits and moving your body is SO important when you're pregnant. It sets you up for a healthy pregnancy keeps you low risk! Shayli Campbell, pre/postnatal instructor, shares her advice and answers your questions about fitness during and after pregnancy!I love that Shayli was able to answer specific questions that our mamas have been asking. Shayli shares about her different programs that she has available for purchase. 🗒️She also has a deal going on for 15% off all of her programs for the last 4 weeks of her pregnancy! 🥳 Use the link below to get 15% off her programs! ⬇️You can find her at:WebsiteFitness ProgramsInstagramTikTokYouTubeLinks Mentioned:Belly Deflating Challenge with ShayliGet 15% OFF Shayli's Pregnancy & Postpartum Workouts HERE!
4/18/2023
49:05
Motherhood or Postpartum Depression: Navigating the Rollercoaster of Life as a Mother & Knowing When To Seek Help
If you are a mom, and you're feeling like things are hard, life is rough, you don't know how to make things works, it is just part of the process! Just stick with it! Welcome to motherhood. We're all in this together. I see you. I support you. You're doing better than you think you are. 💜Links Mentioned:My Essential Birth CourseMy Essential Birth InstagramEPDS (Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale)
4/11/2023
23:02
The RhoGAM Shot during Pregnancy and at Birth: Why Is It Important? When Would You Need It?
In this quick to the point but informational episode, if you are Rh negative, you will now have all the information you need about the RhoGAM shot, when you'll receive it (if you choose!), how it'll affect you and your baby, and all the benefits and risks. As always, you have a choice!No matter what pregnancy this is for you, there's always more you can learn! This episode is especially for mamas who are Rh negative. We are going to talk about the rhoGAM shot. 💉Links Mentioned:My Essential Birth CourseMy Essential Birth InstagramRhoGAM Pamphlet
