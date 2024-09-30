S8 E4: Goin' to Church - Stories for the Whole Family by Donald Davis, Josh Goforth, and Rev. Robert S. Jones
Gather your family to listen to stories about how there are many ways to celebrate and worship God.
(00:33) "Jack Mar Builds a House" -Donald Davis tells a story about the childhood recognition that good is not confined to one place or person.
(11:26) Sam Payne talks about what keeps his family close even though they come from different religious backgrounds.
(15:40) "Jerusalem Mourn" - Josh Goforth shares an old gospel style song. In trying to better ourselves--and too often each other--it's good to know how to laugh at our faults along the way.
(21:26) "What are They Doing in Heaven Today" - Reverend Robert B. Jones sings a spiritual accompanied on a ukulele about a peace to be found after every life.
Stories bring us together and the stories on The Apple Seed will spark memories that you can share with the people you love. The Apple Seed is a storytelling podcast by BYUradio and is hosted by Sam Payne.
Key words: Stories, storytelling, storyteller, family, musician, singing, spirituality, church, churchgoing, childhood, lesson, advice, Mormons, gospel music, humor, heaven, mandolin, peace, goodness
--------
27:21
S8 E3: The Tenacity of Tricksters - Stories for the Whole Family by Charlotte Blake Alston, Donna Washington and Lyn Ford
Gather your family around while we listen to stories of overcoming our foes with cleverness.
(00:54) "Anansi and his Six Children" - Charlotte Blake Alston brings us a story of a West African trickster who was saved by his clever children.
(6:33) Sam Payne tells a story about his trickster brother.
(8:34) "Brer Rabbit and the Tar Baby" - Donna Washington introduces and brings to life Brer Rabbit, a sociable little trickster who always wins in the end.
(18:53) "The Happy Place" - Lyn Ford tells another story of clever Rabbit who, despite threatenings and teasings, always knows a happy place when he finds one.
Stories bring us together and the stories on The Apple Seed will spark memories that you can share with the people you love. The Apple Seed is a storytelling podcast by BYUradio and is hosted by Sam Payne.
Key words: Stories, storytelling, storyteller, family, Brer Rabbit, rabbit, trickster, tricks, traps, wisdom, cleverness, outwitting, happy place, happiness, folktale
--------
32:35
S8 E2: Haunting Stories - Stories for the Whole Family by Kim Weitkamp and Mara Menzies
Gather your family to listen to stories fit for the Halloween holiday.
(00:36) "The Witch of Laggan" - Mara Mensies tells a story for the season about a hunter, a witch, and the devil himself.
(11:00) Sam Payne talks about his change of heart towards the holiday of Halloween.
(15:19) "Pency Cementary" - Kim Weitkamp shares a story and a song about old Marcus Anthony Ramsey, a cemetery keeper who was a little too quick to judge.

Key words: Stories, storytelling, storyteller, songwriter, singing, family, legend, folk tale, tall tale, Halloween, cemetery, judgement, memories, anecdote, spooky, witch, hunter, devil, hounds, Scotland
--------
33:56
S8 E1: Danger Ahead - Stories for the Whole Family by Bil Lepp and Geraldine Buckley
Gather your family to listen to stories about how even plans gone awry can make for zany memories.
(00:37) "Diablo, of How I Met My Wife" - Bil Lepp tells the story of how he met his wife while working at a summer camp. One ride on a headstrong horse taught him the risks and rewards of trying something new.
(16:21) Sam Payne tells a story about the mishaps of trying to build a screened-in porch for his wife while trying to show her his love.
(20:28) "Hitchhiking" - Geraldine Buckley shares a story of a road-trip adventure undertaken against her better judgement. Sometimes the daunting experiences earn the biggest laugh in retrospect.

Key words: Stories, storytelling, storyteller, family, memories, summer, horseriding, rewards, roadtrip, tall tale, anecdote, adventure, hitchhiking, summer camp, magic, risk, comedy, humor
--------
28:56
S7 E12: Wide-Mouth Kids - Stories for the Whole Family by Tim Lowry and Kim Weitkamp
Gather your family to listen to stories about children with big mouths and big ideas. Whether human or amphibian, their brashness will make your jaw drop with laughter.
(1:00) "Potholders" - Kim Weitkamp tells about her experience as a kid creating a business with an interesting marketing scheme. The story she tells people to buy her goods might surprise you--because it surely surprised her neighbors!
(20:37) Sam Payne tells a story about trying to make money as a kid. His adventures are sure to bring back some memories of your own.
(24:49) "Wide-Mouth Frog" - Tim Lowry tells a story about a young frog on a mission. Will his big mouth get him into trouble?

Key Words: Stories, Storytelling, Storyteller, Family, Clever, Frogs, Potholders, Business, Pride, Humility, Friends, Community, Neighbors, Apology
