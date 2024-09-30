S8 E4: Goin' to Church - Stories for the Whole Family by Donald Davis, Josh Goforth, and Rev. Robert S. Jones

Gather your family to listen to stories about how there are many ways to celebrate and worship God. (00:33) "Jack Mar Builds a House" -Donald Davis tells a story about the childhood recognition that good is not confined to one place or person. (11:26) Sam Payne talks about what keeps his family close even though they come from different religious backgrounds. (15:40) "Jerusalem Mourn" - Josh Goforth shares an old gospel style song. In trying to better ourselves--and too often each other--it's good to know how to laugh at our faults along the way. (21:26) "What are They Doing in Heaven Today" - Reverend Robert B. Jones sings a spiritual accompanied on a ukulele about a peace to be found after every life. Stories bring us together and the stories on The Apple Seed will spark memories that you can share with the people you love. The Apple Seed is a storytelling podcast by BYUradio and is hosted by Sam Payne. Key words: Stories, storytelling, storyteller, family, musician, singing, spirituality, church, churchgoing, childhood, lesson, advice, Mormons, gospel music, humor, heaven, mandolin, peace, goodness