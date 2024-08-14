You might think that snorkeling is just for coral reefs, but Keith Williams knows that we can see amazing wildlife when we snorkel in the rivers and streams near our homes! Get to know candy darters, salmon, and other interesting freshwater creatures. Guest: Keith Williams, author of "Snorkeling Rivers and Streams: An Aquatic Guide to Underwater Discovery and Adventure" and guide at Freshwater Journeys

When Carl met Alfie the baby owl, she was sick and about to die. With his help, Alfie grew healthy and strong, proving that good comes when we help animals one by one. Guest: Carl Safina, author of “Alfie and Me: What Owls Know, What Humans Believe" and Professor for Nature and Humanity at Stony Brook University

About Constant Wonder KIDS

Welcome to Constant Wonder KIDS, the podcast that turns everyday moments into extraordinary adventures! Designed for curious kids (and the grown-ups who love them), our show takes you on thrilling journeys through the wonders of the natural world. Discover fascinating facts and true stories about amazing people doing incredible things in nature. Join us as we explore the playful side of octopuses who enjoy toys like Lego bricks. Dive into the ocean with whale sharks and meet one who has an unexpectedly friendly personality. Or cheer for tiny athletes at the International Hedgehog Olympic Games. Each episode of Constant Wonder KIDS is a bite-sized story taken from our parent podcast, Constant Wonder. Perfect for road trips, bedtime listening, or when your brain’s got an itch that needs to be scratched. Hosted by Paige Krumperman Darrington, Constant Wonder KIDS is a BYUradio podcast.