Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Sleep Tight Science - A Bedtime Science Podcast For Kids
Sleep Tight Media | Bedtime Science Podcast For Kids & Starglow Media
Latest episode
174 episodes
- In this episode, Shiying asked us why our brain is in our head and the answer took us back more than 500 million years to some of the earliest animals with a clear front end and back end. It's an interesting question, one which we don't often answer because we think the answer is obvious right up until the moment you actually try to answer it.
Grown-ups: we value your feedback. Our email and message link are in the episode notes—please send us your child’s questions and thoughts.
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
✨ Want more science and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
Support Us
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like to investigate? Send us an email at hello@sleeptightscience.com , and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
---
About Sleep Tight Science
We’ve got bedtime down to a (Sleep Tight) Science! Sleep Tight Science is an award winning bedtime podcast that makes science accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. Snuggle in and drift off to sleep while learning about science topics submitted by listeners! Designed for curious young minds (but simple enough for grown-ups to understand), Sleep Tight Science uses big words to answer big questions that kids wonder about, like why do we feel icky sometimes and how do our legs help us move? Learn something new about the natural world while drifting off to dreamland. Have an interesting science question or a topic you’re curious about? Email us at hello@sleeptightscience.com, and it might just be the focus of an upcoming episode!
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- Have you ever wondered about how trees grow? How can you tell how old they are? or Why are trees so important? In this episode we are going to talk about all these things. With the help of Craig Tupper, a forester in New Brunswick Canada, we are going to try and answer some questions about trees.
Grown-ups: we value your feedback. Our email and message link are in the episode notes—please send us your child’s questions and thoughts.
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
Support Us
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like to investigate? Send us an email at hello@sleeptightscience.com , and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
---
About Sleep Tight Science
We’ve got bedtime down to a (Sleep Tight) Science! Sleep Tight Science is an award winning bedtime podcast that makes science accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. Snuggle in and drift off to sleep while learning about science topics submitted by listeners! Designed for curious young minds (but simple enough for grown-ups to understand), Sleep Tight Science uses big words to answer big questions that kids wonder about, like why do we feel icky sometimes and how do our legs help us move? Learn something new about the natural world while drifting off to dreamland. Have an interesting science question or a topic you’re curious about? Email us at hello@sleeptightscience.com, and it might just be the focus of an upcoming episode!
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- In this encore episode of Sleep Tight Science, we’re learning all about jets! What makes a jet different from other airplanes? How do jet engines work? And why are jets so fast? We’ll learn about the science of thrust, engines, and speed—and finish with some fun facts.
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
📢 Send us your topics at hello@sleeptightscience.com , or leave a voice mail on our website: https://www.sleeptightscience.com.
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Family for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
Support Us
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like to investigate? Send us an email at hello@sleeptightscience.com , and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
---
About Sleep Tight Science
We’ve got bedtime down to a (Sleep Tight) Science! Sleep Tight Science is an award winning bedtime podcast that makes science accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. Snuggle in and drift off to sleep while learning about science topics submitted by listeners! Designed for curious young minds (but simple enough for grown-ups to understand), Sleep Tight Science uses big words to answer big questions that kids wonder about, like why do we feel icky sometimes and how do our legs help us move? Learn something new about the natural world while drifting off to dreamland. Have an interesting science question or a topic you’re curious about? Email us at hello@sleeptightscience.com, and it might just be the focus of an upcoming episode!
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- In this encore episode, we’ll explore the fascinating world of mosquitoes. You’ll learn what they are, why they buzz in our ears, why only some bite, and how they find us. We’ll also discover what happens after a bite, how mosquitoes grow up, and even a few surprising ways they help nature stay in balance.
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
📢 Send us your topics at hello@sleeptightscience.com , or leave a voice mail on our website: https://www.sleeptightscience.com.
✨ Want more stories and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Family for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
Support Us
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like to investigate? Send us an email at hello@sleeptightscience.com , and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
---
About Sleep Tight Science
We’ve got bedtime down to a (Sleep Tight) Science! Sleep Tight Science is an award winning bedtime podcast that makes science accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. Snuggle in and drift off to sleep while learning about science topics submitted by listeners! Designed for curious young minds (but simple enough for grown-ups to understand), Sleep Tight Science uses big words to answer big questions that kids wonder about, like why do we feel icky sometimes and how do our legs help us move? Learn something new about the natural world while drifting off to dreamland. Have an interesting science question or a topic you’re curious about? Email us at hello@sleeptightscience.com, and it might just be the focus of an upcoming episode!
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
- In this episode, four listeners ask four of the biggest questions in astronomy. We explore how the universe went from total darkness to its first stars, what a light-year really means, and what eventually happens to our sun.
Grown-ups: we value your feedback. Our email and message link are in the episode notes—please send us your child’s questions and thoughts.
Sleep Tight!,
Sheryl & Clark
❤️👂📖
---
✨ Want more science and fewer interruptions?
Join Sleep Tight Premium for ad-free listening, bonus bedtime stories every week, and personalized shout-outs for your little ones! Start your free trial now on Apple Podcasts or at sleeptightpremium.com.
---
Support Us
👉 Join Premium for AD FREE listening and extra bedtime stories!
👉 Sleep Tight Premium is now available in Apple Podcasts! 🎉
⭐⭐⭐⭐ Leave a review wherever you listen to podcasts, or share our podcast with your friends.
📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like to investigate? Send us an email at hello@sleeptightscience.com , and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
---
About Sleep Tight Science
We’ve got bedtime down to a (Sleep Tight) Science! Sleep Tight Science is an award winning bedtime podcast that makes science accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. Snuggle in and drift off to sleep while learning about science topics submitted by listeners! Designed for curious young minds (but simple enough for grown-ups to understand), Sleep Tight Science uses big words to answer big questions that kids wonder about, like why do we feel icky sometimes and how do our legs help us move? Learn something new about the natural world while drifting off to dreamland. Have an interesting science question or a topic you’re curious about? Email us at hello@sleeptightscience.com, and it might just be the focus of an upcoming episode!
Dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of children, Sleep Tight Media helps families replace bedtime struggles with bedtime snuggles.
More Education for Kids podcasts
- Wow in the WorldEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational PodcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Zooquarium PodcastArts, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Life Sciences, Pets & Animals, Science, Visual Arts
- Nat Theo Nature Lessons Rooted in the BibleChristianity, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
- Trivia for KidsEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Upside Down Story: Mystery Stories for Kid DetectivesEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Brains On! Science podcast for kidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Smologies with Alie WardEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Science
- Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and familyEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Who Smarted? - Educational Podcast for KidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
Trending Education for Kids podcasts
About Sleep Tight Science - A Bedtime Science Podcast For Kids
We’ve got bedtime down to a (Sleep Tight) Science! Sleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show that makes science accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. Snuggle in and drift off to sleep while learning about science topics submitted by listeners! Designed for curious young minds (but simple enough for grown-ups to understand), Sleep Tight Science uses big words to answer big questions that kids wonder about, like why do we feel icky sometimes and how do our legs help us move? Learn something new about the natural world while drifting off to dreamland. Have an interesting science question or a topic you’re curious about? Email us at hello@sleeptightscience.com, and it might just be the focus of an upcoming episode!Podcast website
Listen to Sleep Tight Science - A Bedtime Science Podcast For Kids, Wow in the World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Sleep Tight Science - A Bedtime Science Podcast For Kids
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.