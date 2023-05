Listener Questions, P.2 ❓

In this episode, we learn about Strawberries and that the 'seeds' on the outside of the strawberries are not actually seeds but tiny fruits. We also learned what might happen if we don't shower for a long time and what they might mean for our body. We talked about zombies and whether they are really green or if this is just artistic expression. We discussed our poop and why it is sometimes hard and sometimes soft. We looked at why the cold makes you want to pee more and why animals need different food than we do.