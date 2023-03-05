Sleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show for the whole family that answers the questions kids have about science. Each episode explores a fascinating top... More
Available Episodes
5 of 31
Do you know about worms?🪱
In this episode, we will learn about worms and try to answer some of the questions you, our listeners, have submitted about this topic and others. We will learn about worms by following along with the story of a little bear named Bernice, who you might already be familiar with if you listen to Sleep Tight Stories. Bernice has many interests, including science, and Papa Bear will help her learn. Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂🔬---Please fill out our first listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sleeptightscience---📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like investigated? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.👉 First time listening to Sleep Tight Science? Please follow us or listen on Spotify.❤️ We would love to hear from you, reach out to us via email. ---About Sleep Tight ScienceSleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show for the whole family that answers the questions kids have about science. Each episode explores a fascinating topic in science and technology, from the mysteries of outer space to the wonders of the human body. Sleep Tight Science is the perfect bedtime companion for curious minds of all ages. Have an interesting science topic you would like featured? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
4/26/2023
22:00
Listener Questions, P.2 ❓
In this episode, we learn about Strawberries and that the 'seeds' on the outside of the strawberries are not actually seeds but tiny fruits. We also learned what might happen if we don't shower for a long time and what they might mean for our body. We talked about zombies and whether they are really green or if this is just artistic expression. We discussed our poop and why it is sometimes hard and sometimes soft. We looked at why the cold makes you want to pee more and why animals need different food than we do. Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂🔬---Please fill out our first listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sleeptightscience---📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like investigated? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.👉 First time listening to Sleep Tight Science? Please follow us or listen on Spotify.❤️ We would love to hear from you, reach out to us via email. ---About Sleep Tight ScienceSleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show for the whole family that answers the questions kids have about science. Each episode explores a fascinating topic in science and technology, from the mysteries of outer space to the wonders of the human body. Sleep Tight Science is the perfect bedtime companion for curious minds of all ages. Have an interesting science topic you would like featured? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
4/19/2023
19:35
Listener Questions P.1 ❓
In this episode, we are trying something different. Instead of following a specific topic, we answer questions that listeners have sent us. We learn about the amazing complexity of our bodies and how they move, electricity and how lightbulbs are made, why cheetahs have lines on their faces and why dinosaurs were so big. We look at why spiders have 8 legs and if flies have bones in theirs. We also touched on coffee, our favourite topic, and whether coffee beans are actually beans. Finally we look at sunscreen and how it helps to protect us from the sun. Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂🔬---Please fill out our first listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sleeptightscience---📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like investigated? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.👉 First time listening to Sleep Tight Science? Please follow us or listen on Spotify.❤️ We would love to hear from you, reach out to us via email. ---About Sleep Tight ScienceSleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show for the whole family that answers the questions kids have about science. Each episode explores a fascinating topic in science and technology, from the mysteries of outer space to the wonders of the human body. Sleep Tight Science is the perfect bedtime companion for curious minds of all ages. Have an interesting science topic you would like featured? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
4/12/2023
26:03
Do you know about satellites? 🛰️
Did you know? In this episode we are going to learn about satellites. We are going to discuss what is a satellite and look at how they get into space. We will talk about all the different kinds of satellites and what they help us to do. Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂🔬---Please fill out our first listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sleeptightscience---📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like investigated? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.👉 First time listening to Sleep Tight Science? Please follow us or listen on Spotify.❤️ We would love to hear from you, reach out to us via email. ---About Sleep Tight ScienceSleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show for the whole family that answers the questions kids have about science. Each episode explores a fascinating topic in science and technology, from the mysteries of outer space to the wonders of the human body. Sleep Tight Science is the perfect bedtime companion for curious minds of all ages. Have an interesting science topic you would like featured? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
3/29/2023
27:21
Do you know about airplanes? ✈️
Did you know? In this episode we are going to learn about airplanes. We will answer some questions that have been sent in by our listeners and we are also going to look at the four principles that allow an airplane to fly which are lift, thrust, drag, and weight. We look at the differences between a plane’s wings and a bird’s wings and we find out why a plane cannot go backwards. Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark❤️👂🔬---Please fill out our first listener survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sleeptightscience---📢 Have an interesting science topic you would like investigated? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.👉 First time listening to Sleep Tight Science? Please follow us or listen on Spotify.❤️ We would love to hear from you, reach out to us via email. ---About Sleep Tight ScienceSleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show for the whole family that answers the questions kids have about science. Each episode explores a fascinating topic in science and technology, from the mysteries of outer space to the wonders of the human body. Sleep Tight Science is the perfect bedtime companion for curious minds of all ages. Have an interesting science topic you would like featured? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.
About Sleep Tight Science - A Bedtime Science Show For Kids
Sleep Tight Science is an engaging bedtime show for the whole family that answers the questions kids have about science. Each episode explores a fascinating topic in science and technology, from the mysteries of outer space to the wonders of the human body. Sleep Tight Science is the perfect bedtime companion for curious minds of all ages. Have an interesting science topic you would like featured? Send us an email at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming show.