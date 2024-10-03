Koala Moon - Kids Bedtime Stories & Meditations

The Piglet Who Went To Bed Early 🐷🐰 Rewind Bedtime Story

In tonight's kids bedtime story, we meet a piglet called Pipsqueak who just loves going to sleep at night. In fact, he loves sleeping so much that sometimes he goes to bed early. His best friend, Wriggles the bunny is completely the opposite and cannot settle down at bedtime, but with Pipsqueak's help, he soon learns how to quieten his mind and drift into a deep sleep. Relax, get sleepy, and let's begin! Narrator 🎙 Abbe Opher Author ✍️ Gillian Rogerson