Koala Moon - Kids Bedtime Stories & Meditations

The Pumpkin Pie's Thanksgiving Adventure 🥧🦃 Rewind Holiday Bedtime Story
In tonight's special Thanksgiving rewind, we're joining a family who are preparing for their Thanksgiving feast. Unfortunately in their rush, they leave their pumpkin pie on the supermarket check out. Luckily for them, they selected a plucky pie called Patty who is willing to find her own way to their table! Relax, get sleepy, and let’s begin!
About Koala Moon 🐨🌕
The No1 kids bedtime stories & sleep meditations podcast that helps children sleep like a dream. Hosted by the world's biggest fan of bedtime stories, Abbe Opher! All episodes are safe for babies, children and really big kids 0 to 100, so settle down tonight and get sleepy with the world's greatest bedtime stories & sleep meditations for kids.
Narrator 🎙 Abbe Opher
Author ✍️ Luke Prendergast
31:30
The Princess & The Pea 👸🏽 Fairytale Bedtime Story for Kids
In tonight’s story, we enjoy the real story of the princess and the pea, in which a prince searches the world for the perfect place to sleep, and finds his princess (and cat, Mitsi) along the way. Relax, get sleepy, and let’s begin!
About Koala Moon 🐨🌕
The No1 kids bedtime stories & sleep meditations podcast that helps children sleep like a dream. Hosted by the world's biggest fan of bedtime stories, Abbe Opher! All episodes are safe for babies, children and really big kids 0 to 100, so settle down tonight and get sleepy with the world's greatest bedtime stories & sleep meditations for kids.
Narrator 🎙 Abbe Opher
Author ✍️ Jane Thomas
32:41
The Piglet Who Went To Bed Early 🐷🐰 Rewind Bedtime Story
In tonight's kids bedtime story, we meet a piglet called Pipsqueak who just loves going to sleep at night. In fact, he loves sleeping so much that sometimes he goes to bed early. His best friend, Wriggles the bunny is completely the opposite and cannot settle down at bedtime, but with Pipsqueak's help, he soon learns how to quieten his mind and drift into a deep sleep. Relax, get sleepy, and let’s begin!
About Koala Moon 🐨🌕
The No1 kids bedtime stories & sleep meditations podcast that helps children sleep like a dream. Hosted by the world's biggest fan of bedtime stories, Abbe Opher! All episodes are safe for babies, children and really big kids 0 to 100, so settle down tonight and get sleepy with the world's greatest bedtime stories & sleep meditations for kids.
Narrator 🎙 Abbe Opher
Author ✍️ Gillian Rogerson
33:16
Koko & Kira's Autumn Fairy Walk 🍂🐼 Premium Kids Bedtime Story
In tonight's premium bedtime story for kids, we accompany Koko & Kira on a magical stroll through Sleepy Forest, and up sugar lump hill, with the Fall Fairy! Get cosy and warm, and let's begin!
About Koala Moon 🐨🌕
The No1 kids bedtime stories & sleep meditations podcast that helps children sleep like a dream. Hosted by the world's biggest fan of bedtime stories, Abbe Opher! All episodes are safe for babies, children and really big kids 0 to 100, so settle down tonight and get sleepy with the world's greatest bedtime stories & sleep meditations for kids.
Narrator 🎙 Abbe Opher
Author ✍️ Luke Prendergast
7:09
Potato & Beans: Chimpkin's Sleepy Stories 🐔✨ Kids Bedtime Story
In tonight's bedtime story, we're heading back to the Middle of Nowhere, where Chimpkin the chicken has a dream - she's going to start her very own newspaper! So, she sets about finding stories, from Potato and Beans' Diner, to the Nasa headquarters... Relax, get sleepy, and let’s begin!
About Koala Moon 🐨🌕
The No1 kids bedtime stories & sleep meditations podcast that helps children sleep like a dream. Hosted by the world's biggest fan of bedtime stories, Abbe Opher! All episodes are safe for babies, children and really big kids 0 to 100, so settle down tonight and get sleepy with the world's greatest bedtime stories & sleep meditations for kids.
Narrator 🎙 Abbe Opher
Author ✍️ Suzanna Mcloughlin
About Koala Moon - Kids Bedtime Stories & Meditations
