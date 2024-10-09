The Official Adventures in Odyssey Podcast

Dive into the making of the latest story arc with showrunner Marshal Younger and actor Dawson Griffin, the new voice of Wyatt Perkins. Why has this story been five years in the making? How did Dawson’s journey to Odyssey begin? What’s coming up for the Perkins family in the days ahead? Find out!
20:48
From Odyssey to Hollywood and back again
Writer Charlie Richards returns to Adventures in Odyssey after 24 years. Discover how his journey from Focus on the Family to a Hollywood sitcom to “The Pond” led to the latest Club adventure, “You Dirty Rat.” Plus hear a preview of the final episodes of Album 77!
22:51
Celebrating Whits everywhere with Award Winner Richard Moore
Bob and Jesse celebrate Richard Moore, this year’s Whit Award winner, with his son Chris and grandson Campbell, who nominated him! Hear how Richard’s mentorship was impacted by Whit himself and how his own mentorship has impacted others. Plus, get the latest on new Adventures in Odyssey merch and a preview of the next episode from Album 77!
21:56
The Avery Awards 2024, courtesy of AI-Oh
All the ideas for the Avery Awards have been done until Bob and Jesse employ their new digital assistant AI-Oh. From daring escapes to singing in spooky mansions, our hosts reveal the fan-voted winners from Album 75: “The Best is Yet to Come” and Album 76: “Keep it Together.”
24:09
From England to Odyssey: The Voice Behind Renee D. Carter
Caitlin Thorburn, the voice of Renee D. Carter, shares her journey from old England to New England (and back again!), mastering Renee's Scottish accent, and what fans can expect from “The Heavens Declare.”
