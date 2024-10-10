Bust or Trust: A Kids' Mystery Podcast

Merry Christmas Chief Detetives! As a special festive treat, Tiernan and Athena have three Christmas mini-mysteries to solve and some from you, our listeners too!
Brought to you by Small Wardour, makers of some of the best podcasts for kids.
*** If your chief detectives want to hear more from the investigations, including more compelling evidence and extra fun facts, then you can become a paid subscriber of the show. Just click Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or visit patreon.com/bustortrustpodcast to get access to weekly bonus episodes, ad-free and early listening and exclusive extras. Your support will help us to investigate even more amazing mysteries.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Holiday Bonus - Experts Episode 1
In this special experts episode, Tiernan and Athena talk all things science with brain expert Sophie Scott. Why are some people more likely to believe in creepy creatures? What is it that makes you a buster or a truster? In the first of four bonus episodes, Sophie Scott is here to help you extra curious Chief Detectives make up your minds.
The Rendlesham Forest Incident
On Boxing Day in 1980 in the South of England, US Airforce officers were certain they saw UFOs in the sky. But could it just have been some artistic rabbits and a very bright lighthouse? Athena and Tiernan look into the UK's most famous UFO case and then its up to our Chief Detectives to solve the case.
Spontaneous Human Combustion
Spontaneous Human Combustion is such a well known phenomena that Charles Dickens included it in one of his most famous stories. But do people really burst into flames for no reason, or is it all just a lot of made up stories and confused details? Athena and Tiernan light the flame on this case so that you, our Chief Detectives can work it out.
Warning: This one's a little gruesome so might not be suitable for younger listeners.
The Disappearance of Percy Fawcett
Famous explorer Percy Fawcett disappeared in 1925, while trying to find the Lost City of Z and no one has ever found a trace of him since. Did he find what he was looking for or did the dangerous rainforest wildlife get him first? Tiernan and Athena look into this case and bring you all the facts so you can decide.
Calling all Chief Detectives! Bust or Trust is a podcast for curious kids’ who’d like to get to the bottom of some of the world’s most interesting mysteries. From Big Foot to the Lost City of Atlantis, “Myth Truster” Tiernan Douieb and “Myth Buster” Athena Kugblenu take you through each case. It’s up to the Chief Detectives listening to decide if they bust the myth or trust it!
A real family listen, full of fun facts and silly jokes, this podcast encourages young listeners to think critically about “evidence” and how to debate and disagree in a playful and productive way.
Fun for ages 6 - 106.
Brought to you by Small Wardour, makers of some of the best podcasts for kids.
