Inside every drawer, cabinet, and freezer at Seattle’s Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture lies a collection of spectacular specimens (...that’s right, dead animals used for research)! Join hosts Brandi Fullwood and Paige Browning to unlock extraordinary tales: an ancient dinosaur crime scene, a fiercely cute wrestling sea otter, and a colony of flesh-eating beetles that strip animal bones clean… all in the name of science! And that’s just the start–the first three episodes drop January 21, wherever you get your podcasts! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Spectacular Specimens

A podcast for curious kids (and adults) about a collection of spectacular specimens and the stories they can tell us about life on Earth. Join Brandi and Paige as they open drawers, cabinets, and freezers full of specimens (a.k.a: dead animals used for research) at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture. In each episode, they’ll unlock exciting discoveries about one of our planet’s most remarkable creatures and learn how they can help us solve the mysteries of our living world. Spectacular Specimens is a production of KUOW, part of the NPR Network, in collaboration with the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture. Thank you to the supporters of KUOW, you help make this show possible! If you want to help out, go to www.kuow.org/donate/spectacularspecimensnotes