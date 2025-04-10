165. Want to Be a Great Mother-in-Law? Stop Doing These 8 Things!
Do you have a vision for the kind of mother-in-law you want to be?By avoiding playing the victim and taking things personally, not overstepping boundaries, and not competing for your child's loyalty, you can have a supportive, healthy relationship with your child's spouse. Listen in for eight things NOT to do as a mother-in-law,
--------
12:04
164. What Every Mother-in-Law Needs to Know: Encouraging, not Interfering
You set the tone in your relationship with your child's spouse. Be the first to extend love and grace.Honoring and supporting their family unit without meddling will strengthen your relationship with your child's mate.
--------
12:09
163. Why Talking to Your Adult Kids Feels So Hard--And How to Fix It!
It's not just you; there are real barriers to communication with your grown child.Listen in to identify ten common communication barriers and learn a solution for each. When you understand what you're up against, you can build a strategy to reconnect with your grown child.
--------
14:52
162. How to Communicate with Your Anxious Adult Child with author, Linda Hanstra
This generation of young adults is called the Anxious Generation, and we need to know how to talk to them.No mom wants to add to her grown child's anxiety. Linda Hanstra provides tips for moms with anxious children. Learn to support your anxious child by listening more and reminding them what they know to be true.
--------
19:52
161. Avoid These 10 Phrases: What NOT to Say to Your Adult Child, Part 2
Avoid these 10 phrases and learn to speak life instead.Communication doesn't have to be hard as long as we remember some guiding principles to speak life over our children. Let's talk about awareness, humility, and the power of empathy.
About The Midlife Momma Podcast - Empty nest mom, Parenting adult children, Midlife transition, Christian mom
Welcome to The Midlife Momma Podcast, the go-to resource for empty nest moms ready to embrace the next chapter of life with confidence and purpose! Join me, Pamela Henkelman, a certified Empty Nest Coach and proud momma of five, as we navigate this transformative journey together.Each week, we dive into essential topics that matter most to midlife moms, including:Setting and maintaining boundariesRediscovering your life’s purposeMastering effective communication with adult childrenStrengthening your marriage in the empty nest seasonLeaning on faith to guide your journey Follow The Midlife Momma Podcast now to join a community of like-minded moms and start your journey toward confidence, connection, and fulfillment in this exciting new chapter of motherhood.The Midlife Momma podcast is part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. Find more information at www.ChristianParenting.org
