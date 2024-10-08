The Big Boo Cast, Episode 414

The Aggies are at the top of the SEC football standings, so naturally Melanie and I talk all about that on this episode - along with the state of her legs and feet after walking about 13,000 steps in her full-length cowboy boots. And in my neck of the woods, I cooked for Alex and his buddies this past Sunday night, so it's been BUTTER AHOY here in Birmingham. We also discuss reading ruts and how to maybe / hopefully / possibly snap out of them, and it's my turn for Five Favorites. Hope you enjoy! - Join Us on Patreon - Our Amazon Shop - Live Stream tickets for our Friday night Dallas show Show Notes: - A&M's pregame entrance from four angles - Aggies' O-line pushes Marcel Reed into the end zone - Mike Elko has some things to say - "Mama my legs are sweatin'" - Mississippi State SEC Soccer Champions - the squirrel at the Ole Miss game - Two Funny Girls - Shrinking on AppleTV+ - Somebody Somewhere on HBOMax - The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory by Tim Alberta - What in the World?! by Leanne Morgan - The Barn by Wright Thompson - Color WOW Dream Cocktail Carb-Infused Leave-in Treatment - Haagen Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars - Revlon Shape-n-Buff nail file and buffer - We the Free Mari Muscle pullover - cigarettes dog toy (thanks, Lucky Peacock, for the tip)