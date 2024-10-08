Melanie and I both have happy live show hangovers this week, so we break down all of our Dallas fun as well as some fantastic memories from not even 24 hours in College Station. We had time with our friends Beth and Ree, we had time with each other and our friends and family, and we saw some amazingly talented college students perform in Chi O Songfest. It was quite a time.
We also wrap up our gift guide suggestions (see what I did there?!) this week, and we hope you enjoy!
Show Notes:
- Crescent Court Hotel in Dallas
- Mi Cocina in Dallas
- Retha, our business manager
- Beth Moore
- tap shoes on Amazon (seriously)
- wings in tap shoes
- Ree Drummond
- The Texas Theatre
- Songfest at Texas A&M
- digital copy of Songfest
- Mia Maria
- Spicy Hamburger Vegetable Soup
- 2024 Big Boo Holiday Gift Guide
The Big Boo Cast, Episode 415
Oh, how the college football turns have tabled. Melanie's Aggies traveled from the football mountaintop to the (temporary, we believe) valley this past weekend, so as you can imagine, she's still processing her emotions re: the loss. However, the good news is that this week marks the first installment of our annual holiday gift guide, and we're just as happy as we can be about that. Plus, we talk about our favorite fruity candy flavors, so basically we're changing the world one podcast episode at a time.
So excited to see some of you in Dallas this week - and hope you enjoy, everybody!
Show Notes:
- A&M at South Carolina
- shrubs at South Carolina's field
- Cam Matthews
- breakfasts with Matthew
- Skittle Gummies
- 2024 Big Boo Holiday Gift Guide
The Big Boo Cast, Episode 414
The Aggies are at the top of the SEC football standings, so naturally Melanie and I talk all about that on this episode - along with the state of her legs and feet after walking about 13,000 steps in her full-length cowboy boots. And in my neck of the woods, I cooked for Alex and his buddies this past Sunday night, so it's been BUTTER AHOY here in Birmingham.
We also discuss reading ruts and how to maybe / hopefully / possibly snap out of them, and it's my turn for Five Favorites.
Hope you enjoy!
Show Notes:
- A&M's pregame entrance from four angles
- Aggies' O-line pushes Marcel Reed into the end zone
- Mike Elko has some things to say
- "Mama my legs are sweatin'"
- Mississippi State SEC Soccer Champions
- the squirrel at the Ole Miss game
- Two Funny Girls
- Shrinking on AppleTV+
- Somebody Somewhere on HBOMax
- The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory by Tim Alberta
- What in the World?! by Leanne Morgan
- The Barn by Wright Thompson
- Color WOW Dream Cocktail Carb-Infused Leave-in Treatment
- Haagen Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars
- Revlon Shape-n-Buff nail file and buffer
- We the Free Mari Muscle pullover
- cigarettes dog toy (thanks, Lucky Peacock, for the tip)
The Big Boo Cast, Episode 413
For the second year in a row, The Big Boo Bowl was the Aggies' time to shine, but there was still a fine time to be had in Starkville. So this week Melanie and I discuss my very brief interaction with Dan Mullen, my enduring affection for the 2014 Mississippi State Bulldogs, and why it's bad form to throw objects on the field during a football game. Hypothetically.
We also talk about the non-football parts of our weekends, and it's Melanie's turn for Five Favorites. As a shock to absolutely no one, my microphone appears to be dying a slow death, so hopefully our sound will be all better next week (she says, hopefully).
Enjoy, everybody!
Show Notes:
- The Big Boo Bowl
- Georgia at Texas
- the controversial call at the Georgia / Texas game
- Ole Miss responds to claims of fake injuries
- Sophie and Dan Mullen
- Melanie and Jimbo Fisher
- Little House on the Prairie on Amazon Prime
- Mississippi State women's soccer #3 in the country
- Round Top
- Shrinking on AppleTV
- The Miracle Club on Netflix
- Aerie fleece super wide leg pants
- gold dangle earrings
- Adaline bracelet by Hudson Day
- High Noon Market leather bags
- maroon enamel heart on paperclip chain
The Big Boo Cast, Episode 412
On this episode Melanie and I discuss the variety of smells that greeted me during my travels last week, and of course we talk about college football: Melanie's high level of relaxation during a bye weekend, LSU's overtime win, the upcoming Big Boo Bowl, my current fight with Kirby Smart, and the fact that I accidentally messaged Dan Mullen on Instagram.
Naturally there are Side Eyes and I See Yous, and it's my turn for Five Favorites.
Hope you enjoy!
Show Notes:
- Mississippi State / Auburn 2014
- Ole Miss at LSU
- Mississippi State at Georgia
- South Carolina at Alabama
- Kirby Smart pushes Michael Van Buren
- Michael Van Buren
- our friend and business coach Retha Nichole
- A&M's women's basketball coach Joni Taylor
- collared colorblock sweatshirt mini dress
- AirPods Pro 2
- Firelight Candles
- COOP Home Goods Eden cooling pillow
- USB and USB-C four-port charger
