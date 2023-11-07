On this week's episode of Dear Dance Mom: If the moms had to come up with a cocktail to match their personas, what would they come up with? More importantly which mom is just busting out the wine and which one is avoiding alcohol altogether? Plus: Which moms are the most similar to one another, and which ones are just polar opposites? Their conclusions even manage to surprise themselves, so tune-in to find out!Subscribe to our Patreon for more fun content including Extended Episodes: www.patreon.com/deardancemom Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
52:58
Becky Home-Ecky Please Stand Up
On this week's episode of Dear Dance Mom: What kind of gifts do you give your close friends? How do you even go about figuring out what's the best gift to give in the first place? For some of these moms there's nothing like a home-made gift courtesy of the Real Becky Home-Ecky! Who doesn't love something made with love after all? Plus: Now that Halloween has passed and we can finally clear the way for Thanksgiving and Christmas! So in the spirit of the seasons, what are some of the mom's favorite holiday traditions?Subscribe to our Patreon for more fun content including Extended Episodes: www.patreon.com/deardancemom Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
39:18
Whats the Deal with Cheese Mats?
On this week's episode of Dear Dance Mom: Why was it called a Cheese Mat? When you look up cheese mats online they look very different than what the ALDC had, so what even were those other than glorified chairs? And would you believe they never even got cleaned!? Yuck! Plus: Copyright kept the girls from dancing to "real" music on the show, but what did the moms think were the best songs they ended up using instead?Subscribe to our Patreon for more fun content including Extended Episodes: www.patreon.com/deardancemom Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:01:18
Halloween Costumes
On this week's episode of Dear Dance Mom: With Halloween just around the corner it's the perfect time to take a look back at some of the mom's past festivities. What are some of the most memorable costumes they got for their kids? Did the moms prefer store bought or homemade costumes? Did they even have time to homemake them!? Plus: If the moms had to pick which Golden Girl they were, which one would be Rose and which one wishes they were a Blanche? Tune-in to find out!Subscribe to our Patreon for more fun content including Extended Episodes: www.patreon.com/deardancemom Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:06:39
More Dance Moms Behind the Scenes
On this week's episode of Dear Dance Mom: A lot of you have been asking for some more behind the scenes stories from the show, and there's plenty still to cover! Were there any perks that came with being on the show? What was the food situation like? And who really had power on set, the producers or Abby? Plus: If the moms could do Dance Moms again, would they?Subscribe to our Patreon for more fun content including Extended Episodes: www.patreon.com/deardancemom Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Kelly, Holly, Melissa, and Jill are here to give you that warm fuzzy feeling of nostalgia! Who needs a fairy godmother when you have a "Dance Mom" (or four)? Listen each week as we answer your questions, give advice, and add a little sparkle to your day! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.