Becky Home-Ecky Please Stand Up

On this week's episode of Dear Dance Mom: What kind of gifts do you give your close friends? How do you even go about figuring out what's the best gift to give in the first place? For some of these moms there's nothing like a home-made gift courtesy of the Real Becky Home-Ecky! Who doesn't love something made with love after all? Plus: Now that Halloween has passed and we can finally clear the way for Thanksgiving and Christmas! So in the spirit of the seasons, what are some of the mom's favorite holiday traditions?Subscribe to our Patreon for more fun content including Extended Episodes: www.patreon.com/deardancemom Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.