#334 - Listener Question: Tips for Safety During Transitions
We are answering a listener question today: a 4-year-old child who is receiving speech and OT services and the family is struggling “to prevent eloping in parking lots and helping him understand the dangers of moving vehicles.” We talk about some different ideas including a sticker/reward chart, different ways to transition to the car, practicing “safe” and “not safe” scenarios, creating a social story, and MORE!
Eloping: The Why and How For Kids Who Run Away
Weighted Lap Animal
Gestalt Language Processing
Social Story Template
Social Stories
#333 - The Difference Between Passive and Active Sensory Activities
Sign up for the Harkla Early Bird Holiday Sale - https://harkla.co/pages/early-sign-up
What is the difference between a passive sensory activity and an active sensory activity? Is one type better than the other? How long does a passive sensory activity “last” in the body, compared to an activity sensory activity?
We answer these questions and give you our favorite passive sensory activities and our favorite active sensory activities!
Sensory Diet Digital Course
The Sensory Chef
#332 - 10 Things We've Learned in 10 Years!
We’re sharing ten things that we’ve learned in the past 10 years! We’ve been certified occupational therapy assistants for just over 10 years and we’ve learned so many things, it was very difficult to pick just 10! We talk about mentoring, asking questions, referring out, and MORE! We’d love to hear from you - Leave a comment on Spotify or YouTube and let us know what you’ve learned in your career or what you’ve learned from listening to us!
What We Really Do in OT
#331 - Listener Question: Tips for Understanding Sensory Challenges
We’re answering a listener question today - helping a parent understand how to help their child self-regulate, understand sensory challenges, how to find help, and how primitive reflexes might be connected to learning in school, specifically reading. This child was recently diagnosed with ADHD as well. We dive into using the Harkla Sensory Preferences Checklist (free download linked below), adding more sensory activities into the daily routine, how to improve emotional intelligence, and more!
Download Free Sensory Preferences Checklist
Free Sensory Diet Webinar
Sensory Diet Digital Course
Build a Sensory Corner
Free Primitive Reflex Webinar
Free Classroom Webinar
All About ADHD
The Power of Vision Therapy
Rachel Harrington and Jessica Hill, are two passionate Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants who answer your questions related to all things sensory, occupational therapy, parenting, self-care, nutrition, and health, from a therapist’s perspective. Providing raw, honest, fun ideas, and strategies, for parents and families to implement into daily life. Great for those who work with children with sensory processing disorder, special needs, autism, and ADHD. This podcast is brought to you by Harkla. At Harkla, our goal is to help those with special needs live happy and healthy lives.