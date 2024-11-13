#330 - Crawling for Brain Development: An Interview with Rachel

Today we are chatting all about Rachel's new curriculum: Crawling for Brain Development. Get the inside scoop on how Rachel created this book, why she is so passionate about crawling, and how you can get your hands on this amazing curriculum! Crawling for Brain Development© is a 5-week, guided program designed for children and adults ages 3-100+. It will benefit individuals of all abilities, whether they crawled in infancy or not. Parents can implement the program at home, teachers in their classrooms, and therapists in their treatment sessions and home exercise programs. In 150 pages, you will learn therapist-directed activities designed to move the brain out of fight-or-flight and into a higher level of functioning!