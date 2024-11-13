Powered by RND
Rachel Harrington, COTA/L, AC & Jessica Hill, COTA/L
Rachel Harrington and Jessica Hill, are two passionate Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants who answer your questions related to all things sensory, occupa...
Kids & Family

  • #334 - Listener Question: Tips for Safety During Transitions
    We are answering a listener question today: a 4-year-old child who is receiving speech and OT services and the family is struggling “to prevent eloping in parking lots and helping him understand the dangers of moving vehicles.” We talk about some different ideas including a sticker/reward chart, different ways to transition to the car, practicing “safe” and “not safe” scenarios, creating a social story, and MORE!  LINKS We’d love to answer your questions on the podcast! Fill out this form - https://harkla.typeform.com/to/ItWxQNP3  All Things Sensory Podcast Instagram  Harkla YouTube Channel Harkla Website - Shop Sensory Products! Harkla Instagram Eloping: The Why and How For Kids Who Run Away Weighted Lap Animal  Gestalt Language Processing  Social Story Template  Social Stories
    --------  
    11:38
  • #333 - The Difference Between Passive and Active Sensory Activities
    Sign up for the Harkla Early Bird Holiday Sale - https://harkla.co/pages/early-sign-up What is the difference between a passive sensory activity and an active sensory activity? Is one type better than the other? How long does a passive sensory activity “last” in the body, compared to an activity sensory activity? We answer these questions and give you our favorite passive sensory activities and our favorite active sensory activities! LINKS We’d love to answer your questions on the podcast! Fill out this form - https://harkla.typeform.com/to/ItWxQNP3  All Things Sensory Podcast Instagram  Harkla YouTube Channel Harkla Website - Shop Sensory Products! Harkla Instagram Sensory Diet Digital Course The Sensory Chef 
    --------  
    23:54
  • #332 - 10 Things We've Learned in 10 Years!
    We’re sharing ten things that we’ve learned in the past 10 years! We’ve been certified occupational therapy assistants for just over 10 years and we’ve learned so many things, it was very difficult to pick just 10! We talk about mentoring, asking questions, referring out, and MORE! We’d love to hear from you - Leave a comment on Spotify or YouTube and let us know what you’ve learned in your career or what you’ve learned from listening to us!   LINKS We’d love to answer your questions on the podcast! Fill out this form- https://harkla.typeform.com/to/ItWxQNP3  All Things Sensory Podcast Instagram  Harkla YouTube Channel Harkla Website - Shop Sensory Products! Harkla Instagram What We Really Do in OT
    --------  
    21:58
  • #331 - Listener Question: Tips for Understanding Sensory Challenges
    We’re answering a listener question today - helping a parent understand how to help their child self-regulate, understand sensory challenges, how to find help, and how primitive reflexes might be connected to learning in school, specifically reading. This child was recently diagnosed with ADHD as well. We dive into using the Harkla Sensory Preferences Checklist (free download linked below), adding more sensory activities into the daily routine, how to improve emotional intelligence, and more!  LINKS We’d love to answer your questions on the podcast! Fill out this form - https://harkla.typeform.com/to/ItWxQNP3  All Things Sensory Podcast Instagram  Harkla YouTube Channel Harkla Website - Shop Sensory Products! Harkla Instagram Download Free Sensory Preferences Checklist Free Sensory Diet Webinar Sensory Diet Digital Course Build a Sensory Corner Free Primitive Reflex Webinar Free Classroom Webinar All About ADHD The Power of Vision Therapy
    --------  
    14:48
  • #330 - Crawling for Brain Development: An Interview with Rachel
    Today we are chatting all about Rachel’s new curriculum: Crawling for Brain Development. Get the inside scoop on how Rachel created this book, why she is so passionate about crawling, and how you can get your hands on this amazing curriculum!  Crawling for Brain Development© is a 5-week, guided program designed for children and adults ages 3-100+. It will benefit individuals of all abilities, whether they crawled in infancy or not. Parents can implement the program at home, teachers in their classrooms, and therapists in their treatment sessions and home exercise programs. In 150 pages, you will learn therapist-directed activities designed to move the brain out of fight-or-flight and into a higher level of functioning!  LINKS We’d love to answer your questions on the podcast! Fill out this form - https://harkla.typeform.com/to/ItWxQNP3  All Things Sensory Podcast Instagram  Harkla YouTube Channel Harkla Website - Shop Sensory Products! Harkla Instagram Crawling for Brain Development Curriculum 
    --------  
    20:13

About All Things Sensory by Harkla

Rachel Harrington and Jessica Hill, are two passionate Certified Occupational Therapy Assistants who answer your questions related to all things sensory, occupational therapy, parenting, self-care, nutrition, and health, from a therapist’s perspective. Providing raw, honest, fun ideas, and strategies, for parents and families to implement into daily life. Great for those who work with children with sensory processing disorder, special needs, autism, and ADHD. This podcast is brought to you by Harkla. At Harkla, our goal is to help those with special needs live happy and healthy lives.
