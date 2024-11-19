The Birth Hour - A Birth Story Podcast

Powered by RND
  • 946| Vaginal birth, 32 Week Cesarean Birth, Redemptive VBAC + Miscarriage Discussion - Amanda Percival
    Links: Check out nurturebynaps.com for pregnancy, postpartum, and newborn support! Know Your Options Online Childbirth Course - use code 100OFF for $100 off Beyond the First Latch Course (comes free with KYO course) Support The Birth Hour via Patreon!
    --------  
    56:05
  • 945| Unmedicated Hospital Birth with Albinism Diagnosis, Second Hospital Epidural Birth with Redemptive Nursing Experience - Caitlan Mcinally
    Links: Check out Mommy Care Kit here! Know Your Options Online Childbirth Course - use code 100OFF for $100 off Beyond the First Latch Course (comes free with KYO course) Support The Birth Hour via Patreon!
    --------  
    46:17
  • 944| Positive Homebirth Birth Story and Tongue Tie Discussion Postpartum - JorDann Jones
    Links: Get your breast pump, lactation support, and maternity compression garments for free at aeroflowbreastpumps.com/birthhour and use promo code BIRTHHOUR15 at for 15% off supplies and accessories. Know Your Options Online Childbirth Course - use code 100OFF for $100 off Beyond the First Latch Course (comes free with KYO course) Support The Birth Hour via Patreon!
    --------  
    1:00:51
  • 943| Redemptive Homebirth Birth Story after Difficult Induction During COVID - Allison Katayama
    Links: Today's episode is sponsored by Motif Medical. See how you can get Motif's Luna or Aura breast pumps covered through insurance at motifmedical.com/birthhour.  Know Your Options Online Childbirth Course (100OFF for $100 off) Beyond the First Latch Course (comes free with KYO course) Support The Birth Hour via Patreon! Allison's first birth story is  episode 600.
    --------  
    59:09
  • 942| Unplanned C-section Followed by Medicated VBAC Birth Stories - Robin Cole
    Links: Airdoctorpro.com code BIRTHHOUR for 20% off.  Know Your Options Online Childbirth Course - use code 100OFF for $100 off Beyond the First Latch Course (comes free with KYO course) Support The Birth Hour via Patreon!
    --------  
    39:09

Whether you are pregnant and looking for inspirational birth stories through your pregnancy, trying to conceive, breastfeeding, or postpartum; if you're a first time mom or a veteran parent of multiple children, you can learn, laugh and maybe even cry a little at these moving childbirth stories from those willing to share one of the most intimate moments of their lives.
