Ready, Set, Regular! Simple Steps to a Happy Gut (Episode Replay by Popular Demand)

By popular demand and much interest in the topic, this week we're replaying the episode on Gut Health! Thank you for your interest and support!Gut health and staying regular is a topic we all need to hear about but rarely discuss openly. Our digestive health impacts everything from our immune system to our mood, and making small changes can lead to big improvements. In this episode of 1000 Waking Minutes, Dr. Wendy Bazilian explores the significance of gut health and its impact on our overall well-being. We’ll discuss practical tips for staying regular, highlight the benefits of a healthy gut, and share mindful exercises like belly breathing and abdominal massage. With an emphasis on small changes and a bit of the history of gut health awareness through media, punctuated by Jamie Lee Curtis' Activia yogurt ads, this episode provides actionable advice on enhancing gut health that can reduce bloating, improve energy, and help you feel better overall.FROM THE EPISODE:Your gut health is so much more than probiotics and yogurt. It's deeply tied to your immune system and to your mental well-being. In fact, some scientists call the gut the second brain, and it deserves that title.Our gut impacts everything from our physical health to our immune system, and even our mood. By the end of today's episode, you'll have a better understanding of how keeping things regular can actually be life-changing.WE DISCUSS:(1:21) Introduction to gut health(3:35) The importance of gut health beyond probiotics(6:27) A mindful minute of belly breathing for better digestion(12:06) An overview of the digestive system(17:10) The power of fiber: the research and ROI (return on your investment) of getting regular(29:21) Simple strategies and practical tips for improving regularity(34:44) Another mindful minute of guided circular massage(40:08) A question to ponder(40:44) Final reflection: small changes for gut health(42:45) Gratitude to my team and you!CONNECT WITH WENDYFollow me on Instagram: @1000WakingMinutesVisit my website: wendybazilian.comEmail me topics you want covered on the podcast: [email protected] SUPPORTIf you’re enjoying 1,000 Waking Minutes, help us grow!Subscribe to get new episodes as soon as they drop.Rate & Review the show. Your feedback helps others find the show.Comment & Join the conversation! Share your thoughts or questions by visiting wendybazilian.com or connecting with me on social media.Thank you for tuning in to 1,000 Waking Minutes and being part of this journey–together. A huge thank you to our amazing collaborators including our production and marketing teams and Gabriela Escalante in particular. To the ultra-talented Beza for my theme music, my lifelong friend and artist Pearl Preis Photography and Design, to Danielle Ballantyne, Jen Nguyen, Joanna Powell, and of course, my family and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes.Health Disclaimer: The information shared in this podcast is for educational purposes only and should not be considered individual medical or health advice. Always consult with your trusted healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet, exercise, or medical treatment.