When’s the last time you thought about recess? Those carefree minutes filled with laughter, play, and movement might just hold the secret to better health and a happier life. In this episode of 1,000 Waking Minutes, Dr. Wendy Bazilian shares why bringing back the joy of play is essential—not just for kids, but for adults, too.With personal stories and research-backed insights, this episode explores how to take the “work” out of workouts and rediscover movement as an act of fun. Whether you’re swinging at the park, dancing in your kitchen, or simply embracing the lighter side of life, it’s time to bring back recess and reap the benefits.FROM THE EPISODE“Somewhere along the way many of us lost the sense of play in that free-spirited way, that release of unstructured playtime. As adults we have replaced recess with routine and we've swapped playtime for productivity.”WE DISCUSS:(1:22) Introduction: Reflecting on the magic of recess (4:17) Personal stories: Volunteering at PE and lessons from Brazil(14:51) ROI of play: Health benefits and the science of movement(18:56) A Mindful Minute: Reconnecting with recess (22:27) Practical tips to make play a part of your day(31:33) Reflective questions(32:56) Recap and final thoughts: Let’s rediscover recess togetherCONNECT WITH WENDY:Follow me on Instagram: @1000WakingMinutesVisit my website: wendybazilian.comEmail me topics you want covered on the podcast: [email protected]
A huge thank you to our amazing collaborators including our production and marketing teams and Gabriela Escalante in particular. To the ultra-talented Beza for my theme music, my lifelong friend and artist Pearl Preis Photography and Design, to Danielle Ballantyne, Jen Nguyen, Joanna Powell, and of course, my family and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes.