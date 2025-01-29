Show more

About 1,000 Waking Minutes

Every day, we experience 1,000 waking minutes on average. How are you spending yours? Join Dr. Wendy Bazilian on a journey to Eat well, Move daily, Be healthy.®, three pillars she believes can optimize these precious minutes toward your healthiest, most fulfilling life. With a healthy dose of Dr. Wendy’s infectious energy, she invites you to share time together to help you develop a real and compassionate connection to your health, your community, your environment, and most importantly, yourself. Dr. Bazilian is a Doctor of Public Health, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and certified Exercise Physiologist. She is a frequent expert contributor on LIVE with Kelly & Mark. Engage with Dr. Wendy at wendybazilian.com.