1,000 Waking Minutes

Wendy Bazilian
Every day, we experience 1,000 waking minutes on average. How are you spending yours? Join Dr. Wendy Bazilian on a journey to Eat well, Move daily, Be healthy.®...
Health & Wellness

  • Why Adults Need Recess and How to Reclaim Joyful, Healthy Movement
    When’s the last time you thought about recess? Those carefree minutes filled with laughter, play, and movement might just hold the secret to better health and a happier life. In this episode of 1,000 Waking Minutes, Dr. Wendy Bazilian shares why bringing back the joy of play is essential—not just for kids, but for adults, too.With personal stories and research-backed insights, this episode explores how to take the “work” out of workouts and rediscover movement as an act of fun. Whether you’re swinging at the park, dancing in your kitchen, or simply embracing the lighter side of life, it’s time to bring back recess and reap the benefits.FROM THE EPISODE“Somewhere along the way many of us lost the sense of play in that free-spirited way, that release of unstructured playtime. As adults we have replaced recess with routine and we've swapped playtime for productivity.”WE DISCUSS:(1:22) Introduction: Reflecting on the magic of recess (4:17) Personal stories: Volunteering at PE and lessons from Brazil(14:51) ROI of play: Health benefits and the science of movement(18:56) A Mindful Minute: Reconnecting with recess (22:27) Practical tips to make play a part of your day(31:33) Reflective questions(32:56) Recap and final thoughts: Let’s rediscover recess togetherCONNECT WITH WENDY:Follow me on Instagram: @1000WakingMinutesVisit my website: wendybazilian.comEmail me topics you want covered on the podcast: [email protected] SUPPORT:If you’re enjoying 1,000 Waking Minutes, help us grow!Subscribe to get new episodes as soon as they drop.Rate & Review the show. Your feedback helps others find the podcast.Comment & Join the conversation! Share your thoughts or questions by visiting wendybazilian.com or connecting with me on social media.Thank you for tuning in to 1,000 Waking Minutes and being part of this journey–together. A huge thank you to our amazing collaborators including our production and marketing teams and Gabriela Escalante in particular. To the ultra-talented Beza for my theme music, my lifelong friend and artist Pearl Preis Photography and Design, to Danielle Ballantyne, Jen Nguyen, Joanna Powell, and of course, my family and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes.HEALTH DISCLAIMER:The information shared in this podcast is for educational purposes only and should not be considered individual medical or health advice. Always consult with your trusted healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet, exercise, or medical treatment.REFERENCES:Hötting, K., & Röder, B. (2013). Beneficial effects of physical exercise on neuroplasticity and cognition. Neuroscience and biobehavioral reviews, 37(9 Pt B), 2243–2257. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neubiorev.2013.04.005Koch, S., et al. (2019). Effects of dance movement therapy and dance on health-related psychological outcomes: A meta-analysis. Frontiers in Psychology, 10, 1806. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2019.01806Loprinzi, P. D. (2015, August). Accumulated short bouts of physical activity are associated with reduced premature all-cause mortality: implications for physician promotion of physical activity and revision of current US government physical activity guidelines. In Mayo Clinic Proceedings (Vol. 90, No. 8, pp. 1168-1169). Elsevier.Proyer, R. T. (2013). The well-being of playful adults: Adult playfulness, subjective well-being, physical well-being, and the pursuit of enjoyable activities. European Journal of...
    37:00
  • Ready, Set, Regular! Simple Steps to a Happy Gut (Episode Replay by Popular Demand)
    By popular demand and much interest in the topic, this week we're replaying the episode on Gut Health! Thank you for your interest and support!Gut health and staying regular is a topic we all need to hear about but rarely discuss openly. Our digestive health impacts everything from our immune system to our mood, and making small changes can lead to big improvements. In this episode of 1000 Waking Minutes, Dr. Wendy Bazilian explores the significance of gut health and its impact on our overall well-being. We’ll discuss practical tips for staying regular, highlight the benefits of a healthy gut, and share mindful exercises like belly breathing and abdominal massage. With an emphasis on small changes and a bit of the history of gut health awareness through media, punctuated by Jamie Lee Curtis' Activia yogurt ads, this episode provides actionable advice on enhancing gut health that can reduce bloating, improve energy, and help you feel better overall.FROM THE EPISODE:Your gut health is so much more than probiotics and yogurt. It's deeply tied to your immune system and to your mental well-being. In fact, some scientists call the gut the second brain, and it deserves that title.Our gut impacts everything from our physical health to our immune system, and even our mood. By the end of today's episode, you'll have a better understanding of how keeping things regular can actually be life-changing.WE DISCUSS:(1:21) Introduction to gut health(3:35) The importance of gut health beyond probiotics(6:27) A mindful minute of belly breathing for better digestion(12:06) An overview of the digestive system(17:10) The power of fiber: the research and ROI (return on your investment) of getting regular(29:21) Simple strategies and practical tips for improving regularity(34:44) Another mindful minute of guided circular massage(40:08) A question to ponder(40:44) Final reflection: small changes for gut health(42:45) Gratitude to my team and you!CONNECT WITH WENDYFollow me on Instagram: @1000WakingMinutesVisit my website: wendybazilian.comEmail me topics you want covered on the podcast: [email protected] SUPPORTIf you’re enjoying 1,000 Waking Minutes, help us grow!Subscribe to get new episodes as soon as they drop.Rate & Review the show. Your feedback helps others find the show.Comment & Join the conversation! Share your thoughts or questions by visiting wendybazilian.com or connecting with me on social media.Thank you for tuning in to 1,000 Waking Minutes and being part of this journey–together. A huge thank you to our amazing collaborators including our production and marketing teams and Gabriela Escalante in particular. To the ultra-talented Beza for my theme music, my lifelong friend and artist Pearl Preis Photography and Design, to Danielle Ballantyne, Jen Nguyen, Joanna Powell, and of course, my family and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes.Health Disclaimer: The information shared in this podcast is for educational purposes only and should not be considered individual medical or health advice. Always consult with your trusted healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet, exercise, or medical treatment.
    44:52
  • Is There Really a ‘Best’ Diet?
    U.S. News & World Report recently released their 2025 Best Diets Ratings, marking the 15th edition of this report. But is there really a “best” diet? In this episode of 1,000 Waking Minutes, Dr. Wendy Bazilian shares her unique behind-the-scenes perspective as one of this year’s expert panelists.You’ll learn how these diets are evaluated—not just for weight loss, but for health benefits, sustainability, adaptability, and more - and Dr. Bazilian’s tips for finding the best eating pattern for YOU. Whether you’re curious about finding the right diet for your goals or want actionable ideas for healthier eating, this episode is for you.FROM THE EPISODE:"I’m going to be a bit like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz today by pulling back the curtain to show you what’s really behind and goes into these Best Diets ratings."WE DISCUSS:(1:42) Behind the scenes of the U.S. News and World Report Best Diet Ratings (6:23) What does “evaluate” mean? Lessons from my 5-year-old(10:14) What makes the Mediterranean Diet a perennial standout?(17:16) My top 5 considerations when evaluating diets(33:39) A Mindful Minute: Reset and reflect for a healthier day(36:52) Practical tips to bring plant-focused eating to life and personalize YOUR best diet(45:12) Recap for you: exploring evaluation and personalization of today’s episode(47:13) A question to ponder and reflect on (47:38) Closing remarks and gratitude to my team and you for joining me on this journeyCONNECT WITH WENDYFollow me on Instagram: @1000WakingMinutesVisit my website: wendybazilian.comEmail me topics you want covered on the podcast: [email protected] SUPPORTIf you’re enjoying 1,000 Waking Minutes, help us grow!Subscribe to get new episodes as soon as they drop.Rate & Review the show. Your feedback helps others find the show.Comment & Join the conversation! Share your thoughts or questions by visiting wendybazilian.com or connecting with me on social media.Thank you for tuning in to 1,000 Waking Minutes and being part of this journey–together. A huge thank you to our amazing collaborators including our production and marketing teams and Gabriela Escalante in particular. To the ultra-talented Beza for my theme music, my lifelong friend and artist Pearl Preis Photography and Design, to Danielle Ballantyne, Jen Nguyen, Joanna Powell, and of course, my family and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes.Health Disclaimer: The information shared in this podcast is for educational purposes only and should not be considered individual medical or health advice. Always consult with your trusted healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet, exercise, or medical treatment.REFERENCESU.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Diets bit.ly/4fP4MtX Ahmad et al. Mediterranean Diet Adherence and Risk of All-Cause Mortality in Women. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(5):e2414322. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.14322 Bernardi & Visioli. (2024). Fostering wellbeing and healthy lifestyles through conviviality and commensality: Underappreciated benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Nutrition Research,...
    50:46
  • Guest Spotlight: Exploring My 3 Pillars of Health with ‘Every. Body. Talks.’
    In this special episode, Dr. Wendy Bazilian joins Jenn Giamo and Lori Schulweis from the podcast Every Body Talks to discuss how Wendy’s 3 pillars of health can optimize your health and well-being and help you make the most of your 1,000 waking minutes each day.Tune in to explore what it means to eat well, move daily, and be healthy —and why these six words form the foundation of a health-inspired life. You'll also hear relatable examples and science-backed tips to help you prioritize health without the pressure of perfection. Ready to feel inspired, equipped, and motivated - and laugh a little? Hit play!FROM THE EPISODE:“So this idea of time being a finite currency every day, it's really non-refundable, and the fact that, unfortunately, you can't bank it for another day, it really resonates with me, and I think you'll connect with it as well.”WE DISCUSS:Audio: (1:14) Introducing Jenn Giamo and Lori Schulweis and their wellness-focused podcast, Every. Body. Talks.(5:12) About 1,000 Waking Minutes and the importance of life’s currency(10:17) How most of us spend 10% of our waking minutes and how to re-think this behavior(11:55) The 3 pillars of health—why they matter and how flexibility is built in(21:10) The science of forming habits and why it takes longer than 21 days(23:52) A FREE resource to check how you’re spending your time(25:09) Breaking free from guilt around exercise and rest days and finding balance and joy in the present(31:03) More about what it means to Move Daily and Be Healthy (41:46) How I maintain balance across the 3 pillars(44:37) A Mindful Minute to reflect, reset, and take one small, joyful step toward better health(48:30) Closing remarks and gratitude to my team and you for joining me on this journeyGet my FREE resource: A Daily Time Check (http://wendybazilian.com/timecheck). A simple, step-by-step guide to examine how you spend your time, reflect on your daily time allocation, and identify areas for positive change.Full episode of Every. Body. Talks. 75 - Dr. Wendy Bazilian: The Three Pillars of Healthhttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/75-dr-wendy-bazilian-the-three-pillars-of-health/id1697412102?i=1000682390907 Follow Every. Body. Talks.: @every.body.talks @jenngiamo @schullyCONNECT WITH WENDYFollow me on Instagram: @1000WakingMinutesVisit my website: wendybazilian.comEmail me topics you want covered on the podcast: [email protected] SUPPORTIf you’re enjoying 1,000 Waking Minutes, help us grow!Subscribe to get new episodes as soon as they drop.Rate & Review the show. Your feedback helps others find the show.Comment & Join the conversation! Share your thoughts or questions by visiting wendybazilian.com or connecting with me on social media.Thank you for tuning in to 1,000 Waking Minutes and being part of this journey–together. A huge thank you to our amazing collaborators including our production and marketing teams and Gabriela Escalante in particular. To the ultra-talented Beza for my theme music, my lifelong friend and artist Pearl Preis Photography and...
    52:06
  • Ditch Resolutions—Set Intentions That Last All Year
    It’s time to release the rigid New Year's resolutions and embrace the power of intentions. Eighty percent of traditional resolutions fail but intentional, adaptable goal-setting can create meaningful, sustainable change. In this transformative episode of 1,000 Waking Minutes, Dr. Wendy Bazilian explores a more compassionate, flexible approach to personal growth. Discover how setting dynamic, value-based intentions can revolutionize your mental health, productivity, relationships, and overall well-being. Tune in for scientific insights and practical strategies to help you live with purpose, balance, and joy.FROM THE EPISODE:"Intentions are purposeful, dynamic, and forgiving… They remind us that we're works in progress, painting our lives with intention, one vibrant stroke at a time.”WE DISCUSS:(2:35) The limitations of traditional resolutions(8:40) Scientific benefits of setting intentions(21:06) A Mindful Minute: Evaluating your waking minutes and finding balance through color(24:35) The Mindful Minute Interlude(28:31) Practical strategies for intention-setting (40:28) A question to ponder and reflect on (41:48) Closing remarks and gratitude to my team and you for joining me on this journeyHere is the link to download the FREE Intentions Canvas handout Wendy mentions in this episode!https://www.wendybazilian.com/intentionsCONNECT WITH WENDYFollow me on Instagram: @1000WakingMinutesVisit my website: wendybazilian.comEmail me at: [email protected] SUPPORTIf you’re enjoying 1,000 Waking Minutes, help us grow!Subscribe to get new episodes as soon as they drop.Rate & Review the show. Your feedback helps others find the show.Comment & Join the conversation! Share your thoughts or questions by visiting wendybazilian.com or connecting with me on social media.Thank you for tuning in to 1,000 Waking Minutes and being part of this journey–together. A huge thank you to our amazing collaborators including our production and marketing teams and Gabriela Escalante in particular. To the ultra-talented Beza for my theme music, my lifelong friend and artist Pearl Preis Photography and Design, to Danielle Ballantyne, Jen Nguyen, Joanna Powell, and of course, my family and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes.Health Disclaimer: The information shared in this podcast is for educational purposes only and should not be considered individual medical or health advice. Always consult with your trusted healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet, exercise, or medical treatment.REFERENCESAbhari & Vaghefi. (2022). Screen time and productivity: An extension of goal-setting theory to explain optimum smartphone use. AIS Transactions on Human-Computer Interaction, 14(3), 254–271. https://doi.org/10.17705/1thci.00169 Fanaroff, et al. (2023). A randomized controlled trial of gamification, financial incentives, or both to increase physical activity among patients with elevated risk for cardiovascular disease: rationale and design of the be active study. American heart journal, 260, 82–89.
About 1,000 Waking Minutes

Every day, we experience 1,000 waking minutes on average. How are you spending yours? Join Dr. Wendy Bazilian on a journey to Eat well, Move daily, Be healthy.®, three pillars she believes can optimize these precious minutes toward your healthiest, most fulfilling life. With a healthy dose of Dr. Wendy’s infectious energy, she invites you to share time together to help you develop a real and compassionate connection to your health, your community, your environment, and most importantly, yourself. Dr. Bazilian is a Doctor of Public Health, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and certified Exercise Physiologist. She is a frequent expert contributor on LIVE with Kelly & Mark. Engage with Dr. Wendy at wendybazilian.com.
