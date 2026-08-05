What do beauty sleep, turtles, and talking to yourself have in common? This episode of WeWow, the bonkerballs variety show for kids and families from the creators of Wow in the World, has all of that and more. Dennis and Reggie are back with another weekend full of laughs, listener love, and a social science encore episode that'll have the whole family talking all over again. Whether you're a longtime Wowzer or just tuning in, WeWow on the Weekend is the kind of family variety podcast that makes every car ride, breakfast table, and slow Saturday morning a little more wow-worthy.

This week, Dennis and Reggie discuss reality TV, and read some reviewsies about turtles! And if that's not enough, WeWow on the Weekend wraps up with a fan-favorite encore of "Invite Yourself to Dinner!" from Wow in the World—an episode about the positive effects of eating with other people, and if your own reflection does the same, packed with big ideas, bigger laughs, and the kind of curiosity that makes the whole family lean in.

"Invite Yourself to Dinner!" originally aired on July 3rd, 2023, and explores what happens when you eat in front of a mirror, and if it is the same as eating with another person! Dennis and Reggie revisit all the wow-worthy moments and bring their signature bonkerballs energy to a topic that's equal parts wild, important, and totally fascinating.

WeWow on the Weekend is part of the Tinkercast family of podcasts, created by the award-winning team behind the #1 science podcast for kids and families, Wow in the World. Every weekend, Dennis and his co-host Reggie answer listener questions, respond to fan reviews, play games, and celebrate the best moments from across the Tinkercast universe. It's a talk, talk, talk show unlike any other — and it's always better when YOU'RE part of it.

Want to hear your name on WeWow? Send Dennis a question or leave a podcast review for a chance to be featured on the show! You can also leave a message for Dennis at 1-888-7WOW-WOW!

Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/joinwewow and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, autographed photo of Mindy & Guy Raz, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events!

This episode of WeWow is the perfect family variety podcast for Wowzers of all ages, full of turtles, and dining for one, that will blow your socks off.

Originally aired 6/17/23.

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