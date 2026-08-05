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443 episodes
- On the first Wednesday of every month, our pal Dennis holds an official meeting exclusively for members of the World Organization of Wowzers! (... but really anyone can listen...) Want to bring some WOW to your classroom this school year? Teachers can sign up for our podject-based learning platform TinkerClass for free! Teachers can visit tinkerclass.com to sign up, and access ad-free episodes of Wow in the World, Who, When, Wow, and Flip & Mozi – as well as dozens of podject ideas inspired by your favorite episodes! W.O.W. Members, visit tinkercast.com/wow to find this month’s birthday celebrations, top secret missions, and more!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What do timers, laughs, and pandas have in common? This episode of WeWow, the bonkerballs variety show for kids and families from the creators of Wow in the World, has all of that and more. Dennis and Reggie are back with another weekend full of laughs, listener love, and a panda-tastic encore episode that'll have the whole family talking all over again. Whether you're a longtime Wowzer or just tuning in, WeWow on the Weekend is the kind of family variety podcast that makes every car ride, breakfast table, and slow Sunday morning a little more wow-worthy.
This week, Dennis and Reggie do their best to squeeze in a laugh-a-minute on WeWow on the Weekend! Plus, a Q&A segment, featuring listener questions! And if that's not enough, WeWow on the Weekend wraps up with a fan-favorite encore of "How Pandas Got Their Spots!" from Wow in the World—an apisode about "crypsis" – or animal camouflage!, packed with big ideas, bigger laughs, and the kind of curiosity that makes the whole family lean in.
"How Pandas Got Their Spots!" originally aired on July 3rd, 2023, and explores the giant panda's unique coloration! Dennis and Reggie revisit all the wow-worthy moments and bring their signature bonkerballs energy to a topic that's equal parts wild, important, and totally fascinating.
WeWow on the Weekend is part of the Tinkercast family of podcasts, created by the award-winning team behind the #1 science podcast for kids and families, Wow in the World. Every weekend, Dennis and his co-host Reggie answer listener questions, respond to fan reviews, play games, and celebrate the best moments from across the Tinkercast universe. It's a talk, talk, talk show unlike any other — and it's always better when YOU'RE part of it.
Want to hear your name on WeWow? Send Dennis a question or leave a podcast review for a chance to be featured on the show! You can also leave a message for Dennis at 1-888-7WOW-WOW!
Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/joinwewow and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, autographed photo of Mindy & Guy Raz, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events!
This episode of WeWow is the perfect family variety podcast for Wowzers of all ages, full of laughs, Q&As, and pandas that will blow your socks off.
Originally aired 6/18/23.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What do beauty sleep, turtles, and talking to yourself have in common? This episode of WeWow, the bonkerballs variety show for kids and families from the creators of Wow in the World, has all of that and more. Dennis and Reggie are back with another weekend full of laughs, listener love, and a social science encore episode that'll have the whole family talking all over again. Whether you're a longtime Wowzer or just tuning in, WeWow on the Weekend is the kind of family variety podcast that makes every car ride, breakfast table, and slow Saturday morning a little more wow-worthy.
This week, Dennis and Reggie discuss reality TV, and read some reviewsies about turtles! And if that's not enough, WeWow on the Weekend wraps up with a fan-favorite encore of "Invite Yourself to Dinner!" from Wow in the World—an episode about the positive effects of eating with other people, and if your own reflection does the same, packed with big ideas, bigger laughs, and the kind of curiosity that makes the whole family lean in.
"Invite Yourself to Dinner!" originally aired on July 3rd, 2023, and explores what happens when you eat in front of a mirror, and if it is the same as eating with another person! Dennis and Reggie revisit all the wow-worthy moments and bring their signature bonkerballs energy to a topic that's equal parts wild, important, and totally fascinating.
WeWow on the Weekend is part of the Tinkercast family of podcasts, created by the award-winning team behind the #1 science podcast for kids and families, Wow in the World. Every weekend, Dennis and his co-host Reggie answer listener questions, respond to fan reviews, play games, and celebrate the best moments from across the Tinkercast universe. It's a talk, talk, talk show unlike any other — and it's always better when YOU'RE part of it.
Want to hear your name on WeWow? Send Dennis a question or leave a podcast review for a chance to be featured on the show! You can also leave a message for Dennis at 1-888-7WOW-WOW!
Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/joinwewow and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, autographed photo of Mindy & Guy Raz, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events!
This episode of WeWow is the perfect family variety podcast for Wowzers of all ages, full of turtles, and dining for one, that will blow your socks off.
Originally aired 6/17/23.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What do brunch, cow toots, and crickets have in common? This episode of WeWow, the bonkerballs variety show for kids and families from the creators of Wow in the World, has all of that and more. Dennis and Reggie are back with another weekend full of laughs, listener love, and an environmental science encore episode that'll have the whole family talking all over again. Whether you're a longtime Wowzer or just tuning in, WeWow on the Weekend is the kind of family variety podcast that makes every car ride, breakfast table, and slow Sunday morning a little more wow-worthy.
This week, Dennis and Reggie make a fritata during a segment called "Dishin' It Up with Dennis!" And if that's not enough, WeWow on the Weekend wraps up with a fan-favorite encore of "Cow Toots and Crickets!" from Wow in the World—an environmental science episode packed with big ideas, bigger laughs, and the kind of curiosity that makes the whole family lean in.
"Cow Toots and Crickets!" originally aired on June 26th, 2017, and explores how cows' toots contribute methane - a greenhouse gas - to the Earth's atmosphere, and what that means for the climate. Plus, a possible solution? Eating... bugs!? Dennis and Reggie revisit all the wow-worthy moments and bring their signature bonkerballs energy to a topic that's equal parts wild, important, and totally fascinating.
WeWow on the Weekend is part of the Tinkercast family of podcasts, created by the award-winning team behind the #1 science podcast for kids and families, Wow in the World. Every weekend, Dennis and his co-host Reggie answer listener questions, respond to fan reviews, play games, and celebrate the best moments from across the Tinkercast universe. It's a talk, talk, talk show unlike any other — and it's always better when YOU'RE part of it.
Want to hear your name on WeWow? Send Dennis a question or leave a podcast review for a chance to be featured on the show! You can also leave a message for Dennis at 1-888-7WOW-WOW!
Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/joinwewow and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, autographed photo of Mindy & Guy Raz, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events!
This episode of WeWow is the perfect family variety podcast for Wowzers of all ages, full of fritatas, cow toots, and crickets that will blow your socks off.
Originally aired 6/11/23.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What do podcast reviews, toddlers, and dogs have in common? This episode of WeWow, the bonkerballs variety show for kids and families from the creators of Wow in the World, has all of that and more. Dennis and Reggie are back with another weekend full of laughs, listener love, and a dog behavior encore episode that'll have the whole family talking all over again. Whether you're a longtime Wowzer or just tuning in, WeWow on the Weekend is the kind of family variety podcast that makes every car ride, breakfast table, and slow Saturday morning a little more wow-worthy.
This week, Dennis and Reggie read some reviewsies! And if that's not enough, WeWow on the Weekend wraps up with a fan-favorite encore of "Dogs and Humans" from Wow in the World—an apisode about social intelligence, packed with big ideas, bigger laughs, and the kind of curiosity that makes the whole family lean in.
"Dogs and Humans" originally aired on June 26th, 2017, and explores a surprising similarity between dogs and humans! Dennis and Reggie revisit all the wow-worthy moments and bring their signature bonkerballs energy to a topic that's equal parts wild, important, and totally fascinating.
WeWow on the Weekend is part of the Tinkercast family of podcasts, created by the award-winning team behind the #1 science podcast for kids and families, Wow in the World. Every weekend, Dennis and his co-host Reggie answer listener questions, respond to fan reviews, play games, and celebrate the best moments from across the Tinkercast universe. It's a talk, talk, talk show unlike any other — and it's always better when YOU'RE part of it.
Want to hear your name on WeWow? Send Dennis a question or leave a podcast review for a chance to be featured on the show! You can also leave a message for Dennis at 1-888-7WOW-WOW!
Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/joinwewow and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, autographed photo of Mindy & Guy Raz, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events!
This episode of WeWow is the perfect family variety podcast for Wowzers of all ages, full of dogs, social intelligence, and reviewsies that will blow your socks off.
Originally aired 6/10/23.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About WeWow
From the award-winning creators behind the #1 science podcast for kids and families, Wow in the World, WeWow is the bonkerballs variety show that brings YOU into the world of Wow. Every Saturday and Sunday, Dennis and his co-host, Reggie, answer listener questions, respond to fan reviews, play games, and listen to their favorite episodes of Wow in the World. This hilarious “talk, talk, talk” show, will leave the whole family learning and laughing together.On the first Wednesday of every month, Dennis also holds a Meeting of Members for the World Organization of Wowzers. During these meetings,Dennis shares the latest news in the world of WOW and surprises listeners with special guests from all of the Tinkercast podcasts! Want to hear your name? Sign up to become a WOW member! See more below.Wowzers, you can send Dennis a question or leave a podcast review for a chance to be featured on the show. You can also leave a message for Dennis at 1-888-7WOW-WOW! 🎉 Grownups, want to keep the Wow going and support our mission to connect laughter to learning, curiosity to innovation and kids to the WOWs in their world? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/joinwewow and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, autographed photo of Mindy & Guy Raz, access to 1,000+ digital activities and exclusive access to members-only events!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.Podcast website
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