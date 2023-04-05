Created by Tinkercast in collaboration with The Pop Ups, Flip & Mozi’s Guide to How to be an Earthling is an intergalactic musical journey that br... More
Bee (5/4/23)
Mozi is all out of his favorite earthling snack—honey! Time for a visit to an earthling Flip & Mozi have heard a lot of BUZZ about... a BEE! Learn how these worker bees get the job done of producing honey! With original music like "It's All About the Honey," join Flip & Mozi as they learn from bees about the value of teamwork! Originally aired 3/23/23.
5/4/2023
21:38
Travelpod: Whatcha Cookin' (4/27/23)
In this special Travelpod episode of Flip & Mozi's Guide to How to be an Earthling, Flip and Mozi are cookin' up something special! Join them as they dive in to earthling diets and learn about what types of foods different animals eat! Tune in to find out the most unique animal cuisine! Want to share your earthling discoveries for a chance to be featured on the show? Call 1-833-4FLIPMO!
4/27/2023
23:01
Starfish (4/20/23)
Mozi likes being "a single shining star"... he wants to do his own thing without any help from anyone! Join Flip & Mozi as they embark on an adventure under the sea to meet another independent shining star of the sea, the starfish! Discover about all the amazing things the sea star can do all by itself AND learn about the importance of knowing when to ask for help.
4/20/2023
24:22
How To Be An EarthSING: Mix Tape #3 (4/13/23)
Welcome to Flip & Mozi's newest intergalactic broadcast, How to be an EarthSING! Listen as our favorite alien DJs spin a few of their favorite songs featured on their travelpod, like "Good to be Big", and dance while you learn about some of the planet's most amazing creatures featured on the travelpod. To listen to more music from Flip & Mozi, visit https://linktr.ee/earthlingsmusic
4/13/2023
25:47
Mantis Shrimp (4/6/23)
Flip has some big feelings about her smaller size, so to cheer her up, Flip & Mozi visit another small-ish creature that lives in the sea... the Mantis Shrimp! Join them as they learn how strength come in all shapes and sizes. Want to share your earthling discoveries for a chance to be featured on the show? Call 1-833-4FLIPMO!
Created by Tinkercast in collaboration with The Pop Ups, Flip & Mozi’s Guide to How to be an Earthling is an intergalactic musical journey that brings conservation into the conversation for kids and their grown-ups. Available every Thursday or listen ad-free and 1 week early and ad-free on Wondery+, Wondery+ Kids on Apple Podcasts, or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. Visit flipandmozi.com for conversation starters, book lists and activities to keep the wow rolling long after the show!