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103 episodes
- In this special Travelpod episode of Flip & Mozi's Guide to How to be an Earthling, Flip and Mozi learn all about animal's accessories... or as some humans call them appendages! Learn about how elephants use their trunks and how spider monkeys use their tails! Want to share your earthling discoveries for a chance to be featured on the show? Call 1-833-4FLIPMO! Originally aired Originally aired 12/22/22
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this Postcard from Earth, Flip sends a letter home about a truly horrifying discovery... While visiting a place humans call a "carnival" (or sometimes a "fair"), Flip and Mozi stumble into what Flip is certain is an elaborate Earthling punishment colony. Why are humans voluntarily climbing aboard terrifying machines that fling them through the air? Why do they scream the entire time, only to stand in line and do it all over again? And perhaps most baffling of all... why are they eating fluffy fabric on sticks called "cotton candy"? What begins as a simple outing quickly becomes another wonderfully confusing Earth mystery.
This hilarious alien correspondence is packed with laugh-out-loud misunderstandings and the delightfully upside-down perspective that only Flip & Mozi can deliver. As Mozi eagerly embraces every dizzying ride and carnival game, Flip becomes increasingly convinced that Earthlings have invented the galaxy's most elaborate form of recreational terror. Along the way, they discover that sometimes screaming doesn't always mean someone is in danger.
Along the way, Flip and Mozi marvel at gravity-defying roller coasters, puzzle over spinning rides, towering Ferris wheels, and mysterious carnival treats, and debate why humans seem to enjoy being scared on purpose. Between Flip's growing panic and Mozi's unstoppable excitement, this Earthling encounter is full of curiosity, comedy, and plenty of topsy-turvy surprises. It's the kind of adventure that makes one of Earth's favorite traditions seem hilariously extraordinary.
Flip & Mozi is the hit podcast from Tinkercast, the creators of Wow in the World, featuring original music from Grammy-nominated artists The Pop Ups. Each episode, aliens Flip and Mozi crash-land into a new animal encounter as they try to figure out what it means to be an earthling. From mammals to insects to sea creatures to reptiles, every curious creature they meet teaches them, and their listeners, something new about Earth and the important role animals play in our ecosystem. It's a nature and animal podcast for kids that keeps animal conservation in your family's conversations.
Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/join-fm and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events, all while supporting our mission to connect laughter to learning, curiosity to innovation, and kids to the WOWs in their world!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It's FLAGNAR'S DAY! And Flip and Mozi are celebrating with some delicious floogenberry sauce! But, when Flip and Mozi make a crash landing in London, they meet a grey squirrel, who teaches them the value of preparation and going with the flow during the holiday season! Originally aired 12/15/22.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this Postcard from Earth, Mozi sends a letter home about a baffling event... While visiting a place called an "elementary school," Flip and Mozi stumble into an event known as a "play." But when Mozi watches three tiny pig earthlings repeatedly slam the door on a poor wolf earthling, he's convinced that he's witnessing a real emergency! Why won't the pigs let the wolf inside? Why is everyone sitting quietly instead of helping? And why does the wolf keep blowing houses down? What begins as a simple observation quickly turns into another wonderfully confusing Earth mystery.
This hilarious alien correspondence is packed with laugh-out-loud misunderstandings and the delightfully upside-down perspective that only Flip & Mozi can deliver. As Flip tries to explain the strange human tradition of pretending and storytelling, Mozi becomes more determined than ever to rescue the misunderstood wolf. Along the way, they discover that sometimes what's happening on stage isn't quite what it seems.
Along the way, Flip and Mozi marvel at the curious custom of putting on plays, puzzle over why humans cheer for made-up stories, and debate whether audiences should ever jump in to help the characters. Between Mozi's unstoppable heroic instincts and Flip's increasingly frantic attempts to explain theater etiquette, this Earthling encounter is full of curiosity, comedy, and plenty of dramatic surprises. It's the kind of adventure that makes everyday human traditions seem hilariously extraordinary.
Flip & Mozi is the hit podcast from Tinkercast, the creators of Wow in the World, featuring original music from Grammy-nominated artists The Pop Ups. Each episode, aliens Flip and Mozi crash-land into a new animal encounter as they try to figure out what it means to be an earthling. From mammals to insects to sea creatures to reptiles, every curious creature they meet teaches them, and their listeners, something new about Earth and the important role animals play in our ecosystem. It's a nature and animal podcast for kids that keeps animal conservation in your family's conversations.
Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/join-fm and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events, all while supporting our mission to connect laughter to learning, curiosity to innovation, and kids to the WOWs in their world!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this special travelpod episode of Flip and Mozi's Guide to How to be an Earthling, Flip and Mozi report on their findings about two of Earth's cuddliest and cutest pets, Cats and Dogs! They interview a cat and a dog to get the 411 on these adorable 4 legged friends! Want to share your earthling discoveries with Flip and Mozi? Leave them your field report at 1-833-4FLIPMO for a chance to be featured on the next travelpod episode.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Flip and Mozi
After crash landing on Earth, travel-blogging aliens Flip and Mozi, are spending the next few thousand light years discovering what it means to be an “earthling” in this hit podcast from Tinkercast, the creators of Wow in the World. Along their journey, Flip and Mozi embark on musical adventures as they encounter mammals, insects, sea creatures, reptiles, and more. Each curious creature they meet teaches Flip and Mozi, and their listeners, about Earth and the important role animals play in our ecosystem.Episodes of Flip and Mozi air bi-monthly, featuring original music from Grammy-nominated artists, The Pop Ups. For more music, listen to one of our Mix Tape episodes or search “Flip and Mozi” wherever you get your music. Discover even more stories from their earthly travels with their new mini-series “Postcards from Earth” now airing every other week in the Flip and Mozi podcast feed. 🎉 Grownups, want to keep the Wow going and support our mission to connect laughter to learning, curiosity to innovation and kids to the WOWs in their world? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/joinfm and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, access to 1,000+ digital activities and exclusive access to members-only events!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.Podcast website
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