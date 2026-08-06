Flip & Mozi's Guide to How To Be An Earthling

In this Postcard from Earth, Flip sends a letter home about a truly horrifying discovery... While visiting a place humans call a "carnival" (or sometimes a "fair"), Flip and Mozi stumble into what Flip is certain is an elaborate Earthling punishment colony. Why are humans voluntarily climbing aboard terrifying machines that fling them through the air? Why do they scream the entire time, only to stand in line and do it all over again? And perhaps most baffling of all... why are they eating fluffy fabric on sticks called "cotton candy"? What begins as a simple outing quickly becomes another wonderfully confusing Earth mystery.

This hilarious alien correspondence is packed with laugh-out-loud misunderstandings and the delightfully upside-down perspective that only Flip & Mozi can deliver. As Mozi eagerly embraces every dizzying ride and carnival game, Flip becomes increasingly convinced that Earthlings have invented the galaxy's most elaborate form of recreational terror. Along the way, they discover that sometimes screaming doesn't always mean someone is in danger.

Along the way, Flip and Mozi marvel at gravity-defying roller coasters, puzzle over spinning rides, towering Ferris wheels, and mysterious carnival treats, and debate why humans seem to enjoy being scared on purpose. Between Flip's growing panic and Mozi's unstoppable excitement, this Earthling encounter is full of curiosity, comedy, and plenty of topsy-turvy surprises. It's the kind of adventure that makes one of Earth's favorite traditions seem hilariously extraordinary.

Flip & Mozi is the hit podcast from Tinkercast, the creators of Wow in the World, featuring original music from Grammy-nominated artists The Pop Ups. Each episode, aliens Flip and Mozi crash-land into a new animal encounter as they try to figure out what it means to be an earthling. From mammals to insects to sea creatures to reptiles, every curious creature they meet teaches them, and their listeners, something new about Earth and the important role animals play in our ecosystem. It's a nature and animal podcast for kids that keeps animal conservation in your family's conversations.



Grownups, want to keep the Wow going? Join the World Organization of Wowzers (W.O.W.) at tinkercast.com/join-fm and your Wowzers will receive quarterly mailings, birthday cards, a welcome kit with a t-shirt, access to 1,000+ digital activities, and exclusive access to members-only events, all while supporting our mission to connect laughter to learning, curiosity to innovation, and kids to the WOWs in their world!

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