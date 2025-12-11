Endings and Beginnings - Part 2 - Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups About Feelings
Endings & Beginnings (Part 2) 🌅🌱 Welcome back to Big Emotions! It's our final episode! Change like this can bring excitement, sadness, pride, and hope - sometimes all at once. In Part 2 of our season finale, we explore the emotional waves that come with endings and the possibilities hidden in beginnings. From grief and legacy to wonder and inspiration, these stories remind us that every ending holds meaning and every beginning holds potential. Contributing podcasts in this episode: Kitten & Clucky • The Show About Science • What If World Hosted by Tal Kelly, Producer PDF Activity Sheet for SEL About this series: Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups is a 7-part audio adventure where creators from the Kids Listen community come together to explore feelings in all their shapes and sizes. Each episode pairs two related emotions, sharing original clips and reflections to help kids (and grownups!) understand, name, and navigate their feelings. Produced by Tal Kelly | Executive Writer Jenna Clarke | In consultation with Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore | Intro by Dan Sacks of Noodle Loaf | Check out the music in each episode. Marketing Team: Jodi Murphy and Meg Lewis Follow Kids Listen on Instagram and LinkedIn
Endings and Beginnings - Part 1 - Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups About Feelings
Endings & Beginnings (Part 1) 🌅🌱 Welcome back to Big Emotions! Life is full of endings and beginnings - like the start of your emotional story, and the ending of our series! Each one can bring excitement, sadness, pride, and hope all at once. In this first part of our season finale, we explore the emotions that come with change, and how endings can make space for new beginnings. You'll hear inspiring stories of transformation, resilience, and fresh starts from the Kids Listen community, reminding us that every chapter leads to the next. Contributing podcasts in this episode: GZM Shows: Six Minutes • Storypillar • Mary Farfisa's Outer Space Radio Theater Hosted by Tal Kelly, Producer
Love and Sadness - Part 2 - Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups About Feelings
Love & Sadness (Part 2) ❤️😢 Welcome back to Big Emotions! As we saw in Part 1, love pulls us toward others, where sadness draws us inward to reflect. In Part 2, we explore how these two emotions often arrive together - and how we can support others and ourselves when sadness shows up. Through heartfelt stories from Kids Listen shows, we discover that listening, being present, and slowing down can be some of the most caring acts we share. Contributing podcasts in this episode: AI For Kids • Reading with Rella B • Tumble Hosted by: Jerry Kolber of Who Smarted?
Love and Sadness - Part 1 - Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups About Feelings
Love & Sadness (Part 1) ❤️😢 Welcome back to Big Emotions! We're feeling all squishy this week, as we dive into two of the strongest emotions of all. Love is powerful, joyful, and comforting - and when it changes or we feel its absence, sadness often follows. Sadness can feel heavy, but it helps us slow down, notice what matters, and deepen our connections. In this episode, we explore the softer, quieter corners of the heart where love and sadness meet. You'll hear stories of friendship, loss and connection, showing how these big emotions help us grow and understand ourselves in new ways. Contributing podcasts in this episode: But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids • The Past and The Curious • Newsy Pooloozy Hosted by: Jerry Kolber of Who Smarted?
Embarrassment and Pride - Part 2 - Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups About Feelings
Embarrassment & Pride (Part 2) 😳🏆 Welcome back to Big Emotions! As we learnt in part 1, embarrassment and pride both shape how we see ourselves - and in part 2, we dive deeper into these self-conscious emotions. You'll hear more amazing stories from Kids Listen creators about moments that made us squirm, moments that made us shine, and how each can teach us something about who we are and who we want to be. Contributing podcasts in this episode: The Good Words Podcast • The Story Seeds Podcast • Like You: Mindfulness for Kids Hosted by: Molly Bloom of Brains On! & Smash Boom Best
About Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups About Feelings
Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups is a 7-part audio adventure where creators from the Kids Listen community come together to explore feelings in all their shapes and sizes. Each episode pairs two related emotions, sharing original clips and reflections to help kids (and grownups!) understand, name, and navigate their feelings.
.
Released weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays:
.
Fear & Bravery (Sept 16 & 18) – Host: Eric O'Keefe (What If World)
Smash Boom Best! | Koala Moon | What's Poppin Penny | Forever Ago | April Eight | Afternoons with Mimi
.
Jealousy & Openness (Sept 23 & 25) – Host: Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore (Kids Ask Dr. Friendtastic)
Girl Tales | Sleep Tight Stories | ChopChop | Tales from the Cloud Sea | Peace Out | Koala Tots
.
Anger & Forgiveness (Sept 30 & Oct 2) – Host: Melissa Victor (Stoopkid Stories)
Time Storm | Little Kids, Big Hearts | KidLit Radio | Kids Ask Dr. Friendtastic | The Ten News | Lingokids
.
Belonging & Independence (Oct 7 & 9) – Hosts: Abbe Opher & Kelly MacBride (Koala Kids)
Noodle Loaf | Kids Ask Dr. Friendtastic | Power Dog Adventures | Culture Kids | Stoopkid Stories | Dorktales Storytime
.
Embarrassment & Pride (Oct 14 & 16) – Host: Molly Bloom (Smash Boom Best & Brains On!)
At Your Level | Koala Shine | Unspookable | The Good Words Podcast | The Story Seeds Podcast | Like You: Mindfulness for Kids
.
Love & Sadness (Oct 21 & 23) – Host: Jerry Kolber (Who Smarted?)
But Why | Newsy Pooloozy | The Past and The Curious | AI for Kids | Reading with Rella B | Tumble
Endings & Beginnings (Oct 28 & 30) – Host: Tal Kelly (Series Producer)
Six Minutes | Storypillar | Mary Farfisa's | Kitten & Clucky | The Show About Science | What If World
.
Produced by Tal Kelly
Executive Writer Jenna Clarke
In consultation with Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore
Intro by Dan Sacks of Noodle Loaf
Music credits: https://tinyurl.com/2cbce2nf
Marketing Team: Jodi Murphy and Meg Lewis