Love and Sadness - Part 1 - Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups About Feelings

Love & Sadness (Part 1) ❤️😢 Welcome back to Big Emotions! We're feeling all squishy this week, as we dive into two of the strongest emotions of all. Love is powerful, joyful, and comforting - and when it changes or we feel its absence, sadness often follows. Sadness can feel heavy, but it helps us slow down, notice what matters, and deepen our connections. In this episode, we explore the softer, quieter corners of the heart where love and sadness meet. You'll hear stories of friendship, loss and connection, showing how these big emotions help us grow and understand ourselves in new ways. Contributing podcasts in this episode: But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids • The Past and The Curious • Newsy Pooloozy Hosted by: Jerry Kolber of Who Smarted? PDF Activity Sheet for SEL About this series: Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups is a 7-part audio adventure where creators from the Kids Listen community come together to explore feelings in all their shapes and sizes. Each episode pairs two related emotions, sharing original clips and reflections to help kids (and grownups!) understand, name, and navigate their feelings. Produced by Tal Kelly | Executive Writer Jenna Clarke | In consultation with Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore | Intro by Dan Sacks of Noodle Loaf | Check out the music in each episode. Marketing Team: Jodi Murphy and Meg Lewis Follow Kids Listen on Instagram and LinkedIn