Learning To Mom ™ Pregnancy and Newborn Life Podcast for First Time Moms, New Moms and Expecting Mothers

Part 2: Diving Deep Into the Vaccines Offered To Baby’s In Their First Year Of Life | Ep. 61
PART 2 of this topic where we dive deep into the individual vaccines!Today's episode on the childhood vaccine schedule for 0-12 month olds, we discuss:RSVRotavirus (RV) Diphtheria, tetanus, & acellular pertussis (DTap) Haemophilus influenzae type b (HiB)Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV15, PCV20) Inactivated poliovirus (IPV) Influenza (IIV4)AND MORE!!-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------IMPORTANT LINKS:- SIGN UP HERE for our Mom Club On Patreon!- How to connect with Dr. Meg- Her website is linked HERE- Turtles All the Way Down Linked HERE- Connect with ME on Instagram HERE or at @learningtomom.podcast-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------pros and cons of the vaccines, risks and benefits of the vaccines, shots at the hospital, vaccine schedule for baby, vaccines given at birth, vaccines given at hospital, Postpartum tips, Baby's first wellness check, Postpartum workouts, 3 month old nap schedule, 4 month old sleep regression, How to help a colicky baby, Wake windows explained, Breastfeeding tips, Newborn sleep schedule, Introducing solids to baby, Baby growth milestones, Postpartum recovery, Baby teething remedies, Baby sleep training, delayed vaccine schedule, Postpartum depression support, Safe co-sleeping practices, Tummy time tips, Baby sick remedies, Baby bath time routine, Baby's first vaccines, Newborn feeding schedule, First time mom advice, Baby weight gain, Signs of a healthy baby, Breastfeeding positions, Baby developmental stages, Diaper rash treatment, baby allergies, baby acne, New dad tips, Postpartum hair loss, Baby gas relief, Baby's first words, Postpartum nutrition, Baby's first steps, Pacifier introduction, Babyproofing tips, Baby eczema care, Signs of baby dehydrationPostpartum bleeding, Increasing milk supply, Baby's first cold, Baby reflux signs, Baby food recipes, Postpartum belly band, Baby constipation help, Signs of a hungry baby, Baby's first tooth, Postpartum anxiety, When to start sleep training, Baby fever remedies, Baby ear infection signs, How to pump breast milk, Newborn jaundice, Baby vaccination schedule, Postpartum exercise, Signs of a tired baby, Postpartum body changes, When do babies smile, Baby swimming tips, Baby allergy signs, Baby growth spurts, vaccine side effects, Postpartum doula, Baby's first birthday ideas, Cleaning baby bottles, Signs of teething, Postpartum insomnia, Weaning a baby, Signs of baby asthma, Organic baby food, Baby led weaning, Sterilizing baby bottles, Baby's first trip, Introducing bottle to breastfed baby, Signs of a happy baby, Pelvic floor exercises for postpartum, Sleeping through the night, Signs of baby thrush, Baby's first plane ride, red flags post vaccine, delayed vaccine schedule, Postpartum massage,Baby's first year, Parenting tips for new moms, Mom podcast, parenting podcast, First time mom podcast, motherhood podcast, postpartum podcast, infant podcast, newborn care podcast, new baby podcast, pregnancy podcast, how to parent, parenting tips, parenting advice, 2 month old, 3 month old, 4 month old, 5 month old, 6 month old, 7 month old, 8 month old, 9 month old, 10 month old, 11 month old, 12 month old, Newborn care podcast, Postpartum podcast, Infant podcast, New baby podcast, Baby podcast, Motherhood podcast, First time mom, natural parenting podcast, holistic parenting podcast, crunchy parentin