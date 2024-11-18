Learning To Mom ™ Pregnancy and Newborn Life Podcast for First Time Moms, New Moms and Expecting Mothers

Tips for Getting Your Newborn To FALL Asleep and STAY Asleep with Sleep Consultant Brittany Sheehan | Ep. 63

a MUST LISTEN if you're struggling with your newborn sleeping either falling asleep, staying asleep, sleeping independently or getting them to sleep through the night!Brittany Sheehan shares all her knowledge giving us amazing tangible tips related to newborn sleep:Today's episode on newborn sleep covers:What does newborn sleep typically look like?Understanding how much sleep newborns needInsights into nighttime sleep patterns for newbornsThe ins and outs of newborn sleep cyclesTips for helping babies differentiate between day and night (day and night confusion)Nighttime routineSteps to encourage your baby to sleep independentlyAND MORE!!Tune in for practical advice and expert tips from Brittany Sheehan to help your newborn (and you) get a good night's sleep!-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------IMPORTANT LINKS:- Shop HERE for organic baby and clothing clothing at Dandillie.comUse code LAILA20 for 20% offConnect with them on Instagram HereConnect with them on Facebook Here- Fit Mama In 30: Postpartum Workout Program that I'm Doing: Click HERE Use code LEARNINGTOMOM for the BIGGEST discount they have!! ($20 off their annual plan)- How to connect with Brittany:- Her website is linked HERE- Use code LEARNING for 15% off any of her sleep courses!- Connect with ME on Instagram HERE or at @learningtomom.podcast