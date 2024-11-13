Visionary Writes A Book About How To Be The Bank And Dedicates His Life To Helping Others Use This Amazing Method Of Financial Success!

Brent Kesler was born in Cleveland Ohio. He grew up in the Cape Coral area of Florida. He had a career in the grocery industry. He became a licensed chiropractor, opened up five locations in the Kansas City area and he attended a seminar. In that seminar the seminar speaker shared with him how to be […]