Visionary Writes A Book About How To Be The Bank And Dedicates His Life To Helping Others Use This Amazing Method Of Financial Success!
Brent Kesler was born in Cleveland Ohio. He grew up in the Cape Coral area of Florida. He had a career in the grocery industry. He became a licensed chiropractor, opened up five locations in the Kansas City area and he attended a seminar. In that seminar the seminar speaker shared with him how to be […]
56:08
Restaurant Expert Becomes Founder Of One Of The Best Restaurants In The Carolinas!
George McLaughlin was born and raised in Laurel, Mississippi. He attended school and swam competitively in Jacksonville, Florida where his parents met. He and all of his siblings were competitive swimmers growing up. He loved the small town feel of Laurel. He enjoyed playing outside and riding his bike until it was time to come in for […]
59:55
Award-Winning, Critically-Acclaimed Writer Shares Life Lessons About Her Greatest Works Of Adventure!
Laurel Anne Hill was born and raised in San Francisco, California. She lived there until she was 28 years old. More about Laurel: “Laurel Anne Hill, a scientist, underground storage tanker operator, and an award-winning novelist and short-story writer, grew up in San Francisco with dreams of adventure. Her close brushes with death, love of […]
47:22
Real Estate Syndicator/ Attorney Dedicates His Life To Representing Syndication Clients And Raising Capital For Commercial Real Estate Projects Nationwide!
Tilden Moschetti was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota. He was raised in Scottdale, Arizona and the bay area of California. They first moved to Oakland and moved quite a bit since then. Tilden attended college at University of Oregon where he majored in theater. He had an interest in developing real estate which propelled him to attend […]
45:29
Former NSA Employee Authors Books That Take The Reader On An Epic Ride In Science Fiction!
John Sorflaten was born and raised in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He loved that it was a big small town growing up. He loved the community feel. His father was a radio announcer. At thirteen years old his family moved to Missouri when his dad decided to become a minister. They then came back to Minneapolis where […]
