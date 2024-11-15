Powered by RND
Future of Education Podcast

MacKenzie Price
The Future of Education Podcast is the place to find out what's happening in schools. Our guests are wide and varied, from educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, c...
  • S E207: This 10-Year-Old Crushes Public Speaking and Entrepreneurialism
    15:05
  • S E206: This 10-Year-Old Proves That 2 Hour Learning Works
    Nadine has been a student at Alpha since Kindergarten. Now, at 10 years old, she's several grades ahead in every academic subject and thriving at school. She shares her experience excelling in academics, arts, entrepreneurialism, personal finance, and more.
    15:05
  • S E205: Success Stories: World Famous Minecrafter "BIONIC"
    World Famous Minecrafter BIONIC, with 7 million YouTube subscribers, talks of his journey to success. He shares the life skills he has developed along the way and explains why gaming, streaming, and related hobbies are not a waste of time for kids today.
    20:54
  • S E204: How To Be An Amazing Coach & Teacher Part 2
    Mike of Nitro swimming talks of how one of his young friends was told to "find another sport" in the 9th grade by a coach. That student didn't give up, became a top swimmer in High School, then college, then won Gold at the Olympics. His high school then named a natatorium after him on the very spot he was told to "find another sport." Coach Mike also shares how to help your student manage their time to be successful in both sports and academics.
    10:43
  • S E203: How to Be An Amazing Coach & Teacher
    Mike of Nitro Swim is one of those rare individuals that changes every life he touches. With a passion and joy that is infectious, he explains how his coaching philosophy applies to every kid, regardless of swimming ability. His techniques are transferable to any sport, even as a teacher in the classroom. Mike Koleber founded Nitro Swimming in 2006 and now reaches thousands of students every week in various locations across Austin, Texas.
    14:32

About Future of Education Podcast

The Future of Education Podcast is the place to find out what's happening in schools. Our guests are wide and varied, from educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, influencers and most importantly-our students! They all have one thing in common- they are passionate about reinventing education to make it relevant and efficient. Our host, MacKenzie Price, is the Co-Founder of 2hr Learning (2hourlearning.com) and some of the top-performing schools in the country. 2 Hour Learning is a groundbreaking school model that is reshaping the landscape of K-12 education. It's powered by AI technology, enabling schools to provide personalized curriculum to students. Our K-12 schools perform in the top 2% nationwide by leveraging this personalize model to help students love school, learn twice as much, and build life skills. MacKenzie is at the forefront of educational transformation, striving for a balanced and enriching learning experience for every child. She graduated with a BA in Psychology from Stanford University and resides in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two daughters. The Future of Education podcast is produced by 7 Lyons Media (7LyonsMedia.com). Please send press inquiries to [email protected].
