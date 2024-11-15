S E204: How To Be An Amazing Coach & Teacher Part 2

Mike of Nitro swimming talks of how one of his young friends was told to "find another sport" in the 9th grade by a coach. That student didn't give up, became a top swimmer in High School, then college, then won Gold at the Olympics. His high school then named a natatorium after him on the very spot he was told to "find another sport." Coach Mike also shares how to help your student manage their time to be successful in both sports and academics.