The Future of Education Podcast is the place to find out what's happening in schools. Our guests are wide and varied, from educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, influencers and most importantly-our students! They all have one thing in common- they are passionate about reinventing education to make it relevant and efficient. Our host, MacKenzie Price, is the Co-Founder of 2hr Learning (2hourlearning.com) and some of the top-performing schools in the country. 2 Hour Learning is a groundbreaking school model that is reshaping the landscape of K-12 education. It's powered by AI technology, enabling schools to provide personalized curriculum to students. Our K-12 schools perform in the top 2% nationwide by leveraging this personalize model to help students love school, learn twice as much, and build life skills. MacKenzie is at the forefront of educational transformation, striving for a balanced and enriching learning experience for every child. She graduated with a BA in Psychology from Stanford University and resides in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two daughters. The Future of Education podcast is produced by 7 Lyons Media (7LyonsMedia.com). Please send press inquiries to [email protected]
