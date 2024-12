About Future of Education Podcast

The Future of Education Podcast is the place to find out what's happening in schools. Our guests are wide and varied, from educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, influencers and most importantly-our students! They all have one thing in common- they are passionate about reinventing education to make it relevant and efficient. Our host, MacKenzie Price, is the Co-Founder of 2hr Learning (2hourlearning.com) and some of the top-performing schools in the country. 2 Hour Learning is a groundbreaking school model that is reshaping the landscape of K-12 education. It's powered by AI technology, enabling schools to provide personalized curriculum to students. Our K-12 schools perform in the top 2% nationwide by leveraging this personalize model to help students love school, learn twice as much, and build life skills. MacKenzie is at the forefront of educational transformation, striving for a balanced and enriching learning experience for every child. She graduated with a BA in Psychology from Stanford University and resides in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two daughters. The Future of Education podcast is produced by 7 Lyons Media (7LyonsMedia.com). Please send press inquiries to [email protected]