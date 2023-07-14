Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Way the World Works: A Tuttle Twins Podcast for Families

Podcast The Way the World Works: A Tuttle Twins Podcast for Families
Connor Boyack
From the trusted team behind the Tuttle Twins books, join us as we tackle current events, hot topics, and fun ideas to help your family find clarity in a world ...
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Available Episodes

  • 478. What Are Miranda Rights?
    Have you ever heard someone on a movie say "you have the right to remain silent?" That line actually has a name and an interesting history in our justice system.
    7/19/2023
    11:06
  • 477. How Can You Turn An Idea Into A Reality?
    It's easy to dream up a great idea, but it takes courage and discipline to turn that dream into a reality.
    7/17/2023
    11:21
  • 476. Should You Worry About Being Popular?
    When we are young, sometimes we worry about fitting in withthe popular kids. But why do we worry about that? And is it really important?
    7/14/2023
    11:50
  • 475. What Is A Children’s Market?
    Connor and Brittany talk about the children's market that Connor helped create and how it's grown.
    7/12/2023
    13:59
  • 474. Shocker: Only 13% of 8th Graders Know This…
    Connor reveals an alarming statistic about how broken history education is, and what your family can do to fix it.
    7/10/2023
    14:03

About The Way the World Works: A Tuttle Twins Podcast for Families

From the trusted team behind the Tuttle Twins books, join us as we tackle current events, hot topics, and fun ideas to help your family find clarity in a world full of confusion.
The Way the World Works: A Tuttle Twins Podcast for Families: Podcasts in Family