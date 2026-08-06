The Way the World Works: A Tuttle Twins Podcast for Families

A struggling Danish carpenter lost his business in the Great Depression, watched his workshop burn to the ground twice, and still built one of the most beloved brands on the planet out of tiny plastic bricks.

Legos aren't just the toy you're constantly stepping on in bare feet, they're also one of the best case studies in entrepreneurship you'll ever find. In this episode of The Way the World Works, we tell the story of Ole Kirk Christiansen, the Danish carpenter who invented Legos, and how he used grit, adaptability, and a relentless commitment to quality to turn a failing woodworking shop into a company that has brought joy to kids for generations.

Christiansen didn't set out to build the world's most famous toy company. He built furniture and everyday wooden household items in the small town of Billund, Denmark, until the Great Depression arrived and orders dried up almost overnight. As if that weren't enough, his workshop burned down not once, but twice. Rather than give up, he pivoted to something smaller and more affordable: wooden toys. He named the company Lego, from the Danish phrase "leg godt," meaning "play well," and adopted a motto that would define everything that came after: "Only the best is good enough."

That same commitment to quality carried Lego through its leap from wood to plastic, the invention of the interlocking brick in 1958, and, decades later, a brush with bankruptcy after the company chased video games, theme parks, and action figures instead of sticking to what it did best. We dig into how returning to specialization, rather than chasing every new trend, is what actually saved the company, and what that free-market lesson means for anyone trying to build something that lasts.

What You'll Learn in This Episode

Who Ole Kirk Christiansen was, the Danish carpenter from Billund who invented Legos

How the Great Depression nearly destroyed his furniture and woodworking business

Why his workshop burned down not once, but twice, and how he kept going anyway

How he pivoted from building furniture to crafting small wooden toys for struggling families

What "Lego" actually means in Danish, and why the name itself is a lesson in purpose

Why "Only the best is good enough" became the motto that shaped the entire company

How Christiansen's leap from wood to plastic bricks led to the design we know today

Why the earliest plastic Lego bricks kept falling apart, and what it took to fix them

How chasing video games, theme parks, and action figures nearly bankrupted Lego in the 1990s

Why returning to the company's core product, the brick, is what saved Lego from collapse

What The Lego Movie's success reveals about staying true to what you do best

Why specialization, resilience, and quality are lessons every entrepreneur can learn from Lego's story

Timestamps

0:00 Meet Ole Kirk Christiansen, the Man Who Invented Legos

0:53 The Magic of Building Anything You Could Imagine

1:42 Why Legos Are a Masterclass in Learning From Failure

2:10 From Danish Carpenter to Toymaker in Billund, Denmark

2:37 The Great Depression Crushes His Furniture Business

2:59 Two Workshop Fires and a Turning Point

3:17 The Pivot to Small Wooden Toys, and the Birth of "Lego"

4:37 "Only the Best Is Good Enough": The Motto That Built an Empire

5:02 The Leap From Wood to Plastic Bricks

5:40 1958: The Interlocking Brick Design Is Born

6:30 Chasing Trends Nearly Bankrupts Lego in the 1990s

7:29 Returning to First Principles Saves the Company

9:16 The Entrepreneurial Lessons Lego Leaves Behind

👍 Like this video if you have a personal Lego injury story (we've all been there)

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💬 Comment below: What's a time you failed at something that ended up leading you somewhere better?

Shop Resources

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📘 Meet more ordinary people who did extraordinary things in The Tuttle Twins Guide to Courageous Heroes

https://www.tuttletwins.com/products/the-tuttle-twins-guide-to-courageous-heroes

📚 Get Tuttle Twins books and homeschool resources: https://tuttletwins.com

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