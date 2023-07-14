The Way the World Works: A Tuttle Twins Podcast for Families
Connor Boyack
From the trusted team behind the Tuttle Twins books, join us as we tackle current events, hot topics, and fun ideas to help your family find clarity in a world ... More
Available Episodes
478. What Are Miranda Rights?
Have you ever heard someone on a movie say "you have the right to remain silent?" That line actually has a name and an interesting history in our justice system.
477. How Can You Turn An Idea Into A Reality?
It's easy to dream up a great idea, but it takes courage and discipline to turn that dream into a reality.
476. Should You Worry About Being Popular?
When we are young, sometimes we worry about fitting in withthe popular kids. But why do we worry about that? And is it really important?
475. What Is A Children’s Market?
Connor and Brittany talk about the children's market that Connor helped create and how it's grown.
474. Shocker: Only 13% of 8th Graders Know This…
Connor reveals an alarming statistic about how broken history education is, and what your family can do to fix it.
