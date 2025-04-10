"QUOKKA'S ...THE HAPPIEST ANIMAL IN THE WORLD" with Dr. Matthew Hayward
You’ve definitely seen their photo — big round eyes, a chubby-cheeked smile, and an almost cartoonishly cute face. But did you know the name of this camera-loving marsupial? Meet the quokka, famously dubbed “The Happiest Animal in the World.” In this wildly fun episode of Fur Real, host Mark Kyle is joined by Dr. Matthew Hayward, a leading quokka expert, author of Saving Biodiversity, and professor at The University of Newcastle. Together, they dive into the fascinating world of these adorable Australian icons. From their ancient roots and unique behaviors to the viral sensation of the “quokka selfie,” Dr. Hayward shares incredible insights about these creatures — including why they have so little fear of humans, and what myths we’ve all gotten wrong. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast or just in it for the cute factor, this episode delivers laughs, learning, and plenty of "aww" moments. You can hear the joy as Mark and Matt geek out over these little legends. Get ready to fall in love with the quokka — and maybe even start planning your own selfie! www.furrrealpodcast.com [email protected]
