Fur Real with Mark A Kyle

Mark A Kyle
"Unleash your curiosity and join us on Fur Real, where pets, tech, and heartwarming animal tales collide!" Get ready for a wild ride on Fur Real, the podcast t...
Available Episodes

  "QUOKKA'S ...THE HAPPIEST ANIMAL IN THE WORLD" with Dr. Matthew Hayward
    You've definitely seen their photo — big round eyes, a chubby-cheeked smile, and an almost cartoonishly cute face. But did you know the name of this camera-loving marsupial? Meet the quokka, famously dubbed "The Happiest Animal in the World." In this wildly fun episode of Fur Real, host Mark Kyle is joined by Dr. Matthew Hayward, a leading quokka expert, author of Saving Biodiversity, and professor at The University of Newcastle. Together, they dive into the fascinating world of these adorable Australian icons. From their ancient roots and unique behaviors to the viral sensation of the "quokka selfie," Dr. Hayward shares incredible insights about these creatures — including why they have so little fear of humans, and what myths we've all gotten wrong. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast or just in it for the cute factor, this episode delivers laughs, learning, and plenty of "aww" moments. You can hear the joy as Mark and Matt geek out over these little legends. Get ready to fall in love with the quokka — and maybe even start planning your own selfie!
    49:26
  "COYOTES AMONG US" with Dr. Stanley Gehrt
    Coyotes: The Secret Neighbors You Never Knew You Had Coyotes are everywhere—from the open deserts to the heart of major cities—but how much do you really know about them? Are they dangerous? Do they hunt in packs? And why do they have such a legendary reputation, from Native American trickster tales to the relentless Wile E. Coyote? This week on The Fur Real Podcast, we're joined by Dr. Stanley Gehrt, renowned wildlife ecologist and author of Coyotes Among Us. As the lead researcher of the Cook County Coyote Project, he has spent nearly 25 years studying how these animals thrive in urban environments—including Chicago, where over 6,000 coyotes are quietly living among people… mostly unnoticed. We bust some of the biggest coyote myths, uncover how these adaptable predators navigate city life, and answer the big question: should we fear them or admire them? Dr. Gehrt brings both science and storytelling to the conversation, making this episode as entertaining as it is eye-opening. 🐾 Hit play and discover the truth about one of North America's most misunderstood creatures!
    57:45
  "REPTILE AND EXOTIC ANIMAL MEDICINE" with Dr. Stephen Divers
    The Cutting Edge of Exotic Animal Medicine If you love diving deep into the world of veterinary medicine—or even if you don't think you do—this episode will absolutely blow your mind! Dr. Stephen Divers, a world-renowned specialist in endosurgery, joins The Fur Real Podcast to reveal the incredible advancements happening in minimally invasive surgery for animals. Endoscopic surgery is revolutionizing the way we treat everything from common ailments to life-threatening conditions in animals, offering a less invasive, faster-healing approach. But wait until you hear just how many species Dr. Divers has worked on—from reptiles and amphibians to some of the most unexpected exotic creatures. You won't believe the groundbreaking procedures being performed, the technology behind them, and the jaw-dropping stories Dr. Divers shares from the operating room. This episode is packed with fascinating insights, wild animal cases, and a glimpse into the future of veterinary medicine. Trust us—you'll never look at surgery the same way again. And, of course, we couldn't resist one pun: wait until you hear the full scope of what Dr. Divers is doing! Tune in now for an unforgettable journey into the cutting-edge world of animal healthcare!  
    1:09:15
  "SEA WOLVES" with Chris Darimont
    You've heard of the Big Bad Wolf, Call of the Wild, and countless other wolf tales… but have you ever heard of Sea Wolves? These extraordinary wolves are unlike any others on Earth. Joining us today is Dr. Chris Darimont—a professor at the University of Victoria, the Director of Science at the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, and one of the world's leading experts on Sea Wolves. He's here to share their fascinating story. These wild canines roam the remote coastline of British Columbia, living in one of the most stunning and untamed environments on the planet. But here's what makes them truly unique: over 80% of their diet comes from the ocean! They feast on fish, crabs, seals, and even barnacles, adapting to a marine lifestyle in ways no other wolf species has. And get this—they don't just wade in the water; they're incredible long-distance swimmers, sometimes covering up to 7 miles between islands! Imagine spotting a wolf slicing through the waves like an apex predator of both land and sea. If you haven't seen the award-winning documentary Takaya: Lone Wolf, put it on your must-watch list. It tells the unbelievable true story of a lone Sea Wolf who captivated the world with his journey. Scientists, conservationists, and Indigenous Nations are working together to better understand and protect these wolves. The First Nations have long believed Sea Wolves bring good fortune and prosperity—so by the time you finish this episode, maybe a little luck will come your way too! Let's dive into the world of Sea Wolves with Chris Darimont.  
    1:09:35
  "ALL ANIMALS LOVE PLUMES OFFICIEL MUSIC"
    🎶 Singing for the Animals: The Plumes Officiel Story 🎶 What happens when you bring a guitar, a chair, and a song to a field of cows? If you're Plumes Officiel, you end up with a herd of new fans—literally! It all started when he heard that cows love music, so he decided to test it out on his grandmother's farm. The moment he started strumming, the cows ran over, snuggled up, and listened intently. That magical moment was just the beginning. Since then, Plumes Officiel has taken his music on the road, serenading animals in zoos, sanctuaries, and beyond. From lions to lemurs, each creature has its own unique reaction, and the heartwarming stories he shares will leave you in awe. His journey is nothing short of incredible, and by the end of this episode, you'll be just as enchanted as the animals he sings to. 🐄🎵 Get ready for a musical adventure like no other on Fur Real!
    42:30

About Fur Real with Mark A Kyle

"Unleash your curiosity and join us on Fur Real, where pets, tech, and heartwarming animal tales collide!" Get ready for a wild ride on Fur Real, the podcast that combines the fascinating world of cutting-edge pet technologies with captivating stories that showcase the incredible feats and antics of our beloved furry friends. Join our charismatic host, Mark Kyle, as he dives deep into the realm of veterinary innovation, chatting with rescue organiziations, leading animal experts and top-notch veterinarians who inform us on groundbreaking advancements. But that's not all—prepare to be entertained as Mark interviews pet owners and uncovers the extraordinary tales of their four-legged companions. From heroic rescue missions to mind-boggling talents, Fur Real celebrates the incredible bond between humans and animals, while keeping you in the loop about the latest pet tech trends. Don't miss out on the laughter, inspiration, and jaw-dropping moments that Fur Real delivers in every episode. Subscribe now and embark on an adventure where the extraordinary lives of animals take center stage!
