"SEA WOLVES" with Chris Darimont

You've heard of the Big Bad Wolf, Call of the Wild, and countless other wolf tales… but have you ever heard of Sea Wolves? These extraordinary wolves are unlike any others on Earth. Joining us today is Dr. Chris Darimont—a professor at the University of Victoria, the Director of Science at the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, and one of the world's leading experts on Sea Wolves. He's here to share their fascinating story. These wild canines roam the remote coastline of British Columbia, living in one of the most stunning and untamed environments on the planet. But here's what makes them truly unique: over 80% of their diet comes from the ocean! They feast on fish, crabs, seals, and even barnacles, adapting to a marine lifestyle in ways no other wolf species has. And get this—they don't just wade in the water; they're incredible long-distance swimmers, sometimes covering up to 7 miles between islands! Imagine spotting a wolf slicing through the waves like an apex predator of both land and sea. If you haven't seen the award-winning documentary Takaya: Lone Wolf, put it on your must-watch list. It tells the unbelievable true story of a lone Sea Wolf who captivated the world with his journey. Scientists, conservationists, and Indigenous Nations are working together to better understand and protect these wolves. The First Nations have long believed Sea Wolves bring good fortune and prosperity—so by the time you finish this episode, maybe a little luck will come your way too! Let's dive into the world of Sea Wolves with Chris Darimont.