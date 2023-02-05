THE PUBERTY PODCAST weaves together scientific research, parenting strategies, and hilarious stories to help guide adults who are raising kids through puberty. ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 133
Birth Control Pills for Tweens?
Listener questions can open up profoundly important conversations. Like this one, that asks whether their menstruating 10-year old daughter should start taking a birth control pill because the family lives in a state where abortion is illegal even in the case of rape. We answer from every angle, wading into medical, parental, social, and emotional considerations.Show Notes:Check out all of our speaking and consulting work at www.Orderofmagnitude.co and all our super comfy products at www.myOOMLA.comLove what we talk about? Pre-order our book This Is So AwkwardProduction by Peoples MediaTranscript Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/2/2023
45:19
NOW WHAT?!: In Judy Blume We Trust
The author of our own puberty narratives — literally — is coming to theaters everywhere this weekend. Judy Blume’s stigma-shattering story “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has been adapted into film more than 50 years after its initial publication. There’s so much to say about the impact of this story, then and now.Show Notes:Check out all of our speaking and consulting work at www.Orderofmagnitude.co and all our super comfy products at www.myOOMLA.comLove what we talk about? Pre-order our book This Is So AwkwardProduction by Peoples MediaTranscript Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/28/2023
26:29
Peggy Orenstein Moves Beyond Sex
It’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t been gobsmacked by Peggy Orenstein’s chronicles of adolescence, laid out in her books Girls & Sex and Boys & Sex. During peak COVID, Peggy wrote on a new and wildly unrelated topic: Unraveling dives into the hilarious and harsh realities of raising teens while anticipating an empty nest. We talk to her about all of it!Show Notes:Unraveling by Peggy OrensteinCheck out all of our speaking and consulting work at www.Orderofmagnitude.co and all our super comfy products at www.myOOMLA.comLove what we talk about? Pre-order our book This Is So AwkwardProduction by Peoples MediaTranscript Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/25/2023
46:05
NOW WHAT?!: Finding Balance
Caregivers of tweens and teens sit in the middle of the family sandwich, looking out for kids and aging parents, but often stretched so thin we can’t even identify — let alone meet — our own needs. This episode is all about how to ask for the help we need, finding balance so that we can look after ourselves as well as everyone else.Show Notes:Check out all of our speaking and consulting work at www.Orderofmagnitude.co and all our super comfy products at www.myOOMLA.comLove what we talk about? Pre-order our book This Is So AwkwardProduction by Peoples MediaTranscript Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/21/2023
22:16
Cosmetic Procedures in Kids
There’s lots to say on a controversial subject that ranges from hair removal to nose jobs. We explore it all with one reigning principle: leave your judgment at the door.Show Notes:Check out all of our speaking and consulting work at www.Orderofmagnitude.co and all our super comfy products at www.myOOMLA.comLove what we talk about? Pre-order our book This Is So AwkwardProduction by Peoples MediaTranscript Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
THE PUBERTY PODCAST weaves together scientific research, parenting strategies, and hilarious stories to help guide adults who are raising kids through puberty. Each episode takes on one piece of this messy journey, offering both kids and adults practical, actionable advice. Join Dr. Cara Natterson and Vanessa Kroll Bennett -- puberty experts in the midst of parenting their own tweens and teens -- for the WHAT and the HOW of getting through adolescence.