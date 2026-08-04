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398 episodes
- Rerelease of an important episode on eating disorders. Eating disorders and disordered eating can show up in many different ways—and often aren't easy to recognize. In this episode, clinical psychologist and eating disorder specialist, Dr. Kelly Bhatnagar helps us break down the language, the warning signs, and the realities behind these increasingly common struggles. We explore everything from binge eating, purging, orthorexia, and bigorexia to the social, emotional, and biological factors that can put young people at risk. Along the way, we discuss why these challenges are often misunderstood, what parents should watch for, and how to approach conversations about food and body image with greater understanding and support.
Show Notes:
Watch the full episode on Youtube!
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Download the FREE Playbook for Getting Your Kid to Talk
Order our book This Is So Awkward
Check out all our speaking and curriculum at www.lessawkward.com and our super comfy products at www.myoomla.com
To bring us to your school or community email operations@lessawkward.com
To submit listener questions email podcast@lessawkward.com
Produced by Peoples Media
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- Rerelease! When kids struggle with frequent headaches, are they stress-related? Hormonal? Something more serious? In this episode, pediatric neurologist and headache medicine specialist Daniel Noam Lax helps us make sense of one of the most common—and often misunderstood—health challenges. We explore what causes headaches and migraines, why adolescent girls are especially susceptible, and what families can do to support kids living with them.
Show Notes:
American Headache Society
American Migraine Foundation
Daniel N. Lax, MD
Watch the full episode on Youtube!
Join the LESS AWKWARD MEMBERSHIP HUB
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/TISA #rulapod
Download Cash App Today: FAMILY10 #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement.
Direct deposit and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit
http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Go to Quince.com/AWKWARD for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
Download the FREE Playbook for Getting Your Kid to Talk
Order our book This Is So Awkward
Check out all our speaking and curriculum at www.lessawkward.com and our super comfy products at www.myoomla.com
To bring us to your school or community email operations@lessawkward.com
To submit listener questions email podcast@lessawkward.com
Produced by Peoples Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A rerelease on the eternal question: Is resilience a skill kids can develop over time? Psychologist and child development expert Tovah Klein unpacks what resilience really means and how trusted adults help kids build it. From managing frustration and failure to building confidence and coping skills, we explore how to support tweens + teens without overprotecting them.
Show Notes:
Raising Resilience
Watch the full episode on Youtube!
Join the LESS AWKWARD MEMBERSHIP HUB
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/TISA #rulapod
Download Cash App Today: FAMILY10 #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement.
Direct deposit and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit
http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Go to Quince.com/AWKWARD for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
Download the FREE Playbook for Getting Your Kid to Talk
Order our book This Is So Awkward
Check out all our speaking and curriculum at www.lessawkward.com and our super comfy products at www.myoomla.com
To bring us to your school or community email operations@lessawkward.com
To submit listener questions email podcast@lessawkward.com
Produced by Peoples Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- We’re rereleasing our incredibly popular episode that tackles how ADHD can shape tweens' and teens' friendships, romantic relationships, and sexual decision-making. In this candid conversation, psychologist and ADHD expert Ari Tuckman draws on 25 years of experience working with young people with ADHD to explain how attention, impulsivity, emotional intensity, and social dynamics can influence relationships.
Show Notes:
Watch the full episode on Youtube!
Join the LESS AWKWARD MEMBERSHIP HUB
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/TISA #rulapod
Download Cash App Today: FAMILY10 #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement.
Direct deposit and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit
http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Go to Quince.com/AWKWARD for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
Download the FREE Playbook for Getting Your Kid to Talk
Order our book This Is So Awkward
Check out all our speaking and curriculum at www.lessawkward.com and our super comfy products at www.myoomla.com
To bring us to your school or community email operations@lessawkward.com
To submit listener questions email podcast@lessawkward.com
Produced by Peoples Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Rerelease! What happens when puberty’s changes intersect with autism? Neuropsychologist Donna Henderson shares expert insights on helping autistic youth navigate this unpredictable life stage with knowledge and dignity. The conversation focuses on how families can support autistic youth through this transition using clear communication, individualized strategies, and an understanding of neurodiversity.
Show Notes:
Is This Autism? A guide for clinicians and everyone else
Is This Autism? A companion guide for diagnosing
Watch the full episode on Youtube!
Join the LESS AWKWARD MEMBERSHIP HUB
Rula patients typically pay $15 per session when using insurance. Connect with quality therapists and mental health experts who specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/TISA #rulapod
Download Cash App Today: FAMILY10 #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement.
Direct deposit and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit
http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
Go to Quince.com/AWKWARD for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five -day returns.
Download the FREE Playbook for Getting Your Kid to Talk
Order our book This Is So Awkward
Check out all our speaking and curriculum at www.lessawkward.com and our super comfy products at www.myoomla.com
To bring us to your school or community email operations@lessawkward.com
To submit listener questions email podcast@lessawkward.com
Produced by Peoples Media
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About This Is So Awkward
This is so awkward…but it doesn’t have to be. These days, puberty starts earlier, lasts longer, and happens with a cellphone in hand. The most trusted voices on puberty, Dr. Cara Natterson and Vanessa Kroll Bennett, are here to remove cringe from this stage of life – not just for kids going through it but also the adults who care about them. With science, guidance and humor, they cover all the physical, emotional, and social changes that happen between ages 8-18 and beyond. Watch the full episodes on Youtube!
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