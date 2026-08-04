Rerelease of an important episode on eating disorders. Eating disorders and disordered eating can show up in many different ways—and often aren't easy to recognize. In this episode, clinical psychologist and eating disorder specialist, Dr. Kelly Bhatnagar helps us break down the language, the warning signs, and the realities behind these increasingly common struggles. We explore everything from binge eating, purging, orthorexia, and bigorexia to the social, emotional, and biological factors that can put young people at risk. Along the way, we discuss why these challenges are often misunderstood, what parents should watch for, and how to approach conversations about food and body image with greater understanding and support.



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