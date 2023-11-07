Powered by RND
My Little Pony: The Podcast

Podcast My Little Pony: The Podcast
My Little Pony / Entertainment One
Join popstar Princess Pipp Petals and her trusty pony producer Jazz Hooves in the all-new podcast series, My Little Pony: The Podcast. With eight episodes fille...
  • Fanponies With Glory, Seashell and Peach Fizz
    Pipp is joined by her three biggest fanponies: Seashell, Glory and Peach Fizz, to talk about how they became best friends through the Pipp Petals fandom. Want more My Little Pony music? There's lots more to listen to at:https://orcd.co/mylittleponyplaylist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:37
  • Change is Good With Posey
    Posey makes a surprise guest appearance on the podcast to talk about how scary and wonderful change can be, and show off her brand new Earth Pony magic. Want more My Little Pony music? There's lots more to listen to at: https://orcd.co/mylittleponyplaylist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:22
  • All Hail the Queen with Queen Haven
    It's a family affair on today's Pippcast as we have Her Royal Highness, Queen Haven on the show to discuss the importance of family relationships, forgiveness and having each other's backs!Want more My Little Pony music? There's lots more to listen to at:https://orcd.co/mylittleponyplaylist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:23
  • A Nightmare Night Monster Party!
    The Pippcast transforms into a super fun, extra spooky variety show where Pipp and her friends come together to celebrate her absolute favorite holiday: NIGHTMARE NIGHT!Want more My Little Pony music? There's lots more to listen to at:https://orcd.co/mylittleponyplaylist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    14:35
  • It's Critter Time! With Hitch Trailblazer
    Pipp talks to Hitch about what it's like to suddenly become a dragon dad and how he deals with the stress of balancing being a sheriff and a parent!Want more My Little Pony music? There's lots more to listen to at:https://orcd.co/mylittleponyplaylist Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    13:47

About My Little Pony: The Podcast

Podcast website

