Pipp is joined by her three biggest fanponies: Seashell, Glory and Peach Fizz, to talk about how they became best friends through the Pipp Petals fandom.
14:37
Change is Good With Posey
Posey makes a surprise guest appearance on the podcast to talk about how scary and wonderful change can be, and show off her brand new Earth Pony magic.
14:22
All Hail the Queen with Queen Haven
It's a family affair on today's Pippcast as we have Her Royal Highness, Queen Haven on the show to discuss the importance of family relationships, forgiveness and having each other's backs!
14:23
A Nightmare Night Monster Party!
The Pippcast transforms into a super fun, extra spooky variety show where Pipp and her friends come together to celebrate her absolute favorite holiday: NIGHTMARE NIGHT!
14:35
It's Critter Time! With Hitch Trailblazer
Pipp talks to Hitch about what it's like to suddenly become a dragon dad and how he deals with the stress of balancing being a sheriff and a parent!
Join popstar Princess Pipp Petals and her trusty pony producer Jazz Hooves in the all-new podcast series, My Little Pony: The Podcast. With eight episodes filled with fun life lessons, music and guest appearances from all your mane friends in Equestria, everypony can learn how to make their mark and celebrate what makes them unique! It’s going to be ICONIC! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.