Woodbine: A Parkdale Haunts Production

Something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and the team has to figure it out. Something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and the team has to figure it out. Wait, didn't I say that? Anyway, something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and the team has to figure it out. And something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and the team has to figure it out. But something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and the team has to figure it out. Hang on. Ok, I'm good, I know what we're talking about. Something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and the team has to figure it out. And... something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and the team has to figure it out. Didn't I say that already? I'm not sure what's happening. Something is weird in the episode description and I don't know what to do. I don't know how to escape. Something is weird in a hotel in Toronto and... I can't escape. And I don't know what to do. CONTENT WARNING: fire, alcohol

Oh boy, it's time for a super fun bar crawl with the team! Obviously this is some sort of delightful work outing, right? In any other capacity, it probably would be. But for Grace, Bea, and Rhys, the party is overshadowed by the case at hand. Hard to get too enthused when you've got a malicious being on your tail, really puts a damper on the evening. Don't stop, don't lose your nerve, and don't ever look back... CONTENT WARNING: alcohol, physical violence

The past will always find its way back to you, whether it is the distant or the recent. It comes back with claws, ready to pull you into its embrace. You can't escape the violence that made you. It will always find a way to hook itself into your skin, burrow under, and then wait until you think you're safe. The past Grace has been running from is catching up. The past Bea is searching for is coming for her. And Rhys continues to just have a good time, everyone else be damned. CONTENT WARNING: violence

Sometimes you have to turn to an old friend for some help. The life experience that comes with age can give a lot of insight into all kinds of situations. And when that person is ageless? Well, then you can expect some truly sage advice. For Grace and Bea, Lennox's shadow grows ever longer, Hollis continues to insert themselves wherever they want, and the night stretches out beyond them endlessly. Meanwhile, Rhys is somewhere nearby, looking at Hawaiian shirts on his phone. CONTENT WARNING: alcohol, violence, death

You can only run for so long. At some point, you have to face your problems head on. Usually, you'd do this in therapy, but Grace is tired of platitudes and obfuscations and questions. She wants answers and there's only one person who can give them to her. But that means no more running, no more avoiding, no more looking away. You have to face your problems head on, no matter what happens, no matter what they bring. You have to stop running at some point. No matter what, the past will find you and it is not kind. This is the season finale of Woodbine (Season One). We'll see you soon. CONTENT WARNING: verbal abuse, violence, death

About Woodbine: A Parkdale Haunts Production

Beatrice Ashe has a quiet life as an assistant at the Woodbine Agency, a small detective firm in the east end of Toronto. But things change for her quickly when she is brutally attacked and left near death. Now, her boss Grace Hawthorne has a choice to make: Let Bea die... or give her a second chance. A second chance that brings Bea into a new world of shadow. Woodbine is a show about monsters, mysteries, new beginnings, and new bodies. What would you do if you found yourself in a world you never knew existed? What would you do if you had another chance to get justice? How far would you go to find the truth? And are you willing to figure all these out on your lunch break, because there are cases coming in and the Mothman can only wait so long for answers... WOODBINE is a new podcast by the creators of the award-winning horror fiction podcast Parkdale Haunt. Listen to Parkdale Haunt seasons 1-3 below, and subscribe for new episodes of Woodbine. PARKDALE HAUNT: Ever since Judith’s lifelong best friend, Claire Sterback, inherited a house from a biological family she never knew, things have begun to change. Claire has begun to change. It isn’t just that the house is full of cryptic notebooks, ominous scribblings on the wall, and has a basement that is colder than it should be. It isn’t just that Claire abruptly up and left her live-in boyfriend and is now being stalked by a psychopathic realtor. Claire is… off. As she gets closer to a secret at the heart of the old house in the Toronto neighbourhood of Parkdale, she is also getting closer to losing herself. After Claire goes missing - with the help of co-worker-turned-friend-Owen - Judith vies to track her down, even if it means diving into a history that may have been better left untouched.