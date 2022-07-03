Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Impact Winter

Podcast Impact Winter
Audible Originals
“They came after the impact and the firestorms. When the sun went dark. Like they’d been there all along. Just waiting.”From executive producers of The Walking ... More
FictionScience Fiction
“They came after the impact and the firestorms. When the sun went dark. Like they’d been there all along. Just waiting.”From executive producers of The Walking ... More

  • 12 - Thicker Than Water
    As the dust settles, Darcy and Hope realize they have one more threat to neutralize, but this time, it’s one of their own."Thicker Than Water," episode 12 of Impact Winter, starred Holliday Grainger as Darcy, Esme Creed-Miles as Hope, David Gyasi as Rook, Himesh Patel as Felix and Liam Cunningham as Jepson Belgrave. Also appearing were Bella Ramsey as Whisper, Caroline Ford as Penelope Chambers, Michael Culkin as Dr. Clive Ardath. Various voices were contributed by Danny Stokes and Lesley Ann Acheson. It was written, directed and executive produced by Travis Beacham.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/7/2022
    54:09
  • 11 - Ancient History
    Darcy musters all of her strength to defeat Kallistrata and ensure the safety of those she loves at Castle Locryn.“Ancient History," Episode 11 of Impact Winter, starred Holliday Grainger as Darcy, David Gyasi as Rook, Himesh Patel as Felix and LIam Cunningham as Jepson Belgrave. Also appearing were Bella Ramsey as Whisper, Chloe Pirrie as Dr. Gussie Blackwood and Indira Varma as Kallistrata. It was written, directed and executive produced by Travis Beacham.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/7/2022
    20:13
  • 10 - The Devil Doesn’t Knock
    As the castle is overrun by Kallistrata’s army, everyone is forced to pull together in order to survive. Elsewhere, Jepson is determined to find and eliminate Darcy. “The Devil Doesn't Knock," episode 10 of Impact Winter, starred Esme Creed-Miles as Hope, Himesh atel as Felix and LIam Cunningham as Jepson Belgrave. Also appearing were Bella Ramsey as Whisper, Caroline Ford as Penelope Chambers, Chloe Pirrie as Dr. Gussie Blackwod, Michael Culkin as Dr. Clive Ardath, Danny Stokes as Rhys and Indira Varma as Kallistrata. It was written, directed and executive produced by Travis Beacham."Razr" was written by Robert Alfons and performed by TR/ST and the song appears courtesy of Shoe Leather Digital, Inc.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/7/2022
    18:02
  • 9 - The Duchess of Soho
    Rook’s loyalties become clear when an ancient villain reveals her bloodthirsty intentions and Darcy’s attempts to stop her go horribly awry.“The Duchess of Soho," episode 9 of Impact Winter, starred Holliday Grainger as Darcy, David Gyasi as Rook, Bella Ramsey as Whisper and Indira Varma as Kallistrata. Also appearing were Amy Snudden as Young Hope and Danny Stokes as Niles. It was written, directed and executive produced by Travis Beacham.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/7/2022
    21:03
  • 8 - Church Cove
    Hope and Penelope grow closer, but a brutal attack on a nearby village makes it difficult for Hope to advocate for the vampire.“Church Cove," episode 8 of Impact Winter, starred Esme Creed-Miles as Hope, Himesh Patel as Felix and Liam Cunningham as Jepson Belgrave. Also appearing were Caroline Ford as Penelope Chambers, Chloe Pirrie as Dr. Gussie Blackwood, Lesley Ann Acheson as Gemma and James Kenward as Neville. It was written, directed and executive produced by Travis Beacham.Words and music for “IN THE AIR TONIGHT” were composed by Phil Collins and performed by Lucy Dacus. The song appears courtesy of Matador Records and Concord Music. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/7/2022
    19:33

About Impact Winter

“They came after the impact and the firestorms. When the sun went dark. Like they’d been there all along. Just waiting.”

From executive producers of The Walking Dead and Travis Beacham, the writer of Pacific Rim, comes a heart-stopping Audible Original featuring a brilliant British cast. It’s the near future and seven years since a comet hit the earth and blotted out the sun. The world is a dark, frozen landscape. And then, beastly creatures emerge and take over. Can they really be vampires?

In the British countryside, a band of survivors forms a resistance in the fallout shelter of a medieval castle. Darcy is a battle-tested vampire hunter who is at the front line leading the charge to save humanity. Meanwhile, her younger sister Hope wants life to return normal so she can go above ground and know what it’s like to live again. And she just might be willing to risk it all.

A story of apocalypse, horror, and adventure, Impact Winter is a wholly original new saga created just for Audible with immersive 3D audio that dares you to pop in your earbuds and listen in the dark. Venture into an eternally sunless world of swords and crossbows; primal hunters and shape-shifters; leaders and lovers. Hear how a brave few fight to survive the impact winter.

Starring Liam Cunningham as Jepson Belgrave, Holliday Grainger as Darcy, Esme Creed-Miles as Hope, David Gyasi as Rook, Bella Ramsey as Whisper and Indira Varma as Kallistrata, Himesh Patel as Felix.

Written, directed and executive produced by Travis Beacham. Also Executive Produced by Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Bryan Furst, Sean Furst and Alexandra August of Skybound Entertainment, Bard Dorros and Zack Hayden of Anonymous Content and Cliff Roberts. Executive producer for Audible was Matt Patterson.

Associate Producer: Wes Mazda

Please note: This content is for mature audiences only. It contains adult language and themes. Discretion is advised.

