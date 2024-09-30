S5E16: Bodega Bay (Part 2/2)

Here it is! Part 2 of the Season 5 Finale!! Ava will soon be on her own, going into some harsh territory. It won't be easy, but she's determined. Just as determined as Jay is to find his family. He's in Bodega Bay now, but are they? Meanwhile, Mia and company continue their trek north, but lose contact with the base. They don't have much time to figure things out as the thrashers close in. This 1hr 45min long episode has a little bit of everything. Enjoy!! Music: "Sleep Soon" by The David Roy Collective @ Artlist.io "Growth" by Kyle Preston @ Artlist.io "Reflections" by Pete James Johnson @ Artlist.io "Drifting Away" by Hayden Folker @ Artlist.io "Dark Hollows 03" by G Yerro @ Artlist.io "The Racer Piano Version" by Tristan Barton @ Artlist.io "Money in the Desert" and "Long Ride" by Dan Howell @ Artlist.io "A Town Called Dismal" by Josh McCausland @ Artlist.io "Empty Room" by Max H. @ Artlist.io "Immersed", "Bittersweet" and "Fantastic Dim Bar" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices