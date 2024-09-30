Please check out the first episode of the immersive sci-fi thriller podcast DERELICT! From our friends at Night Rocket Productions.
Listen to DERELICT: https://link.chtbl.com/JfuefeOQ
DERELICT: FATHOM E1 - In the Dark We See
The story of DERELICT begins with its prequel season, FATHOM, in which an ancient artifact that can only be described as a giant door has been found at the bottom of Earth's ocean. To study the artifact, the galaxy's most powerful corporation has built a massive secret laboratory base surrounding it. Their objective: unlock the secrets of the artifact and discover what it holds inside. But some mysteries should remain buried. And some doors should never be opened...
The Lion's Den by Voyage Media
A new show by Voyage Media!
Based on actual events. A drug smuggler finds God, and turns against the cartel, working as an undercover operative to take them down from the inside.
Based on Dr. Hal Bradley's book, "A Fox In The Lion's Den" - you can find all of Dr. Hal Bradley's books at http://drhalbradley.com
Season 5 Recap
Here we are with the Season 5 Recap of End of All Hope. Robert gets together with Hope and Jack to discuss everything Season 5. After the 20 minute recap read-through, they chat about acting preferences, story expansion, character motivations, hate mail, and what's new for the upcoming Season 6. It's a fun time! Enjoy!
"Friendly Transformations" and "The Blackout" by Dylan Mixer
S5E16: Bodega Bay (Part 2/2)
Here it is! Part 2 of the Season 5 Finale!!
Ava will soon be on her own, going into some harsh territory. It won't be easy, but she's determined. Just as determined as Jay is to find his family. He's in Bodega Bay now, but are they? Meanwhile, Mia and company continue their trek north, but lose contact with the base. They don't have much time to figure things out as the thrashers close in.
This 1hr 45min long episode has a little bit of everything. Enjoy!!
A Message from 7 Lamb
We’ve been getting a lot of emails asking if we are still making podcasts and wondering why things are taking so long. Well, here’s a little explanation of what’s been going on behind the scenes.
Don’t worry though. We haven’t stopped production. We’re still working on all your favorites!
Thanks for listening!!
