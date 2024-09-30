EP. 178 : TENNESSEE - (Pt. 2) The MURDER Of APRIL HOLT: Our Most IMPORTANT Episode To DATE

In this episode, we investigate the mysterious death of April Holt, which the police, for over a year, claimed was a suicide... which turned out to be, a murder. In this episode we go in-depth like we never have before, investigating a crime in person, visiting crime scenes and discovering new evidence to tell a more complete version of this story than you will find anywhere else. SIGN THE PETITION!: https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-april-holt-petition-to-increase-donovan-holt-s-charges?source_location=psf_petitions JAMIE'S GOFUNDME: https://gofund.me/aebf57c1 Also, Pt. 2 will be on here within a few hours! You're listening to MURDER IN AMERICA.