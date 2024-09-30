EP. 181 : TEXAS - The 1991 Luby's Massacre: The Perpetrator, George Jo Hennard (Pt. 1)
In 1991, a horrific massacre rocked the state of Texas that left 23 people dead, 27 people wounded and so many more lives changed forever. But this massacre was truly like no other, and the warning signs had been present for years. Join us as we examine what led up to one of the most infamous mass shootings in American history. Warning, this is an incredibly disturbing episode, and listener discretion is advised.
Listen to our new show, "THE CONSPIRACY FILES"!:
-Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5IY9nWD2MYDzlSYP48nRPl
-Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-conspiracy-files/id1752719844
-Amazon/Audible - https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/ab1ade99-740c-46ae-8028-b2cf41eabf58/the-conspiracy-files
-Pandora - https://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-conspiracy-files/PC:1001089101
-iHeart - https://iheart.com/podcast/186907423/
-PocketCast - https://pca.st/dpdyrcca
-CastBox - https://castbox.fm/channel/id6193084?country=us
Stay Connected:
Join the Murder in America fam in our free Facebook Community for a behind-the-scenes look, more insights and current events in the true crime world: https://www.facebook.com/groups/4365229996855701
If you want even more Murder in America bonus content, including ad-free episodes, come join us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/murderinamerica
Instagram: http://instagram.com/murderinamerica/
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/people/Murder-in-America-Podcast/100086268848682/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MurderInAmerica
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theparanormalfiles and https://www.tiktok.com/@courtneybrowen
Feeling spooky? Follow Colin as he travels state to state (and even country to country!) investigating claims of extreme paranormal activity and visiting famous haunted locations on The Paranormal Files Official Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheParanormalFilesOfficialChannel
(c) BLOOD IN THE SINK PRODUCTIONS 2024
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
EP. 180 : PENNSYLVANIA - The "Dear Zachary" Case
In the early 2000's, a bizarre & seemingly random murder in Pennsylvania set off a string of consequences and flawed legal actions that led to even more tragedy, heartbreak and death, and the story would eventually be covered in the incredible (and extremely emotional) film "Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father". This is an incredibly heavy story, so listener discretion is heavily advised.
EP. 179 : TENNESSEE - JUSTICE For APRIL HOLT (Pt. 3)
In today's episode, we speak with the family of April Holt, including her mother and two children, and conclude our three-part series exposing a series of police failures in Tennessee.
SIGN THE PETITION!: https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-april-holt-petition-to-increase-donovan-holt-s-charges?source_location=psf_petitions
JAMIE'S GOFUNDME: https://gofund.me/aebf57c1
-
EP. 178 : TENNESSEE - (Pt. 2) The MURDER Of APRIL HOLT: Our Most IMPORTANT Episode To DATE
In this episode, we investigate the mysterious death of April Holt, which the police, for over a year, claimed was a suicide... which turned out to be, a murder. In this episode we go in-depth like we never have before, investigating a crime in person, visiting crime scenes and discovering new evidence to tell a more complete version of this story than you will find anywhere else.
SIGN THE PETITION!: https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-april-holt-petition-to-increase-donovan-holt-s-charges?source_location=psf_petitions
JAMIE'S GOFUNDME: https://gofund.me/aebf57c1
EP. 177 : TENNESSEE - The MURDER Of APRIL HOLT: Our Most IMPORTANT Episode To DATE (PT. 1)
In today's episode, Courtney and Colin travel to Tennessee to investigate an active murder case alongside the victim's mother and family, who have been fighting for justice for over a year now. This is the most important, most unjust story they have ever covered, and the most important, because right now, JUSTICE hangs in the balance.
SIGN THE PETITION!: https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-april-holt-petition-to-increase-donovan-holt-s-charges?source_location=psf_petitions
JAMIE'S GOFUNDME: https://gofund.me/aebf57c1
MURDER IN AMERICA is a true crime podcast that takes a state-by-state look at the most infamous homicides across the United States of America. Co-hosted by Courtney Shannon & Colin Browen (of "The Paranormal Files"), the two delve deep into the darkest tales of murder from each and every state, featuring a from a different state every week. Their passion for true crime, along with Colin's career in investigating paranormal activity gives the two a fresh outlook on these crimes, and allows them to gain the deepest perspectives possible when analyzing the grisly details of these horrific acts. Welcome, to Murder in America.
- New episodes are posted every Friday. -
If you LIKE what we do, you can gain access to BONUS PODCASTS by becoming a Patron!: https://www.patreon.com/murderinamerica
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/murderinamerica/
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: https://twitter.com/murderinamerica
FOLLOW COLIN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL (876,000 Subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/theparanormalfilesofficialchannel
FOLLOW COURTNEY ON INSTAGRAM!: https://instagram.com/courtbrowen/
FOLLOW COLIN ON INSTAGRAM!: https://www.instagram.com/colinbrowen/