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I Survived

A&E / PodcastOne
True Crime
I Survived
Latest episode

210 episodes

  • I Survived

    I Fell Into a Deep Dark Place

    08/03/2026 | 41 mins.
    12 year old Thadius is carried outside of his home while asleep, by a man who turns out to be his captor, rather than his father. Kristen is kidnapped, led into a stranger's car at gunpoint & taken to his home while in her freshman year at the University of Delaware. Kimball, his brother, sister in law, & friend Mike are stranded on a boat 2 miles away from shore, surrounded by 43 degree water.

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    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I Survived

    I Was in My Own Vampire Movie

    07/27/2026 | 39 mins.
    Gilles is lured by a fake dating profile online, only to be trapped in a garage & attacked by a man who was hiding behind a hockey mask & hoodie. Richard and Angela are mauled by a black bear in the backyard of their own home in Newport, PA. Dave, the resident caretaker of a shared apartment complex, spirals into a psychotic episode to his tenant's surprise, who are now being stalked & attacked by him.

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    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I Survived

    I Was Living on Borrowed Time

    07/20/2026 | 40 mins.
    Brent is pursued and attacked by Mark Barton, a coworker who was an unknown schizophrenic, while working at a stock trading company together in Atlanta Georgia. Sisters Hannah and Miranda are stranded on a boat with their father while on vacation in Lake Tustumena, Alaska. Karen and her husband are mauled by a black bear while at home in Morristown, New Jersey.

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    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I Survived

    Presenting: The First 48 podcast from A&E and Crime House

    07/16/2026 | 44 mins.
    Based on the hit true crime series on A&E, this weekly podcast drops you into the critical window after a murder, when witnesses disappear, evidence degrades, and every decision detectives make can mean the difference between justice and a cold case. Each episode revisits a landmark investigation from The First 48, combining the franchise's signature investigative depth with immersive, long-form storytelling built for your ears.
    Real detectives. Real cases. Real stakes. And new episodes every Thursday.
    Follow here: https://pod.link/6786011424
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I Survived

    If They Put Me In That Van At All I'm Dead

    07/13/2026 | 39 mins.
    Sharon is driving home when she is shot by a passing car, instantly blinding her. Patrick is spearfishing with his dive partner when he is pulled from the boat by a strong wind and lost at sea for 23 hours. Renee is attacked by her oldest friend who attempts to kidnap and ransom Renee with the help of her brother.

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    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About I Survived
What is it like to face death and make it out alive? Based on the groundbreaking A&E television series, I Survived documents harrowing stories of human endurance. In their own words, survivors recall how they overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever.
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