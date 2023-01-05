What is it like to face death and make it out alive? Based on the groundbreaking A&E television series, I Survived documents harrowing stories of human enduranc... More
I Tried To Scratch His Face
In November of 2016, Tiffany Taylor is held captive and brutally assaulted in Essex County, New Jersey after agreeing to give a ride to a man in exchange for some much-needed cash. What she doesn't realize however, is that her passenger is a serial killer--who's killed twice before, and is out for blood. Tiffany recalls in her own words how she used her quick wit and drive to survive to manipulate her would-be killer into unwittingly granting her a chance to escape his deadly clutches.
5/1/2023
48:18
I Had A Dark Secret
In September 1975, 14-year-old David McVicker is abducted while hitchhiking home from a friend's house in Garden Grove, California. His assailant, William Bonin, has an appetite for assaulting young men and boys. David wasn’t his first victim, nor would he be the last.
Find help and resources at www.RAINN.org
4/24/2023
29:24
If I Go To Sleep, I Might Not Wake Up
Paul Dennis Reid Jr., a country-star wannabe, spends nights robbing fast food joints and killing innocent workers. One of those workers, Jose Ramirez Gonzalez, recounts the night he faced off with Reid in a stock room and managed to survive.
Find help and resources at www.RAINN.org
4/17/2023
47:48
I Was Scared to See The Blood
In November 1988, 27-year-old Enietra Margette is walking to a party in South Los Angeles, when a neatly dressed man offers her a ride. After she gets in the car, he shoots her in the chest setting off a lifetime of problems.
4/10/2023
36:27
Somebody's Trying to Kill My Brother
In August of 1978, 14-year-old Lisa Gilbert and her 13-year-old brother, Randy, were attacked by a stranger in their newly built home in Lansing, Michigan. A good samaritan helped catch their attacker but started a years-long struggle to keep him behind bars.
