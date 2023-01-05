If I Go To Sleep, I Might Not Wake Up

Paul Dennis Reid Jr., a country-star wannabe, spends nights robbing fast food joints and killing innocent workers. One of those workers, Jose Ramirez Gonzalez, recounts the night he faced off with Reid in a stock room and managed to survive.