12 year old Thadius is carried outside of his home while asleep, by a man who turns out to be his captor, rather than his father. Kristen is kidnapped, led into a stranger's car at gunpoint & taken to his home while in her freshman year at the University of Delaware. Kimball, his brother, sister in law, & friend Mike are stranded on a boat 2 miles away from shore, surrounded by 43 degree water.



This Episode is sponsored by BetterHelp



Apartments.com - To find whatever you’re searching for and more visit apartments.com the place to find a place.



BetterHelp - Visit BetterHelp.com/SURVIVED to get 10% off your first month!



Mint - To get the new customer offer and your new 3-month premium wireless plan for just $15 a month, go to Mintmobile.com/survived



Progressive - Multitask right now. Quote your car insurance at Progressive.com to join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.