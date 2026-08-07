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The Mysterious Death of Addison Rose Colomer & “Dexter” Fan Guilty of Murdering Roommates07/30/2026 | 45 mins.On today’s episode of Rise N’ Crime, Momma Julz covers the mysterious death of Addison Rose Colomer and the disturbing case of a self-proclaimed “Dexter” fan convicted of murdering his roommates.
Sources
Justice for Addison Rose | Montfort, WI
Facebook page created by Addison Rose Colomer’s family and friends
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61590908296673
Addison Rose Colomer Obituary
Casey-McNett Funeral Home and Cremation Services
https://www.caseymcnett.com/obituaries/addison-colomer
“Dexter fan guilty of murdering roommates and scattering their chopped-up remains”
The Scottish Sun
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/16612559/dexter-fanatic-chopped-roommates-guilty-murder/
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