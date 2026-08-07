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Rise N' Crime

OH NO MEDIA
True Crime
Rise N' Crime
Latest episode

345 episodes

  • Rise N' Crime

    A potential wrongful conviction hearing for men who were accused as teens of killing NC community figure, and accused arsonist in WA is a convicted killer

    08/06/2026 | 51 mins.
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  • Rise N' Crime

    FL executes two prisoners in same day and also link one of the men to additional murder, MI man annihilates entire family.

    08/03/2026 | 41 mins.
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  • Rise N' Crime

    The Mysterious Death of Addison Rose Colomer & “Dexter” Fan Guilty of Murdering Roommates

    07/30/2026 | 45 mins.
    On today’s episode of Rise N’ Crime, Momma Julz covers the mysterious death of Addison Rose Colomer and the disturbing case of a self-proclaimed “Dexter” fan convicted of murdering his roommates.

    Sources

    Justice for Addison Rose | Montfort, WI

    Facebook page created by Addison Rose Colomer’s family and friends

    https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61590908296673

    Addison Rose Colomer Obituary

    Casey-McNett Funeral Home and Cremation Services

    https://www.caseymcnett.com/obituaries/addison-colomer

    “Dexter fan guilty of murdering roommates and scattering their chopped-up remains”

    The Scottish Sun

    https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/16612559/dexter-fanatic-chopped-roommates-guilty-murder/
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  • Rise N' Crime

    NM love triangle ends in un-aliving with a sword, ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case revealed, and Magnolia might be adopted.

    07/27/2026 | 45 mins.
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  • Rise N' Crime

    Zachary Prouty, of Carrollton, Kentucky, is charged with rape after police say he raped a wedding guest days before his Adams County, Pa. wedding in October 2025.

    07/23/2026 | 40 mins.
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