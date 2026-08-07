On today’s episode of Rise N’ Crime, Momma Julz covers the mysterious death of Addison Rose Colomer and the disturbing case of a self-proclaimed “Dexter” fan convicted of murdering his roommates.



Sources



Justice for Addison Rose | Montfort, WI



Facebook page created by Addison Rose Colomer’s family and friends



https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61590908296673



Addison Rose Colomer Obituary



Casey-McNett Funeral Home and Cremation Services



https://www.caseymcnett.com/obituaries/addison-colomer



“Dexter fan guilty of murdering roommates and scattering their chopped-up remains”



The Scottish Sun



https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/16612559/dexter-fanatic-chopped-roommates-guilty-murder/

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