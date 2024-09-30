Powered by RND
Podcast Murder With My Husband
OH NO MEDIA
A true crime podcast that ventures into the darkest crimes with a wife who loves it and a husband who hates it.
  • 243. The Cosplay Killer
    In this episode, Payton and Garrett explore the chilling case of Matthew Trussler. When his girlfriend discovers his lifeless body outside and calls the police, a frantic investigation begins to uncover the truth. As detectives question Matthew’s girlfriend, a confession turns the case in an unexpected direction. NEW MERCH LINK: https://mwmhshop.com Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/themwmh Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/murderwithmyhusband/ Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@murderwithmyhusband Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327 Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7?si=f5224c9fd99542a7 Case sources: CBSNews.com - https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/matthew-trussler-murder/2/ Kill or Be Killed on Peacock.com - https://www.peacocktv.com/watch/playback/vod/GMO_00000000488441_01/29b41bb9-fcf3-3b72-b8f4-4b8471724fc7?orig_ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F TampaBay.com - https://www.tampabay.com/news/hillsborough/2019/10/25/riverview-woman-who-stabbed-boyfriend-said-she-let-him-die-report-says/ LawAndCrime.com - https://lawandcrime.com/crime/cosplay-model-gets-two-decades-in-prison-for-fiances-murder-after-jury-did-not-believe-her-claims-of-self-defense/ WFLA.com - https://www.wfla.com/news/hillsborough-county/melissa-turner-trial-former-cosplay-model-on-trial-for-boyfriends-murder-in-tampa/ TheSun.com - https://www.the-sun.com/news/7133490/cosplay-melissa-turner-killed-fiance-matthew-trussler-footage/ Oxygen.com - https://www.oxygen.com/kill-or-be-killed/season-1/videos/melissa-turners-friend-tells-the-story-of-how-matthew-trussler SportsKeeda.com - https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/cbs-48-hours-where-melissa-turner-now SandhillsExpress.com - https://sandhillsexpress.com/cbs_national/prosecutors-security-video-discredits-cosplay-models-story-of-selfdefense-cbsida6df067e/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    50:35
  • 242. Stolen In Plain Sight - Jermain Charlo
    In this episode, Garrett and Payton delve into the mysterious case of Jermain Charlo. After she goes missing, her final known moments are captured on camera, sparking a sluggish police investigation that ultimately leads to heartbreak. Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/themwmh Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/murderwithmyhusband/ Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@murderwithmyhusband Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327 Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7?si=f5224c9fd99542a7 Case Sources:  DailyMail.com - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13962375/video-missing-mom-jermain-charlo-missoula.html Uncovered.com - https://uncovered.com/cases/jermain-charlo KPax.com - https://www.kpax.com/news/mmip/missing-woman-jermain-charlos-family-pleased-with-national-spotlight-on-the-case#google_vignette TheSun.com - https://www.the-sun.com/news/12656616/jermain-charlo-missing-48-hours-michael-defrance-mmiw/ CBSNews.com - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jermain-charlo-search-michael-defrance-investigation-montana-timeline-48-hours/ DailyMontanan.com - https://dailymontanan.com/2023/05/02/judge-jermain-charlos-ex-boyfriend-guilty-of-illegal-firearms-possession-false-statements/ GreatFallsTribune.com - https://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2021/08/05/ex-boyfriend-jermain-charlo-appears-federal-court/5499952001/ Oxygen.com - https://www.oxygen.com/true-crime-buzz/jermain-charlo-missing-person-case-focus-of-new-podcast-series IndianLaw.org - https://indianlaw.org/issue/ending-violence-against-native-women#:~:text=More%20than%204%20in%205,2%20have%20experienced%20sexual%20violence GBVLearningNetwork.ca - ​​https://gbvlearningnetwork.ca/our-work/issuebased_newsletters/Issue-25/index.html RollingStone.com - https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/stolen-jermain-podcast-connie-walker-interview-1157200/ NewYorker.com - https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-the-southwest/is-there-hope-for-the-missing-and-murdered-indigenous-women#:~:text=(The%20Bureau%20of%20Indian%20Affairs,Natives%20that%20have%20gone%20unsolved.) KatieCouric.com - https://katiecouric.com/news/why-are-indigenous-women-going-missing-and-cases-ignored/ Vogue.com - https://www.vogue.com/article/connie-walker-stolen-the-search-for-jermain-podcast NativeHope.org - https://www.nativehope.org/missing-and-murdered-indigenous-women-mmiw?utm_term=missing%20and%20murdered%20indigenous%20women&utm_campaign=MMIW+-+Search&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_tgt=kwd-499968175672&hsa_grp=144380966783&hsa_src=g&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_mt=b&hsa_ver=3&hsa_ad=646853914079&hsa_acc=3651624507&hsa_kw=missing%20and%20murdered%20indigenous%20women&hsa_cam=19633980915&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAoae5BhCNARIsADVLzZcTrF8h2a9Pj6QNIFV3W0ILrzdntgZMcCiRZRil4CP_TmonKKBAnp0aAtP0EALw_wcB Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    42:02
  • 241. The Hat Man Killer
    In this episode, Payton and Garrett delve into the case of Kassandra Cantrell. As police investigate her disappearance, they uncover a trove of digital evidence, all pointing to a mysterious figure known as "The Hat Man." https://www.twitch.tv/themwmh Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/murderwithmyhusband/ Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@murderwithmyhusband Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327 Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7?si=f5224c9fd99542a7 Case Sources:  Oxygen.com - https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/colin-patrick-dudley-pleads-guilty-to-killing-kassandra-cantrell People.com - https://people.com/crime/kassandra-cantrell-murderer-sentenced-after-plea-deal/ CBSNews.com - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kassanndra-cantrell-murder-colin-patrick-dudley-digital-evidence-mysterious-killer-hat-man/ Fox13Seattle.com - https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/kassandra-cantrell-murder-colin-dudley-sentenced-to-26-years-for-murder-of-pregnant-ex-girlfriend-pierce-county-washington TheNewsTribune.com - https://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/crime/article268780602.html Kiro7.com - https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/body-missing-pregnant-woman-found-over-cliff-university-place/5FQJDWJPWNH25DQ36YNZ7Q7SL4/ King5.com - https://www.king5.com/article/news/crime/ex-boyfriend-charged-with-murder-in-death-of-missing-pregnant-parkland-woman/281-d35aad85-d549-42a3-b3c9-8f29930baa35 Pierce County Sheriff's Department Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/piercecounty.sheriff/posts/1864143010392454 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    38:51
  • 240. The OnlyFans Killer
    In this episode, Payton and Garrett delve into the case of social media power couple Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney. Despite their picture-perfect online presence, a much darker reality unfolded behind closed doors—one that ultimately led to Christian’s tragic demise. Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/themwmh Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/murderwithmyhusband/ Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@murderwithmyhusband Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327 Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7?si=f5224c9fd99542a7 Support us on Patreon for Ad Free Content and 2 Monthly Bonus Episodes: https://www.patreon.com/murderwithmyhusband Case Sources: NBCMiami.com - https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/new-video-shows-miami-onlyfans-model-hitting-slain-boyfriend-before-alleged-murder/3204056/ FoxNews.com - https://www.foxnews.com/us/onlyfans-model-accused-miami-murder-pictured-taped-knuckles-bloody-elbow-after-video-meltdown NBCNews.com -  https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/parents-onlyfans-model-arrested-alleged-evidence-tampering-boyfriends-rcna136542 CBSNews.com -  https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/onlyfans-model-courtney-clenney-on-dead-boyfriend-im-covered-in-his-blood-because-i-tried-to-save-him/ NewsWeek.com - https://www.newsweek.com/courtney-clenney-update-onlyfans-model-murder-1936083 TampaBay.com - https://www.tampabay.com/news/crime/2022/11/03/florida-onlyfans-model-courtney-clenney-stab-boyfriend-christian-toby-obumseli-text-messages/ RollingStone.com - https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/onlyfans-model-sued-wrongful-death-boyfriend-stabbing-1234715344/ BuzzfeedNews.com - https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/pocharaponneammanee/courtney-clenney-wrongful-death-lawsuit People.com - https://people.com/courtney-clenney-onlyfans-model-killed-boyfriend-miami-murder-or-self-defense-8623553 NYPost.com - https://nypost.com/2023/07/26/security-stood-outside-as-courtney-clenney-stabbed-christian-obumseli-suit/ RestLandFuneralHome.com - https://www.restlandfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Christian-Obumseli/#!/Obituary HBO Max’s Lethally Blonde Season One, Episode Three - https://play.max.com/video/watch/6c4fac21-edc3-45b8-a58b-d5e45de94293?utm_source=universal_search Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    50:34
  • Bonus Episode - Goth Girl Murder
    Hey everyone! This is Payton's solo show Into The Dark, feel free to listen, it is SOO good and if you want to check it out see below! Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/into-the-dark/id1662304327 Listen on spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36SDVKB2MEWpFGVs9kRgQ7?si=f5224c9fd99542a7 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/intothedarkpod/ Discount Codes: https://mailchi.mp/c6f48670aeac/oh-no-media-discount-codes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    39:30

