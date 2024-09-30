In this episode, Payton and Garrett explore the chilling case of Matthew Trussler. When his girlfriend discovers his lifeless body outside and calls the police, a frantic investigation begins to uncover the truth. As detectives question Matthew’s girlfriend, a confession turns the case in an unexpected direction.
--------
50:35
242. Stolen In Plain Sight - Jermain Charlo
In this episode, Garrett and Payton delve into the mysterious case of Jermain Charlo. After she goes missing, her final known moments are captured on camera, sparking a sluggish police investigation that ultimately leads to heartbreak.
--------
42:02
241. The Hat Man Killer
In this episode, Payton and Garrett delve into the case of Kassandra Cantrell. As police investigate her disappearance, they uncover a trove of digital evidence, all pointing to a mysterious figure known as "The Hat Man."
--------
38:51
240. The OnlyFans Killer
In this episode, Payton and Garrett delve into the case of social media power couple Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney. Despite their picture-perfect online presence, a much darker reality unfolded behind closed doors—one that ultimately led to Christian’s tragic demise.
--------
50:34
Bonus Episode - Goth Girl Murder
Hey everyone! This is Payton's solo show Into The Dark, feel free to listen, it is SOO good and if you want to check it out see below!
