Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
110 episodes
- Following the critically acclaimed series Hunting Warhead, Season 2: Hunting the Suicide Salesman follows host Daemon Fairless as he takes us inside another dark corner of the internet: the online world helping people take their own lives. When people around the world started killing themselves with an obscure substance a few years ago, police were unaware that something – someone – was tying many of these deaths together.
It took grieving families and investigative journalists to piece together what was actually happening and to trace the source of the substance – first, to an online suicide forum and then, to a salesman in Canada: Kenneth Law. Police believe he sent more than 1200 shipments to 41 countries… and may be connected to more than 145 deaths around the world.
More episodes of Hunting the Suicide Salesman are available wherever you get your podcasts, and here: https://link.mgln.ai/HTSSxSKS
- Digging deeper, David talks to an eye witness who says she saw something the night Jackie disappeared. David works with producer María José Burgos to call the authorities to get access to Jackie's investigative file. What did police find? Did they have a suspect?
More True Crime podcasts
- Crime JunkieTrue Crime
- 20/20True Crime
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious StoriesTrue Crime
- Serialously with Annie EliseDaily News, Documentary, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Rotten MangoComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- Dateline NBCNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Betrayal WeeklyRelationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The DeckTrue Crime
Trending True Crime podcasts
- Dateline: True Crime WeeklyTrue Crime
- True SunlightNews, News Commentary, True Crime
- 13th Juror PodcastDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strange and Unexplained with Daisy EaganScience, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Weird Little GuysSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SaladTrue Crime
- Hell and GoneSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Bedtime StoriesTrue Crime
- ChameleonDocumentary, Society & Culture, TV & Film, True Crime
- Creeps and CrimesComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Crime SceneDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Blood TrailsTrue Crime
- People are the WorstComedy, True Crime
- Twisted Tales with Heidi WongTV & Film, True Crime
- Royal SwindleTrue Crime
- Heart Starts Pounding: Horrors, Hauntings and MysteriesDrama, Fiction, History, True Crime
- The Connect- with Johnny MitchellTrue Crime
- The Minds of Madness - True Crime StoriesDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Emily ShowEntertainment News, News, True Crime
- Generation Why: True CrimeDocumentary, Government, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Strictly StalkingSociety & Culture, True Crime
- MorbidologyDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- MURDERISHHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Forensic FilesSociety & Culture, True Crime
- Dark DowneastDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
About Someone Knows Something
Someone Knows Something is the investigative true crime series by award-winning documentarian David Ridgen. Each season tackles an unsolved case, uncovering details and bringing closure to families.Find episode transcripts at this page.Previous seasons: S1: Adrien McNaughton. S2: Sheryl Sheppard. S3: Dee & Moore. S4: Greavette. S5: Kerrie Brown. S6: Donald Izzett Jr.. S7: The Abortion Wars. S8: The Angel Carlick Case. S9: The Christine Harron Case.Podcast website
Listen to Someone Knows Something, Crime Junkie and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Someone Knows Something
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Someone Knows Something: Podcasts in Family