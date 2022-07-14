Host David Ridgen and investigative journalist Amanda Robb dig into the 1998 murder of her uncle, a New York doctor killed for performing abortions. They uncove... More
Available Episodes
Someone Knows Something Introduces: Love, Janessa
Behind every catfish, there’s the bait. Who is Janessa Brazil? Stolen images of an adult entertainment star are being used to con victims out of thousands of dollars, breaking hearts in the process. Journalist Hannah Ajala embarks on a quest to find Janessa, in this 8-part true crime series. And who is responsible for catfishing scams? Produced for the BBC World Service and CBC Podcasts by Antica Productions and Telltale Industries. More episodes are available at: https://link.chtbl.com/NyHiwJIH
1/23/2023
36:38
The Next Call with David Ridgen: Episode 1 in the case of Nadia Atwi
“Where are you?”: On the morning of December 8, 2017, Salwa Atwi arrives at her daughter Nadia’s home for their regular carpool. Nadia doesn’t come outside. Four years later, there is still no sign of her.
12/8/2022
29:00
The Next Call with David Ridgen: Episode 2 in the case of Nadia Atwi
“Drive”: Nadia’s car is found, but no Nadia. Could footage from a dashboard camera provide some answers? And what about her family and neighbours? Did they see anything?
12/8/2022
47:26
The Next Call with David Ridgen: Episode 3 in the case of Nadia Atwi
“I love you, Nadia”: The moments leading up to Nadia’s disappearance are scrutinized. Is her husband willing to help fill in the gaps?
12/8/2022
41:46
S7 E8: “A Network of Support”
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending decades of constitutional protection for abortion rights. In this special update episode of SKS Season 7, David Ridgen checks in with Amanda Robb, Lynne Slepian and Diane Derzis, the owner of the clinic at the heart of the Supreme Court case.
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/someone-knows-something-the-abortion-wars-transcripts-listen-1.6736516
Host David Ridgen and investigative journalist Amanda Robb dig into the 1998 murder of her uncle, a New York doctor killed for performing abortions. They uncover a network of anti-abortion movements linked to violence in North America and Europe. Twenty years later, debates about reproductive rights are heating up in the U.S. What can we learn from the past?
Previous seasons: S1: Adrien McNaughton. S2: Sheryl Sheppard. S3: Dee & Moore. S4: Greavette. S5: Kerrie Brown. S6: Donald Izzett Jr.
