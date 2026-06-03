Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeSomeone Knows Something
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Someone Knows Something
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Someone Knows Something

CBC
True Crime
Someone Knows Something
Latest episode

110 episodes

  • Someone Knows Something

    Introducing: Hunting the Suicide Salesman

    06/03/2026 | 48 mins.
    Following the critically acclaimed series Hunting Warhead, Season 2: Hunting the Suicide Salesman follows host Daemon Fairless as he takes us inside another dark corner of the internet: the online world helping people take their own lives. When people around the world started killing themselves with an obscure substance a few years ago, police were unaware that something – someone – was tying many of these deaths together.

    It took grieving families and investigative journalists to piece together what was actually happening and to trace the source of the substance – first, to an online suicide forum and then, to a salesman in Canada: Kenneth Law. Police believe he sent more than 1200 shipments to 41 countries… and may be connected to more than 145 deaths around the world.

    More episodes of Hunting the Suicide Salesman are available wherever you get your podcasts, and here: https://link.mgln.ai/HTSSxSKS
  • Someone Knows Something

    S10 E6: Sebastién

    04/13/2026 | 52 mins.
    In Episode 6, David and Sebastien speak again, to go over some theories and see if, step-by-step they can map out everyone's whereabouts on the day and evening that Jackie disappeared.
  • Someone Knows Something

    S10 E5: Historias

    04/06/2026 | 40 mins.
    David follows leads to investigate a taxi tip. And more eye witnesses who may have seen Jackie in the days after she disappeared. Or did they?
  • Someone Knows Something

    S10 E4: The Red Cab

    03/30/2026 | 41 mins.
    Digging deeper, David talks to an eye witness who says she saw something the night Jackie disappeared. David works with producer María José Burgos to call the authorities to get access to Jackie's investigative file. What did police find? Did they have a suspect?
  • Someone Knows Something

    S10 E3: Ex-Patriota

    03/23/2026 | 46 mins.
    David talks to the neighbours and others in town, and tracks down security guards from Jaclyn’s gated community. Gathering the fragments. What did people see or hear? Where did Jackie go?
More True Crime podcasts
Trending True Crime podcasts
About Someone Knows Something
Someone Knows Something is the investigative true crime series by award-winning documentarian David Ridgen. Each season tackles an unsolved case, uncovering details and bringing closure to families.Find episode transcripts at this page.Previous seasons: S1: Adrien McNaughton. S2: Sheryl Sheppard. S3: Dee & Moore. S4: Greavette. S5: Kerrie Brown. S6: Donald Izzett Jr.. S7: The Abortion Wars. S8: The Angel Carlick Case. S9: The Christine Harron Case.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Someone Knows Something, Crime Junkie and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Someone Knows Something: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Brainwashed
    Brainwashed
    True Crime
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:10:25 PM
A company fromMADSACK