What the Hack?

TechnologyTrue Crime
What the Hack?
Latest episode

234 episodes

  • What the Hack?

    Episode 233: How Brett Johnson Made $160,000 a Week

    1/06/2026 | 51 mins.

    Former cybercrime kingpin Brett Johnson didn’t just break the law; he built the tools still used by criminals today. He's back for another episode to check in and unpack why cybercrime works, how defenses fail, and the way life itself is often the ultimate "in" for an attacker. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • What the Hack?

    Episode 232: The Very Private Digital New Year Episode

    12/30/2025 | 35 mins.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • What the Hack?

    Episode 231: WTH 2025: Laptop Farms, Campus Cults, and the End of Anonymity

    12/23/2025 | 46 mins.

    From AI regulation fights and North Korean laptop farms to Nigerian campus cults, the human toll of online crime, and the death of online anonymity it's time to review the year in cyber stories—the good, the bad, the unimaginable, and what to do when "they" come for you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • What the Hack?

    Episode 230: The Cursor Moved at 2 A.M.

    12/16/2025 | 52 mins.

    A deadbolt clicks. This email, that voice--they sound all right. Then things go sideways. This week, 911 Cyber CEO Marc Raphael joins the pod to explore how AI makes scams faster, smoother, and harder to spot, and what you can do to stay hard to hit in the new threatscape.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • What the Hack?

    Episode 229: Why Most Cybersecurity Advice Is Wrong

    12/09/2025 | 46 mins.

    How do you stay safe online? (Wrong answers only.) Avoid public Wi-Fi, QR codes, charging stations. Cyber OG Bob Lord (Yahoo, DNC, CISA) wrote an open letter tackling the real harm caused by bad advice, and offering a better path with proven practices to stay safe online.Check out https://www.hacklore.org/letter Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About What the Hack?

"What the Hack?" is the award-winning true cybercrime podcast--the place to hear memorable stories and get good advice.
TechnologyTrue Crime

