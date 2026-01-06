Episode 233: How Brett Johnson Made $160,000 a Week
1/06/2026 | 51 mins.
Former cybercrime kingpin Brett Johnson didn’t just break the law; he built the tools still used by criminals today. He's back for another episode to check in and unpack why cybercrime works, how defenses fail, and the way life itself is often the ultimate "in" for an attacker. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 232: The Very Private Digital New Year Episode
12/30/2025 | 35 mins.
Episode 231: WTH 2025: Laptop Farms, Campus Cults, and the End of Anonymity
12/23/2025 | 46 mins.
From AI regulation fights and North Korean laptop farms to Nigerian campus cults, the human toll of online crime, and the death of online anonymity it's time to review the year in cyber stories—the good, the bad, the unimaginable, and what to do when "they" come for you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 230: The Cursor Moved at 2 A.M.
12/16/2025 | 52 mins.
A deadbolt clicks. This email, that voice--they sound all right. Then things go sideways. This week, 911 Cyber CEO Marc Raphael joins the pod to explore how AI makes scams faster, smoother, and harder to spot, and what you can do to stay hard to hit in the new threatscape. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Episode 229: Why Most Cybersecurity Advice Is Wrong
12/09/2025 | 46 mins.
How do you stay safe online? (Wrong answers only.) Avoid public Wi-Fi, QR codes, charging stations. Cyber OG Bob Lord (Yahoo, DNC, CISA) wrote an open letter tackling the real harm caused by bad advice, and offering a better path with proven practices to stay safe online.Check out https://www.hacklore.org/letter Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
