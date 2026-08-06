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Search Engine

PJ Vogt
BusinessSociety & Culture
Search Engine
Latest episode

144 episodes

  • Search Engine

    The machines are learning… to do crimes?

    08/06/2026 | 37 mins.
    For the first time, an AI model has autonomously hacked a company. This week, an evolving story, a postcard from a strange, frightening moment in the story of our technology.
    A big week for AI denialism by Casey Newton
    Its AI agent spent days hacking a company, but sources say OpenAI did not notice for a week by Deepa Seetharaman, Raphael Satter, and Kenrick Cai
    Cheating behaviour in frontier model evaluations by AI Security Institute
    More On An Internal OpenAI Model Hacking Into HuggingFace by Zvi Mowshowitz
  • Search Engine

    What’s in your cocaine and the questions Search Engine CAN’T answer

    07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    An interview with a cocaine salesman about cocaine adulterants, plus – questions Search Engine can’t answer, with special guest Kelefa Sanneh.
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  • Search Engine

    How to pursue excellence … in noodles (unlocked bonus)

    07/17/2026 | 47 mins.
    The world right now, seems tilted towards the good enough. The AI-written wedding toast, the half-assed attempt. Despite this, a handmade noodle shop is trying to make perfect noodles. Trying so hard that they have signs admonishing their customers to ONLY EAT THEIR SPICY NOODLES THE CORRECT WAY, DO NOT TAKE THEM TO-GO, THE EXPERIENCE WILL BE RUINED.
    Why do some people still want to do small things perfectly, even at the expense of profits? An interview with Jason Wang, of Xi'an Famous Foods.
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  • Search Engine

    Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain? Pt. 2 (classic)

    07/10/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    We travel to Germany to trace techno’s history from Detroit to Berlin. The story of how, after the Wall fell, Berlin exorcised its brutal past with a very strange, decade-long party. A mission that takes us all the way to the gates of Berghain.
    Music Credits: Original composition in this episode by Armen Bazarian. Additional Tracks: Game One - Infiniti, Dead Man Watches The Clock - Marcel Dettmann & Ben Klock, The Call - Marcel Dettmann & Norman Nodge, Quicksand - Marcel Dettmann. Full playlist here.
    Sven von Thüle: https://soundcloud.com/svt // Der Klang der Familie
    Gesine Kühne: https://soundcloud.com/wannadosomething
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  • Search Engine

    Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain? Pt. 1 (classic)

    07/03/2026 | 52 mins.
    Two Americans embark on a quest: fly across an ocean to try to get into the most exclusive nightclub in the world – Berghain. A German techno palace where the line outside can last 8 hours, and the bouncers are merciless in their judgments. The club does not explain how it makes its decisions about who can enter, but one foolish podcaster will try to explain anyway.
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About Search Engine
We try to make sense of the world, one question at a time. No question too big, no question too small.Hosted by PJ Vogt, edited by Sruthi Pinnamaneni. Named one of the best podcasts of all time by Time Magazine
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