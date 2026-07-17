We like to believe that compassion comes naturally. Yet when someone we work with experiences unimaginable loss, many of us freeze. We worry about saying the wrong thing, crossing a boundary, or making an already painful situation worse. So we say less, do less, and hope time will somehow fill the silence.

Amy's conversation with Matthew Efird challenges that instinct with extraordinary honesty. After losing his son, Noah, to a terminal trisomy 13 diagnosis, Matthew discovered that the moments which stayed with him weren't defined by perfect words. They were shaped by people who showed up, quietly lifted burdens he couldn't carry alone, and created space for his family to grieve without asking them to manage everyone else's needs. What emerged from that experience is not just a personal story. It is a practical philosophy for building workplaces where empathy becomes something people experience, not something leaders simply talk about.

Rather than treating grief as something that belongs outside the office, this conversation invites us to rethink what leadership looks like when life inevitably interrupts work. It explores how simple acts of generosity can transform culture, why the strongest leaders resist the urge to fix what cannot be fixed, and how organizations earn lasting trust by helping people feel seen when they need it most.

Moments That Create Momentum:

The Permission Trap: Why asking, "How can I help?" often shifts the emotional burden back onto the person who is already carrying more than they can hold.

The Empathy Gap: Matthew reveals why leaders don't fail because they don't care. They fail because discomfort convinces them that silence is safer than showing up.

The Culture Stress Test: Anyone can talk about values during business as usual. The true culture of an organization is revealed by how it responds when someone's life falls apart.

The Invisible Load: The smallest daily responsibilities become overwhelming during grief. Matthew explains why removing one burden often matters more than offering a hundred comforting words.

The Time Investment Principle: After holding his son through his final breath, Matthew stopped measuring time by productivity and started measuring it by presence, changing the way he leads both work and life.



About the Guest:

Matthew Efird is a grieving father, a husband, and a leader who has learned that true strength is not found in self-sufficiency but in a desperate need for a Savior. An honors graduate of The University of Georgia, Matthew and his high school sweetheart, Hannah, live in Jackson County, where they manage Mosquito Joe and Lighting Pros. Matthew is the host of the Pillars of Purpose Podcast, where he explores living a life of purpose in faith, family, and business.

Following the Trisomy 13 diagnosis and passing of their second son, Noah, Matthew felt an intense calling to share their raw journey. He is the bestselling author of Even Though, We Will. He travels the country speaking to audiences and consulting with businesses on the transformational impact of Emphathetic Leadership within an organization.

He and his wife are the founders of Even Though, We Will, an organization dedicated to providing “Arks” of practical support and care packages to families navigating the devastating waters of a terminal diagnosis. Matthew is the proud father of four amazing boys: three who fill his home with wild joy and one who awaits him in the presence of their Savior.

https://eventhoughwewill.com

https://matthewefird.com

About Amy:

Amy Lynn Durham, known by her clients as the Corporate Mystic, is the founder of the Executive Coaching Firm, Create Magic At Work®, where they help leaders build workplaces rooted in creativity, collaboration, and fulfillment. A former corporate executive turned Executive Coach, Amy blends practical leadership strategies with spiritual intelligence to unlock human potential at work.

She’s a certified Executive Coach through UC Berkeley & the International Coaching Federation (ICF) In addition, Amy holds coaching certifications in Spiritual Intelligence (SQ21), the Edgewalker Profile, and the Archetypes of Change . In addition to being the host of the Create Magic At Work® podcast, Amy is the author of Create Magic At Work®, Creating Career Magic: A Daily Prompt Journal and the founder of Magic Thread Media™. Through her work, she inspires intentional leadership for thriving workplaces and lives where “magic” becomes reality.



Connect with Amy:

https://createmagicatwork.net/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/create-magic-at-work

https://www.facebook.com/112951637095427

https://www.instagram.com/createmagicatwork

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnEm4h3fUgaq8qgvZpz6dGg



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This show was brought to you in part by the Magic Thread Media Network. To learn more visit: https://magicthreadmedia.com/