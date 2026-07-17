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216 episodes
- Today’s Edgewalker card explores how meaningful growth often begins with the willingness to trust what cannot yet be proven. Risk-taking is less about certainty than having the courage to follow your inner knowing, even when the path ahead has not been walked before.
Bring the wisdom of the Edgewalker mindset into your daily life with your own copy of the Edgewalker Card Deck: https://createmagicatwork.net/shop/ols/products/the-edgewalker-card-deck
Start your own journey of reflection, creativity, and intentional growth with the Create Magic at Work Journal: https://a.co/d/06N0Hypc
Mentioned in this episode:
This show was brought to you in part by the Magic Thread Media Network. To learn more visit: https://magicthreadmedia.com/
- What if the greatest shift in how you lead, work, and live isn't about learning another skill, but about changing the way your brain experiences the world?
Amy sits down with Dr. Dawson Church, award-winning science writer, researcher, and author of Spiritual Intelligence, to explore the growing body of neuroscience revealing that emotional regulation, attention, compassion, and presence are not fixed personality traits. They are trainable capacities that reshape the brain over time.
For years, spirituality has often been dismissed as something personal, abstract, or impossible to measure. Dawson challenges that assumption by sharing the research behind the four neural circuits that support spiritual intelligence and why strengthening them can transform everything from workplace performance to relationships and overall wellbeing. Together, Amy and Dawson also unpack why traditional meditation doesn't work for everyone, how evidence-based practices like EFT tapping and Eco Meditation accelerate change, and why cultivating inner awareness may be one of the most practical leadership skills available today.
If you've ever wondered whether there's a science behind feeling calmer under pressure, responding with greater compassion, or unlocking more creativity without pushing harder, this conversation offers a compelling new perspective on what becomes possible when we intentionally train the brain that shapes every experience of our lives.
Download your free copy of Dr. Dawson Church’s The EFT Mini-Manual and bonus EcoMeditation at https://dawsongift.com/
Moments That Create Momentum:
The Brain You Practice Becomes the Life You Experience: Discover why spiritual intelligence isn't a personality trait you're born with, but a set of neural pathways you can intentionally strengthen.
The Four Circuits Behind Calm Under Pressure: Explore how emotional regulation, attention, compassion, and self-awareness shape the way you lead, respond, and connect long before a stressful moment arrives.
Why Meditation Doesn't Work for Everyone: Learn why quieting your mind isn't the goal, and how science-backed practices can make inner transformation more accessible.
Performance Begins Long Before Productivity: Understand why your greatest breakthroughs may come from changing your internal state instead of pushing yourself to work harder.
Training the Brain for Something Bigger Than Success: See how developing spiritual intelligence can shift not only how you perform at work, but how you experience your relationships, purpose, and everyday life.
About the Guest:
Dr. Dawson Church is an award-winning science writer, researcher, and bestselling author whose work explores the intersection of neuroscience, psychology, and human potential. Through more than 100 published clinical studies and collaborations with researchers from institutions including Harvard Medical School, Duke, Emory, and Columbia, his research has examined how meditation, emotional regulation, and self-transcendent experiences can reshape the brain and improve wellbeing. He is the author of The Genie in Your Genes, Mind to Matter, Bliss Brain, and Spiritual Intelligence.
Beyond his research and writing, Dawson is the founder of the National Institute for Integrative Healthcare and the Veterans Stress Solution, a nonprofit initiative that has provided free PTSD treatment to more than 22,000 veterans and their family members. He also developed EcoMeditation, an evidence-based practice designed to make meditation accessible to beginners, and continues to share research-backed approaches that help people reduce stress, cultivate resilience, and unlock their full potential.
https://dawsonchurch.com/
https://www.facebook.com/dawsonchurch
https://www.youtube.com/@EftuniverseEFT
https://twitter.com/EFTUniverse
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dawson-church-68b4a8/
https://www.instagram.com/theeftuniverse/
About Amy:
Amy Lynn Durham, known by her clients as the Corporate Mystic, is the founder of the Executive Coaching Firm, Create Magic At Work®, where they help leaders build workplaces rooted in creativity, collaboration, and fulfillment. A former corporate executive turned Executive Coach, Amy blends practical leadership strategies with spiritual intelligence to unlock human potential at work.
She’s a certified Executive Coach through UC Berkeley & the International Coaching Federation (ICF) In addition, Amy holds coaching certifications in Spiritual Intelligence (SQ21), the Edgewalker Profile, and the Archetypes of Change . In addition to being the host of the Create Magic At Work® podcast, Amy is the author of Create Magic At Work®, Creating Career Magic: A Daily Prompt Journal and the founder of Magic Thread Media™. Through her work, she inspires intentional leadership for thriving workplaces and lives where “magic” becomes reality.
Connect with Amy:
https://createmagicatwork.net/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/create-magic-at-work
https://www.facebook.com/112951637095427
https://www.instagram.com/createmagicatwork
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnEm4h3fUgaq8qgvZpz6dGg
Thanks for listening!
Thanks so much for listening to our podcast! If you enjoyed this episode and think that others could benefit from listening, please share it using the social media buttons on this page.
Do you have some feedback or questions about this episode? Leave a comment in the section below!
Subscribe to the podcast
If you would like to get automatic updates of new podcast episodes, you can follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.
Leave us an Apple Podcasts review
Ratings and reviews from our listeners are extremely valuable to us and greatly appreciated. They help our podcast rank higher on Apple Podcasts, which exposes our show to more awesome listeners like you. If you are enjoying the show, please leave us a review on Apple Podcasts.
Mentioned in this episode:
This show was brought to you in part by the Magic Thread Media Network. To learn more visit: https://magicthreadmedia.com/
- Today’s reflection explores how transformation begins when we loosen our grip on certainty and create space for change. By releasing the need to control every outcome, we become more open to the choices and possibilities that support meaningful growth.
Bring the wisdom of the Edgewalker mindset into your daily life with your own copy of the Edgewalker Card Deck: https://createmagicatwork.net/shop/ols/products/the-edgewalker-card-deck
Start your own journey of reflection, creativity, and intentional growth with the Create Magic at Work Journal: https://a.co/d/06N0Hypc
What to Do When an Employee's Life Falls Apart: A Leader’s Guide | Matthew Efird07/07/2026 | 43 mins.We like to believe that compassion comes naturally. Yet when someone we work with experiences unimaginable loss, many of us freeze. We worry about saying the wrong thing, crossing a boundary, or making an already painful situation worse. So we say less, do less, and hope time will somehow fill the silence.
Amy's conversation with Matthew Efird challenges that instinct with extraordinary honesty. After losing his son, Noah, to a terminal trisomy 13 diagnosis, Matthew discovered that the moments which stayed with him weren't defined by perfect words. They were shaped by people who showed up, quietly lifted burdens he couldn't carry alone, and created space for his family to grieve without asking them to manage everyone else's needs. What emerged from that experience is not just a personal story. It is a practical philosophy for building workplaces where empathy becomes something people experience, not something leaders simply talk about.
Rather than treating grief as something that belongs outside the office, this conversation invites us to rethink what leadership looks like when life inevitably interrupts work. It explores how simple acts of generosity can transform culture, why the strongest leaders resist the urge to fix what cannot be fixed, and how organizations earn lasting trust by helping people feel seen when they need it most.
Moments That Create Momentum:
The Permission Trap: Why asking, "How can I help?" often shifts the emotional burden back onto the person who is already carrying more than they can hold.
The Empathy Gap: Matthew reveals why leaders don't fail because they don't care. They fail because discomfort convinces them that silence is safer than showing up.
The Culture Stress Test: Anyone can talk about values during business as usual. The true culture of an organization is revealed by how it responds when someone's life falls apart.
The Invisible Load: The smallest daily responsibilities become overwhelming during grief. Matthew explains why removing one burden often matters more than offering a hundred comforting words.
The Time Investment Principle: After holding his son through his final breath, Matthew stopped measuring time by productivity and started measuring it by presence, changing the way he leads both work and life.
About the Guest:
Matthew Efird is a grieving father, a husband, and a leader who has learned that true strength is not found in self-sufficiency but in a desperate need for a Savior. An honors graduate of The University of Georgia, Matthew and his high school sweetheart, Hannah, live in Jackson County, where they manage Mosquito Joe and Lighting Pros. Matthew is the host of the Pillars of Purpose Podcast, where he explores living a life of purpose in faith, family, and business.
Following the Trisomy 13 diagnosis and passing of their second son, Noah, Matthew felt an intense calling to share their raw journey. He is the bestselling author of Even Though, We Will. He travels the country speaking to audiences and consulting with businesses on the transformational impact of Emphathetic Leadership within an organization.
He and his wife are the founders of Even Though, We Will, an organization dedicated to providing “Arks” of practical support and care packages to families navigating the devastating waters of a terminal diagnosis. Matthew is the proud father of four amazing boys: three who fill his home with wild joy and one who awaits him in the presence of their Savior.
https://eventhoughwewill.com
https://matthewefird.com
About Amy:
Amy Lynn Durham, known by her clients as the Corporate Mystic, is the founder of the Executive Coaching Firm, Create Magic At Work®, where they help leaders build workplaces rooted in creativity, collaboration, and fulfillment. A former corporate executive turned Executive Coach, Amy blends practical leadership strategies with spiritual intelligence to unlock human potential at work.
She’s a certified Executive Coach through UC Berkeley & the International Coaching Federation (ICF) In addition, Amy holds coaching certifications in Spiritual Intelligence (SQ21), the Edgewalker Profile, and the Archetypes of Change . In addition to being the host of the Create Magic At Work® podcast, Amy is the author of Create Magic At Work®, Creating Career Magic: A Daily Prompt Journal and the founder of Magic Thread Media™. Through her work, she inspires intentional leadership for thriving workplaces and lives where “magic” becomes reality.
Connect with Amy:
https://createmagicatwork.net/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/create-magic-at-work
https://www.facebook.com/112951637095427
https://www.instagram.com/createmagicatwork
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnEm4h3fUgaq8qgvZpz6dGg
Thanks for listening!
Thanks so much for listening to our podcast! If you enjoyed this episode and think that others could benefit from listening, please share it using the social media buttons on this page.
Do you have some feedback or questions about this episode? Leave a comment in the section below!
Subscribe to the podcast
If you would like to get automatic updates of new podcast episodes, you can follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.
Leave us an Apple Podcasts review
Ratings and reviews from our listeners are extremely valuable to us and greatly appreciated. They help our podcast rank higher on Apple Podcasts, which exposes our show to more awesome listeners like you. If you are enjoying the show, please leave us a review on Apple Podcasts.
Mentioned in this episode:
This show was brought to you in part by the Magic Thread Media Network. To learn more visit: https://magicthreadmedia.com/
- Today’s Edgewalker card explores how intuition often speaks quietly beneath logic, inviting us to trust the inner knowing that keeps calling us toward a future we cannot fully explain yet.
Bring the wisdom of the Edgewalker mindset into your daily life with your own copy of the Edgewalker Card Deck: https://createmagicatwork.net/shop/ols/products/the-edgewalker-card-deck
Start your own journey of reflection, creativity, and intentional growth with the Create Magic at Work Journal: https://a.co/d/06N0Hypc
Mentioned in this episode:
This show was brought to you in part by the Magic Thread Media Network. To learn more visit: https://magicthreadmedia.com/
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About Create Magic At Work®
Create Magic At Work® is a leadership podcast exploring spiritual intelligence, conscious leadership, and the future of work. Through conversations with visionary leaders, coaches, authors, and entrepreneurs, the show examines how leaders can navigate uncertainty, cultivate self awareness, and create workplaces that are both high performing and deeply human. Many episodes explore themes such as transformational leadership, intuition in decision making, organizational change, and the inner work required to lead well. The show also introduces frameworks rooted in spiritual intelligence, including SQ21, the Archetypes of Change, and the Edgewalker philosophy. These perspectives help listeners understand how people respond to transformation and support leaders in walking the edge into quantum leadership, where business decisions ripple outward for the greater good. Listeners of Create Magic At Work® are leaders who want to edgewalk rather than sleepwalk through their work and life. They want to bring their full selves into the spaces they inhabit, including their spirituality from a faith neutral lens. Many are founders, coaches, and professionals seeking deeper meaning in their work and lives. If you care about leadership that blends strategy, spiritual intelligence, and the courage to walk the edge during times of change, you're in the right place.Podcast website
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