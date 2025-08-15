Powered by RND
The Brad Weisman Show
The Brad Weisman Show

Brad Weisman
Business
The Brad Weisman Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 248
  • Real Talk on Housing Markets
    Hi This is Brad Weisman - Click Here to Send Me a Text MessageWe analyze the current real estate market conditions in locally and nationally, separating media hype from reality while examining foreclosure rates, price appreciation, and interest rate predictions.• Berks County currently has 446 homes on the market, showing stability in the mid-four hundreds• Foreclosure rates are up 7% nationally but represent only 1 in 758 homes compared to 1 in 45 during the 2008 crash• National housing appreciation predictions average 1.6% for remainder of 2025, while Berks County is experiencing 5.4% appreciation• Interest rates are stabilizing in the 6.4-6.6% range with little expectation of significant decreases• Home prices are up 55% nationally compared to five years ago, with current market adjustments averaging only 3.5% downward in some regions• The "five-year rule" suggests homebuyers will typically come out ahead if they hold property for five years regardless of market timing• Tax exemptions on primary residence sales ($250,000 for singles, $500,000 for married couples) may be increased to reflect significant home appreciation• Experts recommend focusing on personal housing needs rather than attempting to time the marketIf you're thinking about buying or selling, don't make decisions based on headlines. Work with a real estate professional who understands the local market conditions and can help you navigate the current environment based on your personal situation. ---Welcome to The Brad Weisman Show, where we dive into the world of real estate, real life, and everything in between with your host, Brad Weisman! 🎙️ Join us for candid conversations, laughter, and a fresh take on the real world. Get ready to explore the ups and downs of life with a side of humor. From property to personality, we've got it all covered. Tune in, laugh along, and let's get real! 🏡🌟 #TheBradWeismanShow #RealEstateRealLife Credits - The music for my podcast was written and performed by Jeff Miller.
    --------  
    25:22
  • Crisis to Clarity with Daryl D. Black
    Hi This is Brad Weisman - Click Here to Send Me a Text MessageDaryl Black shares his framework for empowering leaders to bring order to chaos, drawing on his experience in disaster response and corporate settings. His approach transforms toxic leadership and micromanagement into autonomous teams that thrive under pressure.• Building leadership skills through practical experience rather than traditional training programs• Applying emergency response principles to corporate challenges• The three pillars of effective leadership: self-mastery, productivity, and influencing others• Why "ships don't sink because of water around them, they sink because of water that gets in"• The common mistake of promoting technical experts without leadership training• How to implement the 1-3-1 Method for team problem-solving and autonomy• Setting clear expectations and decision-making boundaries for team members• Leading upward effectively when facing obstacles from higher management• Transitioning from command-and-control to a chain of support leadership modelConnect with Daryl on LinkedIn at Daryl D Black or Instagram @DDBleadership and mention "Team Brad" to receive his leadership guide. Check out his podcast "Lead from the Inside Out" and YouTube channel at dddtube.com for more leadership resources. ---Welcome to The Brad Weisman Show, where we dive into the world of real estate, real life, and everything in between with your host, Brad Weisman! 🎙️ Join us for candid conversations, laughter, and a fresh take on the real world. Get ready to explore the ups and downs of life with a side of humor. From property to personality, we've got it all covered. Tune in, laugh along, and let's get real! 🏡🌟 #TheBradWeismanShow #RealEstateRealLife Credits - The music for my podcast was written and performed by Jeff Miller.
    --------  
    43:49
  • Reading Railroad is Coming Back with Lucine Sihelnik
    Hi This is Brad Weisman - Click Here to Send Me a Text MessageLucine Sihelnik, the First Female President and CEO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), discusses the economic development landscape and exciting future projects in Berks County. She shares insights about significant changes in the business community and explains how GRCA is breaking the traditional chamber (of commerce) model with 900 members while many chambers nationwide are struggling.• GRCA formed eight years ago by combining three organizations: Greater Reading Chamber of Commerce, Greater Brooks Development Fund, and Greater Reading Economic Partnership• Reading's housing crisis requires comprehensive solutions beyond first-time buyer incentives—new construction and creative repurposing of existing properties are needed• Passenger rail service expected to return (Reading Railroad) within five years, with the station located at the original Franklin Station• Reading, PA offers higher competitive wages than surrounding counties, especially in manufacturing• Major employers include East Penn Manufacturing, Amazon, Reading Hospital, and Giant Food Stores• Family-owned businesses like Redner's Markets (employee-owned) play significant roles in the local economy• "Meet Greater Reading" campaign highlights individuals who relocated to Reading to help with workforce development and talent retention• Downtown revitalization efforts focus on mixed-use development near the future train stationVisit greaterreading.org for information about GRCA's 70+ annual events and initiatives. ---Welcome to The Brad Weisman Show, where we dive into the world of real estate, real life, and everything in between with your host, Brad Weisman! 🎙️ Join us for candid conversations, laughter, and a fresh take on the real world. Get ready to explore the ups and downs of life with a side of humor. From property to personality, we've got it all covered. Tune in, laugh along, and let's get real! 🏡🌟 #TheBradWeismanShow #RealEstateRealLife Credits - The music for my podcast was written and performed by Jeff Miller.
    --------  
    36:36
  • From Stage Fright to Spotlight with Maggie Marre
    Hi This is Brad Weisman - Click Here to Send Me a Text MessageFrom hiding beneath blankets to singing on stage, Maggie Marre's transformation from a terrified vocalist to a confident performer reveals the power of confronting your deepest fears. Her story begins with a paradox many creative people understand – loving something so much that sharing it becomes terrifying."I had the worst stage fright," Maggie confesses, describing years of vocal lessons where she could barely open her mouth to sing. This wasn't just ordinary nervousness – it was a profound barrier between her passion and its expression. The breakthrough came while watching Taylor Swift's documentary during the pandemic, sparking an emotional epiphany that changed everything. "I was crying... this is what I want to do," she recalls, marking the moment she decided to stop hiding her talent.What follows is a fascinating glimpse into a young artist's development – from her first nerve-wracking open mic performance to recording her EP "Miss Paranoia" during a whirlwind five-day session in Los Angeles. Serendipity plays its part when her father's random conversation with a stranger on a plane connects her to an A&R representative, creating unexpected professional opportunities. Meanwhile, her experience at Berkeley College of Music reveals a healthy approach to being surrounded by exceptional talent: "There is room for everyone," she emphasizes, finding inspiration rather than intimidation among her peers.The episode culminates with a moving live performance of "Lifeline," a song exploring the uncertainties of pursuing musical dreams while facing others' expectations. Her voice, with its distinctive emotional qualities and subtle inflections, demonstrates why perseverance through fear was so worthwhile. Listen in for a powerful reminder that sometimes our greatest gifts lie just beyond our comfort zones, waiting to be shared with those who need to hear them. ---Welcome to The Brad Weisman Show, where we dive into the world of real estate, real life, and everything in between with your host, Brad Weisman! 🎙️ Join us for candid conversations, laughter, and a fresh take on the real world. Get ready to explore the ups and downs of life with a side of humor. From property to personality, we've got it all covered. Tune in, laugh along, and let's get real! 🏡🌟 #TheBradWeismanShow #RealEstateRealLife Credits - The music for my podcast was written and performed by Jeff Miller.
    --------  
    32:55
  • How To Avoid Going Blind with Dr. Mervet Hachem
    Hi This is Brad Weisman - Click Here to Send Me a Text MessageWhen Brad Weisman started seeing flashes of light in his peripheral vision followed by spider-like shadows crawling across his sight, he knew something was seriously wrong. This frightening experience leads to an enlightening conversation with optometrist Dr. Mervet Hachem about the critical eye emergencies we should never ignore.Dr. Hachem explains that Brad experienced a posterior vitreous detachment—a specific type of floater that occurs as the gel in our eyes liquefies with age. While uncomfortable and visually disruptive, these floaters themselves aren't necessarily dangerous. However, for people with high myopia (severe nearsightedness) like Brad, they can signal an increased risk for retinal detachment—a true emergency that can lead to permanent blindness if not treated within hours.Through fascinating explanations of eye anatomy using visual models, Dr. Hachem demystifies common conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, and dry eye syndrome. She reveals surprising facts about vision health: the three-layer composition of tears (oil, water, and mucus), how UV exposure accelerates cataract formation, why polarized sunglasses offer superior protection, and how modern cataract surgery can simultaneously eliminate the need for distance glasses by implanting customized prescription lenses.The conversation takes unexpected turns into seasonal challenges like allergies and environmental irritants, innovative treatments like punctal plugs that block tear drainage to combat dry eye, and the potential permanent damage caused by viewing solar eclipses without proper protection. Throughout, Dr. Hachem emphasizes that many serious eye conditions develop silently without symptoms until significant damage has occurred, making annual comprehensive eye exams essential for everyone—even those with perfect vision.Whether you've experienced concerning eye symptoms yourself or simply want to protect your precious vision for decades to come, this episode provides crucial information about when to seek help and how to preserve your sight through proper protection and regular professional care. Your eyes are irreplaceable—give them the attention they deserve. ---Welcome to The Brad Weisman Show, where we dive into the world of real estate, real life, and everything in between with your host, Brad Weisman! 🎙️ Join us for candid conversations, laughter, and a fresh take on the real world. Get ready to explore the ups and downs of life with a side of humor. From property to personality, we've got it all covered. Tune in, laugh along, and let's get real! 🏡🌟 #TheBradWeismanShow #RealEstateRealLife Credits - The music for my podcast was written and performed by Jeff Miller.
    --------  
    33:07

About The Brad Weisman Show

Welcome to The Brad Weisman Show, where we dive into the world of real estate, real life, and everything in between with your host, Brad Weisman! Join us for candid conversations, laughter, and a fresh take on the real world. Get ready to explore the ups and downs of life with a side of humor. From property to personality, we've got it all covered. Tune in, laugh along, and let's get real!
Business

