How To Avoid Going Blind with Dr. Mervet Hachem
Hi This is Brad Weisman - Click Here to Send Me a Text MessageWhen Brad Weisman started seeing flashes of light in his peripheral vision followed by spider-like shadows crawling across his sight, he knew something was seriously wrong. This frightening experience leads to an enlightening conversation with optometrist Dr. Mervet Hachem about the critical eye emergencies we should never ignore.Dr. Hachem explains that Brad experienced a posterior vitreous detachment—a specific type of floater that occurs as the gel in our eyes liquefies with age. While uncomfortable and visually disruptive, these floaters themselves aren't necessarily dangerous. However, for people with high myopia (severe nearsightedness) like Brad, they can signal an increased risk for retinal detachment—a true emergency that can lead to permanent blindness if not treated within hours.Through fascinating explanations of eye anatomy using visual models, Dr. Hachem demystifies common conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, and dry eye syndrome. She reveals surprising facts about vision health: the three-layer composition of tears (oil, water, and mucus), how UV exposure accelerates cataract formation, why polarized sunglasses offer superior protection, and how modern cataract surgery can simultaneously eliminate the need for distance glasses by implanting customized prescription lenses.The conversation takes unexpected turns into seasonal challenges like allergies and environmental irritants, innovative treatments like punctal plugs that block tear drainage to combat dry eye, and the potential permanent damage caused by viewing solar eclipses without proper protection. Throughout, Dr. Hachem emphasizes that many serious eye conditions develop silently without symptoms until significant damage has occurred, making annual comprehensive eye exams essential for everyone—even those with perfect vision.Whether you've experienced concerning eye symptoms yourself or simply want to protect your precious vision for decades to come, this episode provides crucial information about when to seek help and how to preserve your sight through proper protection and regular professional care. Your eyes are irreplaceable—give them the attention they deserve.