Who needs a laptop to hack when you have a Firestick?
Arion Kurtaj, a teenager from the UK, amassed a fortune through audacious cybercrimes. From stealing Grand Theft Auto 6 secrets to erasing Brazil's COVID vaccination data, his exploits were legendary. But his hacking spree took a bizarre turn when he was placed under police protection... in a Travelodge outside Oxford.Plus Bengal cat lovers in Australia should be on their guard, as your furry feline friends might be leading you into a dangerous trap., and there's yet more headaches for troubled 23andMe.All this and much more is discussed in the latest edition of the "Smashing Security" podcast by cybersecurity veterans Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault, joined this week by Thom Langford.Plus don't miss our featured interview with Paul Fryer from BlackBerry.Warning: This podcast may contain nuts, adult themes, and rude language.Episode links:FBI issues warning as crooks ramp up emergency data request scams - The Register.Optimistic father of LAPSUS$ hacking suspect says he's going to try to stop him using computers - Graham Cluley.LAPSUS$: GTA 6 hacker handed indefinite hospital order - BBC News.This Teenage Hacker Became a Legend Attacking Companies. Then His Rivals Attacked Him - Wall Street Journal.Bengal cat lovers in Australia get psspsspss'd in Google-driven Gootloader campaign - Sophos.Struggling DNA-testing site 23andMe to lay off 40% of its workers - BBC News.Remember That DNA You Gave 23andMe? - The Atlantic.Big Pharma Would Like Your DNA - The Atlantic.Addressing Data Security Concerns - Action Plan - 23andMe Blog.YTCH - YouTube-like cable TV.Space: 1999 opening titles - YouTube.Space: 1999 - Wikipedia.Wicked movie: Mattel 'deeply regrets' porn site misprint on dolls - BBC News.The Wicked Movie - Official Wicked Movie site.Mattel's 'Wicked' Movie Dolls Mistakenly List Porn Site on Packaging - Variety.
Pasta spies and private eyes, and are you applying for a ghost job?
Mamma Mia! A major hacking scandal in Italy has expanded to include alleged involvement from Israel and the Vatican, and just why are companies advertising jobs that don't exist?All this and more is discussed in the latest edition of the "Smashing Security" podcast by cybersecurity veterans Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault.Warning: This podcast may contain nuts, adult themes, and rude language.Episode links:Massive hack-for-hire scandal rocks Italian political elites - Politico.Dossieraggi, i contatti con il Mossad e i dati passati al Vaticano. "Aiutiamo la Chiesa contro la Russia o no?" - La Repubblica.That position you just applied for might be a 'ghost job' that'll never be filled - The Register.Ghost jobs: why do 40% of companies advertise positions that don't exist? - The Guardian.Job boards are still rife with 'ghost jobs'. What's the point? - BBC.How To Spot Ghost Jobs And Make Your Job Search More Efficient - Forbes.What Are Ghost Jobs and How Can You Avoid Them? - Tech.coThat job you applied for might not exist. Here's what's behind a boom in "ghost jobs." - CBS News.The Coming Storm - BBC Radio 4.Things fell apart - BBC Sounds.
The secret Strava service, deepfakes, and crocodiles
In this week's episode your hosts practice standing on one leg, Carole gives Graham a deepfake quiz, and we investigate how Strava may be exposing the movements of world leaders.All this and more is discussed in the latest edition of the "Smashing Security" podcast by cybersecurity veterans Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault.Warning: This podcast may contain nuts, adult themes, and rude language.Episode links:Smashing Security #063: Carole's back.Privacy of fitness tracking apps in the spotlight after soldiers' exercise routes shared online - We Live Security.Smashing Security #330: Deepfake Martin Lewis, and a deadly jog in the park.How Emmanuel Macron can be tracked - Le Monde.How Emmanuel Macron can be tracked - YouTube.The Pentagon Wants to Use AI to Create Deepfake Internet Users - Intercept.Is AI eroding democracy ahead of the US election? - BBC News.Fooled twice: People cannot detect deepfakes but think they can - PMC.Detect Fakes - Kellogg Northwestern.DON'T LET AI STEAL YOUR VOTE! - YouTube.Deepfakes fool more than half of Americans, UVU study shows - KLS News radio.Crocodiles Of The World.Here's How Long You Should Be Able To Stand On 1 Leg By Age - Huffington Post.
When security firms get hacked, and your new North Korean remote worker
The SolarWinds have returned to haunt four cybersecurity companies who tried to hide their breaches and ended up with their trousers around their ankles, and North Korea succeeds in getting one of its IT workers hired... but what's their plan?All this and much much more is discussed in the latest edition of the "Smashing Security" podcast by cybersecurity veterans Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault.Warning: This podcast may contain nuts, adult themes, and rude language.Episode links:SolarWinds Sunburst supply chain attack - Wikipedia.Rep. Katie Porter slams SolarWinds for its poor passwords - Twitter.SEC Charges Four Companies With Misleading Cyber Disclosures - SEC.Western firm hacked by North Korean cybercriminal hired as remote IT worker - Computing.Engaging with a Remote Workforce: Statistics and Strategies for Success - Government Events.67% Of U.S. Employers To Lose Employees To Remote Work In 2024 - Forbes.A company's remote-working hire turns out to be in North Korea. He tried to hold it to ransom - Business Insider.US company accidentally hires North Korean for remote work, gets blackmailed when they try to fire him - IBTimes.Watch "Undercover: Exposing the Far Right" - Channel 4.Undercover film exposing UK far-right activists pulled from London festival - The Guardian.Kermode and Mayo's Take - YouTube.The Fear of God: 25 Years of the Exorcist – BBC iPlayer.
WordPress vs WP Engine, and the Internet Archive is down
WordPress's emperor, Matt Mullenweg, demands a hefty tribute from WP Engine, and a battle erupts, leaving millions of websites hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, the Internet Archive, a digital library preserving our online history, is under siege from hackers.All this and more is discussed in the latest edition of the "Smashing Security" podcast by cybersecurity veterans Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault.Warning: This podcast may contain nuts, adult themes, and rude language.Episode links:WP Engine is not WordPress - WordPress.Secure Custom Fields - WordPress.Tweet from Advanced Custom Fields.Advisory: Advanced Custom Fields changes - Tim Nash.WordPress saga escalates as WP Engine plugin forcibly forked and legal letters fly - The Register.Internet Archive hacked, data breach impacts 31 million users - Bleeping Computer.The Internet Archive is still down but will return in 'days, not weeks' - The Verge.Dimsdale podcasts - OTR radio drama comedy and more.Jeff Goldblum's furiously fun Greek gods drama is a masterpiece - The Guardian.KAOS - Netflix.
A helpful and hilarious take on the week's tech SNAFUs.
Computer security industry veterans Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault chat with guests about cybercrime, hacking, and online privacy. It's not your typical cybersecurity podcast...
Winner of the best and most entertaining cybersecurity podcast awards in 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024, Smashing Security has had over ten million downloads. Past guests include Garry Kasparov, Mikko Hyppönen, and Rory Cellan-Jones.
Follow the podcast on Twitter at @smashinsecurity, and subscribe for free in your favourite podcast app. New episodes released at 7pm EST every Wednesday (midnight UK).
