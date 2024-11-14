Who needs a laptop to hack when you have a Firestick?

Arion Kurtaj, a teenager from the UK, amassed a fortune through audacious cybercrimes. From stealing Grand Theft Auto 6 secrets to erasing Brazil's COVID vaccination data, his exploits were legendary. But his hacking spree took a bizarre turn when he was placed under police protection... in a Travelodge outside Oxford.Plus Bengal cat lovers in Australia should be on their guard, as your furry feline friends might be leading you into a dangerous trap., and there's yet more headaches for troubled 23andMe.All this and much more is discussed in the latest edition of the "Smashing Security" podcast by cybersecurity veterans Graham Cluley and Carole Theriault, joined this week by Thom Langford.Plus don't miss our featured interview with Paul Fryer from BlackBerry.Warning: This podcast may contain nuts, adult themes, and rude language.Episode links:FBI issues warning as crooks ramp up emergency data request scams - The Register.Optimistic father of LAPSUS$ hacking suspect says he’s going to try to stop him using computers - Graham Cluley.LAPSUS$: GTA 6 hacker handed indefinite hospital order - BBC News.This Teenage Hacker Became a Legend Attacking Companies. Then His Rivals Attacked Him - Wall Street Journal.Bengal cat lovers in Australia get psspsspss’d in Google-driven Gootloader campaign - Sophos.Struggling DNA-testing site 23andMe to lay off 40% of its workers - BBC News.Remember That DNA You Gave 23andMe? - The Atlantic.Big Pharma Would Like Your DNA - The Atlantic.Addressing Data Security Concerns - Action Plan - 23andMe Blog.YTCH - YouTube-like cable TV.Space: 1999 opening titles - YouTube.Space: 1999 - Wikipedia.Wicked movie: Mattel 'deeply regrets' porn site misprint on dolls - BBC News.The Wicked Movie - Official Wicked Movie site.Mattel's 'Wicked' Movie Dolls Mistakenly List Porn Site on Packaging - Variety.Smashing Security merchandise (t-shirts, mugs,...