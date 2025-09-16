Will Smith's AI crowd scandal, and gullible agents fall for scams
In episode 67 of The AI Fix, Graham talks to an AI with a fax machine, Bill Gates says there's one job AI will never replace, criminals use Claude Code for cyberattacks, Mark reveals why GPT-5 was better than you think, and a bird brings new meaning to the words "cloud storage".Also, Graham reveals that web-browsing AI agents are as gullible and click-happy as your most credulous distant relative, and Mark explains why the crowd at a recent Will Smith gig included somebody who wasn't there and a man whose hands look like feet.Episode links:Hackers can hide AI prompt injection attacks in resized images.Bill Gates reveals the one job AI will never replace, even in 100 years.Bill Gates: Within 10 years, AI will replace many doctors and teachers—humans won't be needed 'for most things'.Vibe-hacking criminals use Claude Code for ransomware attacks.Someone has built AI into a fax machine… but I'm not sure why.Buy your official "The AI Fix: Would you trust a pigeon?" T-shirt.GPT-5 was a great leap forward, we just didn't notice."Scamlexity": We Put Agentic AI Browsers to the Test - They Clicked, They Paid, They Failed.Will Smith Eating Spaghetti 2023 vs 2025.Will Smith's AI crowd.Will Smith claps back at AI crowd controversy.
OpenAI and Anthropic test each other, and everyone fails the apocalypse test
In episode 66 of The AI Fix, ChatGPT gives Mark and Graham a terrible lesson in anatomy, boffins at Stanford ruin sushi, Google Gemini has a self-loathing meltdown, DeepSeek gets an "F" in stopping existential threats to humanity, a robot doesn't give birth, and a team of AI agents stuns our hosts with an amazing medical breakthrough.Plus, Graham explains why the impending AI apocalypse is making him feel unusually upbeat, and Mark looks at how a highly unusual collaboration could make us all safer.Episode links:Sushi hackathon.Google Gemini has a self-loathing meltdownRobot patrol dog takes to the streets of Taipei, but not everybody's happy.Team of AI agents designs new COVID-19 nanobodies.ChatGPT asked if I wanted a diagram of what's going on inside my pregnant belly.'Pregnancy robot from China' is fake, but is the technology behind it possible?The AI Doomers Are Getting Doomier.AI Safety Index 2025.Findings from a pilot Anthropic–OpenAI alignment evaluation exercise: OpenAI Safety Tests.Findings from a Pilot Anthropic—OpenAI Alignment Evaluation Exercise.Microsoft boss troubled by rise in reports of 'AI psychosis'.
Excel Copilot will wreck your data, and can AI fix social media?
In episode 65 of The AI Fix, a pigeon gives a PowerPoint presentation, Mark plays Graham a song about the Transformer architecture, a robot dog delivers parcels, some robots fall over at the World Humanoid Robot Games, and Graham takes credit for one of computing's greatest insights.Plus, Graham explains why Microsoft doesn't want you to use Excel's new Copilot feature in any spreadsheet calculations that are meant to be useful, accurate, reproducible, or relied on for anything important, and Mark discovers what happened when researchers gave 500 AIs their own social network.Episode links:Bursting the Cloud.Don't call it 'the cloud'. Call it 'someone else's computer'.Ethan Mollick's version of Attention Is All You Need.World Humanoid Robot Games opening ceremony.Robotics Relay Race Turns into an Unexpected Comedy.AI has created a new breed of cat video.He lost everything… but built a life more than he ever dreamed.Evri deploys first robot delivery dogs.How a Misplaced Decimal Point Nearly Took Down Spain's Newest Submarines.Bring AI to your formulas with the COPILOT function in Excel.COPILOT Function.Can We Fix Social Media?
AI can be vaccinated against evil, and the "Rumble in the Silicon Jungle"
In episode 64 of The AI Fix, AI discovers new physics, a robot crab looks for love on the beaches of Portugal, the "Godfather of AI" thinks our only hope is to build motherly AI, a robot folds some laundry, the UK government has a terrible idea, and our hosts discover a long lost sixties soul hit, "Dusty Plasma".Plus, Graham digs into the spat between Elon Musk and Sam Altman, and Mark learns that humanity could be saved by vaccinating AI against evil.Episode links:Delete your old emails, says UK government.National Drought Group meets to address "nationally significant" water shortfall.The 'godfather of AI' reveals the only way humanity can survive superintelligent AI.Another robot has started folding laundry.Helix: A Vision-Language-Action Model for Generalist Humanoid Control.Physics-tailored machine learning reveals unexpected physics in dusty plasmas.Robocrab humiliated in mudflat love triangle.Tweet by Elon Musk, claiming OpenAI is being given preferential treatment in the Apple App Store.Elon Musk asks ChatGPT a question.Sam Altman enters the fray.Grok decides if Sam Altman or Elon Musk is right.Persona vectors.
GPT-5 is the best AI ever, and Jim Acosta interviews a murdered teenager's avatar
In episode 63 of The AI Fix, Unitree Robotics looks to Black Mirror episode "Metalhead" for tips on marketing its new robot dog, ChatGPT is secretly running Sweden, OpenAI introduces its first open weight model since GPT-2, and your private and personal ChatGPT conversations could be all over Google.Plus, Mark cuts through the GPT-5 hype and asks—is it AGI or just a fancy purple background, and Graham looks at "deadbots" and a disturbing interview between Jim Acosta and an AI version of a teenager killed in a school shooting.Episode links:Unitree A2 Stellar Hunter smashes through window.Black Mirror Metal Head.MP becomes first to create himself as an AI bot.Speak to AI Mark Sewards MP.'We didn't vote for ChatGPT': Swedish PM under fire for using AI in roleOpenAI introduces gpt-oss.Thousands of shared ChatGPT chats are now appearing in Google search results.Tweet by OpenAI CISO Dane StuckeyBruce Lee movie uses cardboard cut-out of his face.China's SenseTime Shocks Staff as Deceased Founder Shows Up for a Speech.Jim Acosta interviews AI avatar of school shooting Joaquin Oliver.I made an AI clone of my dead son - and let a journalist interview him."An AR-15 stole Joaquin's life, not artificial intelligence."Death Star tweet by Sam Altman.Introducing GPT-5 (article).Introducing GPT-5 (video).GPT-5 "Chart crimes".
