OpenAI and Anthropic test each other, and everyone fails the apocalypse test

In episode 66 of The AI Fix, ChatGPT gives Mark and Graham a terrible lesson in anatomy, boffins at Stanford ruin sushi, Google Gemini has a self-loathing meltdown, DeepSeek gets an "F" in stopping existential threats to humanity, a robot doesn't give birth, and a team of AI agents stuns our hosts with an amazing medical breakthrough.Plus, Graham explains why the impending AI apocalypse is making him feel unusually upbeat, and Mark looks at how a highly unusual collaboration could make us all safer.Episode links:Sushi hackathon.Google Gemini has a self-loathing meltdownRobot patrol dog takes to the streets of Taipei, but not everybody's happy.Team of AI agents designs new COVID-19 nanobodies.ChatGPT asked if I wanted a diagram of what's going on inside my pregnant belly.'Pregnancy robot from China' is fake, but is the technology behind it possible?The AI Doomers Are Getting Doomier.AI Safety Index 2025.Findings from a pilot Anthropic–OpenAI alignment evaluation exercise: OpenAI Safety Tests.Findings from a Pilot Anthropic—OpenAI Alignment Evaluation Exercise.Microsoft boss troubled by rise in reports of 'AI psychosis'.The AI Fix podcast is presented by Graham Cluley and Mark Stockley.