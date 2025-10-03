The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy addresses the latest news, like Trump claiming someone sabotaged the escalator at the U.N, before speaking with Mark Wahlberg and Kim Kardashian.

Jimmy addresses the latest news, like the NFL announcing Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, before speaking with Mariah Carey and Bozoma Saint John.

Jimmy addresses the latest news, like Pete Hegseth calling an unusual last-minute meeting of military leaders, before speaking with Dwayne Johnson, Henry Winkler, FINNEAS and Ashe.

Co-Host Doja Cat Joins Jimmy's Monologue | Doja Cat, Druski | Wednesday, October 1Podcast DescriptionJimmy addresses the latest news, like Kamala Harris' memoir 107 Days being on the path to become 2025's best-selling memoir, before speaking with co-host Doja Cat and Druski.

Jimmy addresses the latest news, like Amazon launching a grocery line with most items under $5, before speaking with Mark Ruffalo, Addison Rae and Chase Infiniti.

