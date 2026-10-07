Our good pal and phenomenal comedian Brendan Eyre stops by the Den to tell us about his new special Alive & Well (out now on YouTube!), Oz the Mentalist gets exposed for the fraud he is, & Brendan shares a story about a friend he made at the sauna.



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IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:



https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8



JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s



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