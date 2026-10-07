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Bein' Ian with Jordan

Ian Fidance and Jordan Jensen
ComedyMusic
Bein' Ian with Jordan
Latest episode

219 episodes

  • Bein' Ian with Jordan

    Life With My Friend Henry W/ Are You Garbage | Bein' Ian with Jordan #219

    10/07/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Everybody's favorite trashmen Kevin Ryan & H. Foley pop in to the Den to talk about Cousin Sheri's former love life, Ian's new roommate, & if Ian & Sheri are classy or trashy.

    SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan

    Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod

    IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:

    https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8

    JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s

    Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast

    Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop

    https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop

    See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen

    Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69

    https://instagram.com/ianimal69/

    See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance

    Follow AYG!

    https://instagram.com/areyougarbage

    Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!

    Produced by: James Webb

    https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/

    Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bein' Ian with Jordan

    Punishers W/ The Menzingers & Lizzy Cassidy | Bein' Ian with Jordan #218

    09/30/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    Legendary punk band The Menzingers join Ian & Lizzy to talk about music, tour life, & Ian's recurring health issues.

    SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan

    Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod

    IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:

    https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8

    JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s

    Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast

    - Buy 2 months of BlueChew Gold & get your 3rd month FREE when you use promo code SKA @ https://BlueChew.com/

    Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop

    https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop

    See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen

    Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69

    https://instagram.com/ianimal69/

    See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance

    Follow The Menzingers!

    https://instagram.com/themenzingers

    Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!

    Produced by: James Webb

    https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/

    Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bein' Ian with Jordan

    Perma-Dirty W/ Jack Grady Magic | Bein' Ian with Jordan #217

    09/23/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    World famous magician Jack Grady stops into the Den with Ian & Cousin Sheri to deploy his arse-enal of tricks, talk about addiction, & give us more insight on his incredible record-breaking run on America's Got Talent.

    SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan

    Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod

    IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:
    https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8

    JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s

    Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast

    - For free shipping on your order & 365-day returns go to
    https://www.Quince.com/SKA

    Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
    https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop
    See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen

    Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69
    https://instagram.com/ianimal69/
    See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance

    Follow Jack!
    https://instagram.com/jackgradymagic

    Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!

    Produced by: James Webb
    https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/

    Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bein' Ian with Jordan

    Steam Room Chronicles W/ Brendan Eyre | Bein' Ian with Jordan #216

    09/16/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Our good pal and phenomenal comedian Brendan Eyre stops by the Den to tell us about his new special Alive & Well (out now on YouTube!), Oz the Mentalist gets exposed for the fraud he is, & Brendan shares a story about a friend he made at the sauna.

    SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan

    Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod

    IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:

    https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8

    JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s

    Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast

    - For free shipping on your order & 365-day returns go to

    https://www.Quince.com/SKA

    - Connect with quality therapists & mental health experts who

    specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/ian #rulapod #ad

    - Help an old gunslinger out… pre-order BRUT by Sam Tallent

    today

    https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/787018/brut-by-

    sam-tallent/

    Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop

    https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop

    See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen

    Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69

    https://instagram.com/ianimal69/

    See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance

    Follow Brendan!

    https://instagram.com/eyrebud

    Watch Brendan's Special!!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crnqRanrZtU

    Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!

    Produced by: James Webb

    https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/

    Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bein' Ian with Jordan

    Into The Poor-O-Verse W/ Myka Fox & Tim McLaughlin | Bein' Ian with Jordan #215

    09/09/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Pod fave comics Tim McLaughlin & Myka Fox return to talk about how insanely poor and dumb Tim is, adventures at some of Indiana's most prestigious adult entertainment centers, & their new MST3K-style pod!

    SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan

    Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod

    IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:

    https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8

    JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s

    Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast

    - Buy 2 months of BlueChew Gold & get your 3rd month FREE when

    you use promo code SKA @ http://BlueChew.com/

    - Find & instantly book doctors appointments with ZocDoc @

    http://ZocDoc.com/IAN

    Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop

    https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop

    See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen

    Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69

    https://instagram.com/ianimal69/

    See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance

    Follow Myka!

    https://instagram.com/mykafox

    Follow Tim!

    https://instagram.com/hot_comic69

    Check out their pod!

    https://youtube.com/⁨@GreatHangPodcast

    Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!

    Produced by: James Webb

    https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/

    Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Bein' Ian with Jordan
Hey world, Ian and Jordan here! This is our pod and we’re really excited you guys are hanging out! It’s a podcast that’s like a sleepover with your two best friends. If we were in school as kids they’d separate us, but now we’re adults and they can’t tell us what to do! School’s out for summer, b*tch!
Podcast website
ComedyMusic

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