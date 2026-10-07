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219 episodes
- Everybody's favorite trashmen Kevin Ryan & H. Foley pop in to the Den to talk about Cousin Sheri's former love life, Ian's new roommate, & if Ian & Sheri are classy or trashy.
SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan
Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod
IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8
JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s
Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast
Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop
See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen
Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69
https://instagram.com/ianimal69/
See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance
Follow AYG!
https://instagram.com/areyougarbage
Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!
Produced by: James Webb
https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/
Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Legendary punk band The Menzingers join Ian & Lizzy to talk about music, tour life, & Ian's recurring health issues.
SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan
Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod
IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8
JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s
Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast
- Buy 2 months of BlueChew Gold & get your 3rd month FREE when you use promo code SKA @ https://BlueChew.com/
Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop
See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen
Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69
https://instagram.com/ianimal69/
See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance
Follow The Menzingers!
https://instagram.com/themenzingers
Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!
Produced by: James Webb
https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/
Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- World famous magician Jack Grady stops into the Den with Ian & Cousin Sheri to deploy his arse-enal of tricks, talk about addiction, & give us more insight on his incredible record-breaking run on America's Got Talent.
SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan
Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod
IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8
JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s
Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast
- For free shipping on your order & 365-day returns go to
https://www.Quince.com/SKA
Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop
See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen
Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69
https://instagram.com/ianimal69/
See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance
Follow Jack!
https://instagram.com/jackgradymagic
Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!
Produced by: James Webb
https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/
Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Our good pal and phenomenal comedian Brendan Eyre stops by the Den to tell us about his new special Alive & Well (out now on YouTube!), Oz the Mentalist gets exposed for the fraud he is, & Brendan shares a story about a friend he made at the sauna.
SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan
Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod
IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8
JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s
Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast
- For free shipping on your order & 365-day returns go to
https://www.Quince.com/SKA
- Connect with quality therapists & mental health experts who
specialize in you at https://www.rula.com/ian #rulapod #ad
- Help an old gunslinger out… pre-order BRUT by Sam Tallent
today
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/787018/brut-by-
sam-tallent/
Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop
See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen
Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69
https://instagram.com/ianimal69/
See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance
Follow Brendan!
https://instagram.com/eyrebud
Watch Brendan's Special!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crnqRanrZtU
Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!
Produced by: James Webb
https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/
Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Into The Poor-O-Verse W/ Myka Fox & Tim McLaughlin | Bein' Ian with Jordan #21509/09/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Pod fave comics Tim McLaughlin & Myka Fox return to talk about how insanely poor and dumb Tim is, adventures at some of Indiana's most prestigious adult entertainment centers, & their new MST3K-style pod!
SUB TO OUR PUNCHUP FOR EXCLUSIVES! All of our dates AND bonus episodes are now available in one convenient place, all for the same price as the Patreon! Visit punchup.live/beinianwithjordan
Sub to the Patreon for early episode access and bonus Patreon only episodes/content: https://www.patreon.com/BeinIanpod
IAN FIDANCE | WILD HAPPY & FREE | FULL STAND UP SPECIAL:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=-30PenMy1O8
JORDAN JENSEN | DEATH CHUNK: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ytsilX-QL3s&t=2s
Podcast Merch Here!: https://www.coldcutsmerch.com/collections/bein-ian-with-jordan-podcast
- Buy 2 months of BlueChew Gold & get your 3rd month FREE when
you use promo code SKA @ http://BlueChew.com/
- Find & instantly book doctors appointments with ZocDoc @
http://ZocDoc.com/IAN
Follow Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
https://instagram.com/jordanjensenlolstop
See Jordan Live! - https://punchup.live/jordanjensen
Follow Ian on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram: @ianimal69
https://instagram.com/ianimal69/
See Ian Live! - https://punchup.live/ianfidance
Follow Myka!
https://instagram.com/mykafox
Follow Tim!
https://instagram.com/hot_comic69
Check out their pod!
https://youtube.com/@GreatHangPodcast
Please RATE, REVIEW, and SUBSCRIBE to Bein Ian with Jordan on all platforms!
Produced by: James Webb
https://instagram.com/thechicagopro/
Intro song: “Bein Ian with Jordan” by Wesley Schultz and Ian Fidance
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Bein' Ian with Jordan
Hey world, Ian and Jordan here! This is our pod and we’re really excited you guys are hanging out! It’s a podcast that’s like a sleepover with your two best friends. If we were in school as kids they’d separate us, but now we’re adults and they can’t tell us what to do! School’s out for summer, b*tch!Podcast website
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