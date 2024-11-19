Driving Global Innovation: Scaling a Unicorn Company to Industry Leadership with CEO Bill Powers | Ep 974

In this episode of The Digital Executive, host Brian Thomas interviews Bill Powers, Founder and CEO of Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world's largest telematics service provider. Bill shares his journey from founding CMT as an MIT startup to achieving unicorn status, with the company now protecting over 40 million drivers across 110 global programs. He reflects on his leadership philosophy, emphasizing resilience, adaptability, and the importance of listening to diverse perspectives.Bill discusses the challenges of navigating regulatory and cultural complexities in global markets and how CMT tailors its telematics solutions to fit unique regional needs, from crash reconstruction to family safety. He also highlights the value of hybrid work environments for fostering both employee well-being and business efficiency. Drawing on decades of experience in leadership roles at Traffic.com and Swoop, Bill offers insights on making tough decisions, building effective teams, and maintaining a people-first approach to innovation. Tune in for an inspiring conversation with a leader shaping the future of mobility and road safety.