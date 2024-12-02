Top Stations
科技浪 Tech.wav
哈利
add
用白話但不失深度的方式跟你聊科技，著重在AI 每周一中午更新！ 合作請來信：
[email protected]
-- Hosting provided by SoundOn Powered by Firstory Hosting
More
Technology
Available Episodes
5 of 69
EP67 - AI獲得了嗅覺、觸覺？如何讓AI跟人一樣體驗世界？
本集由【NordVPN】贊助播出 現在只要點專屬連結，不僅可以獲得30天無條件退費，購買獨家優惠方案還加贈四個月！快點擊以下連結吧～！ 專屬連結：https://nordvpn.com/techwave 專屬優惠碼：「techwave」 --- 00:00 NordVPN 02:15 現在的AI還不夠 08:53 AI如何獲得嗅覺 29:37 AI如何獲得觸覺 46:37 World Labs --- 商業合作：
[email protected]
（請先參考：https://www.techwavpod.com/%E5%95%86%E6%A5%AD%E5%90%88%E4%BD%9C） 哈利的IG：harryspeaks_ 哈利的電子書：從簡單的數學瞭解機器學習 電子書購買連結：https://harryspeaks.kaik.io/digital-downloads/math-for-machine-learning --- Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
1:04:42
EP66 - 比特幣即將突破10萬！現在買會太晚嗎？比特幣的未來究竟如何？
本集由【NordVPN】贊助播出 現在只要點專屬連結，不僅可以獲得30天無條件退費，購買獨家優惠方案還加贈四個月！快點擊以下連結吧～！ 專屬連結：https://nordvpn.com/techwave 專屬優惠碼：「techwave」 --- 聽衆調查：https://forms.gle/qCo5m5PFPRpw4fFY9 00:00 NordVPN 02:22 BTC十萬 06:06 Bitcoin Maximalist 14:49 比特幣是數位黃金 38:42 未來比特幣的價格 48:29 要怎麽買比特幣 --- 商業合作：
[email protected]
（請先參考：https://www.techwavpod.com/%E5%95%86%E6%A5%AD%E5%90%88%E4%BD%9C） 哈利的IG：harryspeaks_ 哈利的電子書：從簡單的數學瞭解機器學習 電子書購買連結：https://harryspeaks.kaik.io/digital-downloads/math-for-machine-learning --- Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
1:04:56
EP65 - AI Scaling開始停滯了嗎？解讀最新量化Scaling研究！
本集由【怪獸部落】贊助播出 貓咪 98% 鮮肉主食糧，6kg 鮮肉才能成就一包鮮肉糧！以 72 度低溫烘焙，鎖住食材的精華營養，製作出最高肉含量的頂級乾糧。 - 98% 最高肉含量，每一口都是肉 - <5% 極低碳水配方，符合貓咪生理需求 - 可作為主食，也能拌入飼料提升營養與風味 點這裡購買👉https://lihi.cc/ljmpB 🎉 怪獸部落官網推出「鮮肉糧超值體驗組」，含1包 98% 鮮肉主食糧和 7 個鮮肉罐頭，不到 $500 又免運！ 🎉 科技浪聽眾專屬優惠，怪獸部落官網結帳輸入「Techfans」，全館消費滿$1000 現折 $100，優惠碼數量有限，用完為止！ --- 聽衆調查：https://forms.gle/qCo5m5PFPRpw4fFY9 00:00 怪獸部落 03:34 閑聊 11:45 AI Scaling停滯？ 19:00 目前有看到停滯嗎？ 25:38 專家怎麽想？ 30:50 瓶頸在哪？ 37:17 量化瓶頸 51:20 其他瓶頸 --- 商業合作：
[email protected]
（請先參考：https://www.techwavpod.com/%E5%95%86%E6%A5%AD%E5%90%88%E4%BD%9C） 哈利的IG：harryspeaks_ 哈利的電子書：從簡單的數學瞭解機器學習 電子書購買連結：https://harryspeaks.kaik.io/digital-downloads/math-for-machine-learning --- 論文 Scaling laws for Precision：https://arxiv.org/abs/2411.04330 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
1:00:26
EP64 - OpenAI挑戰Google搜尋！SearchGPT跟Perplexity哪個好用？Bonus：M觀點 Miula專訪！
本集由【Speak】贊助播出 下載 Speak, 體驗超人類英語 AI 家教 下載連結👉 https://bit.ly/HarrySpeaksPod --- 聽衆調查：https://forms.gle/qCo5m5PFPRpw4fFY9 00:00 Speak 02:54 開場 05:26 SearchGPT 15:57 SearchGPT VS Perplexity 36:27 AI搜尋的運作原理 42:49 OpenAI AMA 50:27 Miula訪談開始 56:47 特斯拉 1:56:50 蘋果 1:15:45 Mag 7 1:37:45 有額外的錢，放哪裏？ --- 商業合作：
[email protected]
（請先參考：https://www.techwavpod.com/%E5%95%86%E6%A5%AD%E5%90%88%E4%BD%9C） 哈利的IG：harryspeaks_ 哈利的電子書：從簡單的數學瞭解機器學習 電子書購買連結：https://harryspeaks.kaik.io/digital-downloads/math-for-machine-learning --- -- Hosting provided by SoundOn Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
1:44:09
EP63 - 高通想帶給我們什麽樣的未來？ft. 高通技術公司產品管理資深總監 Siddhika Nevrekar
本集由【高通】贊助播出 更多高通最新技術發表和 Snapdragon Insiders 獨家社群活動，請鎖定高通的 IG 帳號 @snapdragon_tw --- 逐字稿：https://reurl.cc/yvpL62 （訪談部分時間軸有誤，請見諒） 聽衆調查：https://forms.gle/qCo5m5PFPRpw4fFY9 00:00 閑聊 05:54 高通在做什麽？ 10:44 高通新發表的内容 22:56 AI的未來是混合運算 33:53 AI是新的UI 46:38 開發者支援是關鍵 52:11 Siddhika訪談（偏技術） 01:10:34 Siddhika訪談（比較不技術） --- 商業合作：
[email protected]
（請先參考：https://www.techwavpod.com/%E5%95%86%E6%A5%AD%E5%90%88%E4%BD%9C） 哈利的IG：harryspeaks_ 哈利的電子書：從簡單的數學瞭解機器學習 電子書購買連結：https://harryspeaks.kaik.io/digital-downloads/math-for-machine-learning --- -- Hosting provided by SoundOn Powered by Firstory Hosting
--------
1:33:14
Show more
About 科技浪 Tech.wav
用白話但不失深度的方式跟你聊科技，著重在AI 每周一中午更新！ 合作請來信：
[email protected]
-- Hosting provided by SoundOn Powered by Firstory Hosting
Podcast website
