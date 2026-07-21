The Changelog: Software Development, Open Source

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1012 episodes
- Haroon Meer is back! Haroon is the Founder of Thinkst, the ~50-person bootstrapped company behind Canary and Canarytokens — honeypots and tripwires you sprinkle inside your network and forget about until an attacker touches one. We talk about the AWS API key token attackers just can't resist trying, the real credit card token backed by an actual bank partnership, Breadcrumbs (their brand-new feature that leads intruders straight to your canaries), a live demo where a hardware Canary becomes a Synology NAS in one click, and how a company with zero outbound sales and no price increase in ten years quietly passed $22.5 million in ARR.
- This week I'm talking with Max Stoiber, currently working on ChatGPT's plugin directory and app platform at OpenAI. We discuss the hundreds of open source projects nobody remembers alongside the big ones like react-boilerplate and styled-components, how Spectrum became part of GitHub and eventually helped shape GitHub Discussions, the founder growth that came from building Stellate, the GraphQL cache that turned into a dual acquisition by Shopify and The Guild, and why ChatGPT apps feel like a new surface for software.
- This week I'm talking with Matt Carey about Code Mode and how most of us have been thinking about MCP all wrong. Matt works on the Agents SDK and MCP at Cloudflare — we discuss how server-side Code Mode lets one MCP server expose all ~2,500 Cloudflare API endpoints in about 1,000 tokens of context, the dynamic Worker loader that runs model-written code safely in a V8 isolate, Matt's own workflow with Claude, where memory fits into the future of agents, and his Zaggy git wrapper that keeps agents from force-pushing his repos.
- This week I'm talking with Adam Jacob, founder of System Initiative and creator of Swamp, about what happens when AI agents change the entire shape of software development. We discuss how he went from an 18-person team down to five and shipped Swamp 900 times in four weeks, why he brought User Acceptance Testing (UAT) testing back from the 90s, why software architecture (and domain-driven design) suddenly matters more than knowing how to write code, the live demo where I pointed Swamp at my Proxmox box and watched it write its own automation (blew my mind!!), and why he'll never accept a pull request to Swamp, ever.
- Bitwarden's CLI got hit by the Checkmarx supply-chain campaign, TypeScript 7.0 beta lands with the Go-rewritten compiler running ~10x faster than 6.0, and pgBackRest lost its maintainer of thirteen years leaving anyone running production Postgres with a real dependency-trust task this week. We've also got Ubuntu 26.04 LTS shipping with TPM-backed full-disk encryption, and Matz dropping Spinel as an AOT path that takes Ruby to native binaries. This week was a good reminder that the tools we depend on are all moving at once. Security, performance, and maintenance aren't isolated threads.
More Technology podcasts
- Tomorrow, TodayNews, Tech News, Technology
- All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & FriedbergBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Investing, Technology
- Building AI BostonBusiness, News, Tech News, Technology
- AcquiredBusiness, Investing, Technology
- DGTL Voices with Ed MarxTechnology
- Bourbon with BradBusiness, News, Sports News, Tech News, Technology
- Plaintext with RichTechnology
- Darknet DiariesTechnology
- Lex Fridman PodcastPhilosophy, Science, Society & Culture, Technology
- Eye On A.I.Technology
Trending Technology podcasts
- Macworld PodcastTechnology
- Software Engineering Radio - the podcast for professional software developersEducation, Technology
- The PetaPixel Photography PodcastTechnology
- Sharp Tech with Ben ThompsonTechnology
- Smashing SecurityComedy, News, Tech News, Technology
- The Neuron: AI ExplainedTechnology
- What's Your Problem?Business, Entrepreneurship, Technology
- Primary TechnologyNews, Tech News, Technology
- Our TownBusiness, Business News, Documentary, News, Society & Culture, Technology, True Crime
- The Skip PodcastBusiness, Careers, Technology
- The Most Interesting Thing in AITechnology
- Catalyst with Shayle KannBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary, Technology
- The CircuitBusiness, Technology
- 硅谷101|中国版Business, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Technology
- Limitless: An AI PodcastBusiness, Investing, Technology
- Professor Messer's Security+ Study GroupTechnology
- Pioneers of AIBusiness, News, Tech News, Technology
- Well There‘s Your ProblemTechnology
- Tech Won't Save UsArts, Books, News, Tech News, Technology
- This Week in StartupsTechnology
- BTC SessionsTechnology
- Security Now (Audio)Technology
- Artificial Intelligence MasterclassScience, Society & Culture, Technology
- The Peterman PodEducation, Technology
- Triple ClickArts, Society & Culture, Technology
About The Changelog: Software Development, Open Source
Software's best weekly news brief, deep technical interviews & talk show.Podcast website
Listen to The Changelog: Software Development, Open Source, Tomorrow, Today and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Changelog: Software Development, Open Source
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Changelog: Software Development, Open Source: Podcasts in Family