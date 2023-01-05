The Changelog: Software Development, Open Source

Livebook's big launch week

José Valim joins Jerod to talk all about what’s new in Livebook – the Elixir-based interactive code notebook he’s been working on the last few years. José made a big bet when he decided to bring machine learning to Elixir. That bet is now paying off with amazing new capabilities such as building and deploying a Whisper-based chat app to Hugging Face in just 15 minutes. José demoed that and much more during Livebook’s first-ever launch week. Let’s get into it.