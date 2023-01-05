The Changelog: Software Development, Open Source

Software’s best weekly news brief, deep technical interviews & talk show. More
Livebook's big launch week
José Valim joins Jerod to talk all about what’s new in Livebook – the Elixir-based interactive code notebook he’s been working on the last few years. José made a big bet when he decided to bring machine learning to Elixir. That bet is now paying off with amazing new capabilities such as building and deploying a Whisper-based chat app to Hugging Face in just 15 minutes. José demoed that and much more during Livebook’s first-ever launch week. Let’s get into it.
5/3/2023
1:22:44
Hyperswitch, the future of programming, Thoughtworks' latest tech radar & your docs aren't "simple"
Hyperswitch is like the adapter pattern for payments, Austin Henley writes about the future of programming by summarizing recent research papers, Thoughtworks published their 28th volume of their Tech Radar, the team at General Products reminds devs to scan our technical writing for words such as “easy”, “painless”, “straightforward”, “trivial”, “simple” and “just” & we finish with a lightning round of cool tools.
5/1/2023
7:06
Hard drive reliability at scale
This week Adam talks with Andy Klein from Backblaze about hard drive reliability at scale.
4/26/2023
1:40:59
Dataset wars, Bark, Kent Beck needs to recalibrate, StableLM & blind prompting is not prompt engineering
The dataset wars are heating up, Bark is a transformer-based text-to-audio model that can generate highly realistic, multilingual speech as well as other audio, Kent Beck needs to recalibrate after using ChatGPT, the team behind Stable Diffusion release a new open source language model & Mitchel Hashimoto weighs in on prompt engineering.
4/24/2023
8:09
How do you do, fellow Hack Clubbers?
This week we’re joined by Zach Latta, the Founder of Hack Club. At 16, Zach tested out of high school and moved to SF to join Yo as their first engineer. After playing a key role at Yo, he founded Hack Club to help teen hackers start coding clubs around the world. Today, teen hackers can meet IRL, online, at a hackathon, or leverage Hack Club Bank a fiscal sponsor to create their own organization. Hack Club is the program Zach wished he had in high school.