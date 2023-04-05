Cryptocurrency for Beginners: with Crypto Casey

Hello, I'm Crypto Casey. I make informational and how-to videos about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and tangle technology at https://YouTube.com/CryptoCasey - My ... More
NEW THEORY! 💥 Fed’s Plan to Destroy US 💣 Underway! (Gov Inspiring Bitcoin Education 🧠 & Adoption)
▬▬▬▬▬
“NEW AMERICAN REVOLUTION?!” 👨👩👦👦 BITCOIN ADOPTION GROWING! 📝
Hello, fam! Crypto Casey, here 👋 and I'm on a mission to improve people’s lives through #crypto education. In this important video, we explore how we are in the midst of the next American Revolution and as Benjamin Franklin said when King George III called for the Revolutionists to be hanged, “...either we hang together or we shall surely hang separately ... Let’s jump in!
▬▬▬▬▬
4/30/2023
17:40
How to Trade Altcoins on DEXs 💥🚀 Ultimate DeFi Setup Guide! 🏆 (Top 9 Tools: Basic & Advanced!)
“DEFI NAVIGATION GUIDE!” 🚀 DEX TRADING! 📈
Hello, fam! Crypto Casey, here 👋 and I'm on a mission to improve people’s lives through #crypto education. In this important #DeFi video, we explore how to use a wallet to trade altcoins on a DEX (decentralized exchange), starting with a simple approach and then layering in more tools. Let's prepare for the next #altseason!
▬▬▬▬▬
4/23/2023
18:14
Support Pro-Crypto Policy! 💪 3 Simple Steps ✅ Only Takes 5 Min! (Get Active for 2024 Elections 🇺🇸 🚨)
🌐 ACTION # 1 ► Find Policymakers: https://www.coinbase.com/public-policy/legislative-portal
⭐⭐ Copy & Paste Message to Legislators: https://cryptocasey.com/get-political/
🌐 ACTION # 3 ►Join Crypto 435: https://actnow.io/nbDABf4
“TAKE 3 EASY POLITICAL ACTIONS!” 👨👩👦👦 ONLY TAKES 5 MINUTES! 📝
Hello, fam! Crypto Casey, here 👋 and I'm on a mission to improve people’s lives through #crypto education. In this important video, we explore how we can all take 3 important political actions to advocate for pro-crypto policy step-by-step and it only takes 5 minutes... Let’s jump in!
4/22/2023
9:54
Altcoins for Next Bullrun!? 🔥 How to Find Crypto Gems 💎 BEFORE they Pump 🚀 (New FREE Tool! 🛠️✅)
“PREPARE FOR ALTCOIN SEASON!” 👨👩👦👦 TOOLS TO FIND GEMS! 📝
Hello, fam! Crypto Casey, here 👋 and I'm on a mission to improve people’s lives through #crypto education. In this important video, we explore the importance of preparing for the next altcoin season before the next bull run and a free tool we can start using today to practice finding hidden altcoin gems before everyone else... Let’s jump in!
▬▬▬▬▬
4/19/2023
15:11
Crypto Action for Beginners & Experts! ✅ How to Increase Bitcoin Adoption! 🔥 (& Spread Awareness!)
“CREATE A WALLET!” 👨👩👦👦 AND SEND CRYPTO TO IT! 📝
Hello, fam! Crypto Casey, here 👋 and I'm on a mission to improve people’s lives through #crypto education. In this important video, we explore how to quickly and easily create a wallet on our cellphones and send crypto to it, and for experienced investors, I challenge you to help one other person set up a wallet and gift them with some crypto... Let’s jump in!
About Cryptocurrency for Beginners: with Crypto Casey
Hello, I'm Crypto Casey. I make informational and how-to videos about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and tangle technology at https://YouTube.com/CryptoCasey - My channel is about breaking down complex concepts and processes related to crypto in ways that are easy for everyone to understand. Whether you are interested in learning about how bitcoin works or looking to buy altcoins as an investment, subscribe to my channel to learn more about this exciting, new technology. As you can see, my videos break things down into easy-to-follow steps, so beginners and advanced crypto fiends alike can enjoy.