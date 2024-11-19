How Bitcoin Startups Are Changing the Game | Mike Jarmuz | BFM098

Mike Jarmuz, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lightning Ventures, focuses on investing in Bitcoin companies. He aims to demystify early-stage investing and educate founders on funding strategies. Mike believes in widespread tech investment and sees Bitcoin companies as ideal complements to HODLing. He co-organizes the Unconfiscatable Conference, advises several companies, and has personally invested in over 1,500 startups.

🕑 TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction to Bitcoin and Its Importance 02:51 - The Current State of Bitcoin Adoption 05:29 - Investing in Bitcoin Startups 08:32 - The Evolution of Lightning Ventures 11:35 - The Role of Bitcoin in Various Industries 14:31 - Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Investing 17:14 - The Future of Bitcoin Companies and Startups 20:00 - Regulatory Landscape and Its Impact on Bitcoin 23:11 - Innovations in Bitcoin Lending and Investment 26:07 - The Importance of Bitcoin in Healthcare 29:06 - The Future of Bitcoin and Its Global Impact 31:46 - Core Beliefs and Final Thoughts