The spiritual case for Bitcoin | Tomer Strolight | BFM100
Tomer Strolight is a prominent voice in the Bitcoin community and has shared his unique perspective on the impact of this transformative discovery on humanity through his writings and interviews. He has also written and narrated three short Bitcoin films that you can find on YouTube. Check out "Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth”, “Bitcoin is Beautiful”, and “The Legendary Treasure of Satoshi Nakamoto”.
› Follow Tomer: https://twitter.com/tomerstrolight
› Tomer’s articles: https://tomerstrolight.medium.com
› Tomer’s short films: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Tomer+strolight+swan
SPONSOR
🧘♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp
PRODUCTS I ENDORSE
› Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram
› CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag
› Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5%
🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED
› YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bramk
› Follow Bram on https://x.com/bramk
🕑 TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - The Spiritual Case for Bitcoin
04:50 - Purpose and the Pursuit of Goals
10:38 - Bitcoin as a Tool for Self-Discovery
15:54 - Collective Manifestation of Bitcoin
27:17 - Individual Pursuits within a Collective Framework
32:14 - Common Values and Collective Purpose
37:52 - The Joy of Pursuing Passion
47:16 - The Risk of Showing Love
52:10 - The Spiritual Crime of Fiat Money
--------
59:12
Build Wealth and Retire Early with Bitcoin | Trey Sellers | BFM099
Trey Sellers is VP of Enterprise Sales at Unchained, the market leader for bitcoin-integrated financial services. He has an extensive sales, finance, banking, technology, and consulting background. Trey is a Banker turned Bitcoiner who achieved financial independence in 5 years and now writes about the FIRE movement and Bitcoin in his newsletter.
› Follow Trey: https://x.com/ts_hodl
› Trey’s newsletter ‘FIRE BTC’: https://firebtc.substack.com
SPONSOR
🧘♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp
PRODUCTS I ENDORSE
› Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram
› CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag
› Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5%
🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED
→ YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bramk
→ Follow Bram on https://x.com/bramk
🕑 TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction to FIRE and Bitcoin
03:00 - Understanding the FIRE Movement
06:01 - Frugal Living vs. Fat FIRE
09:00 - Intentional Living and Financial Independence
11:59 - The Role of Bitcoin in Financial Independence
15:02 - Calculating Your FIRE Number
17:51 - Strategies for Saving and Investing
20:57 - The 4% Rule and Its Implications
23:51 - Bitcoin as a Superior Asset
26:59 - Overcoming Resistance to Bitcoin
29:54 - The Future of Bitcoin and Financial Independence
32:48 - Volatility and Emotional Resilience
35:49 - The Importance of Long-Term Thinking
[Rest of timestamps did not propagate]
--------
1:19:26
How Bitcoin Startups Are Changing the Game | Mike Jarmuz | BFM098
Mike Jarmuz, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lightning Ventures, focuses on investing in Bitcoin companies. He aims to demystify early-stage investing and educate founders on funding strategies. Mike believes in widespread tech investment and sees Bitcoin companies as ideal complements to HODLing. He co-organizes the Unconfiscatable Conference, advises several companies, and has personally invested in over 1,500 startups.
› Follow Mike: https://x.com/MikeJarmuz
› Thunder Funder: https://thunderfunder.com
SPONSOR
🧘♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp
PRODUCTS I ENDORSE
› Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram
› CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag
› Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5%
🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED
→ YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bramk
→ Follow Bram on https://x.com/bramk
🕑 TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction to Bitcoin and Its Importance
02:51 - The Current State of Bitcoin Adoption
05:29 - Investing in Bitcoin Startups
08:32 - The Evolution of Lightning Ventures
11:35 - The Role of Bitcoin in Various Industries
14:31 - Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Investing
17:14 - The Future of Bitcoin Companies and Startups
20:00 - Regulatory Landscape and Its Impact on Bitcoin
23:11 - Innovations in Bitcoin Lending and Investment
26:07 - The Importance of Bitcoin in Healthcare
29:06 - The Future of Bitcoin and Its Global Impact
31:46 - Core Beliefs and Final Thoughts
--------
1:02:06
Former crypto degenerate shares why only Bitcoin matters | Arsen Thagapsov | BFM097
Arsen Thagapsov is the head of social media at Relai - a Swiss Bitcoin-only savings app. Previously he founded Bitcoin Therapy - one of the biggest Bitcoin-only newsletters. Arsen has also written on various topics, such as getting hired in the Bitcoin industry and how to do social media marketing for Bitcoin brands. Finally, he wrote a university thesis on Bitcoin and Austrian economics.
› Follow Arsen on https://twitter.com/satoshibaggins
SPONSOR
🧘♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp
PRODUCTS I ENDORSE
› Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram
› CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag
› Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5%
🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED
› YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bramk
› Follow Bram on https://x.com/bramk
🕑 TIMESTAMPS
00:00 - Introduction to Bitcoin Journeys
05:56 - Bitcoin vs. Altcoins
11:10 - The Lindy Effect and Bitcoin's Longevity
13:48 - Curiosity in the Bitcoin Space
18:33 - Generational Views on Bitcoin
23:36 - Money's Impact on Society
29:13 - Money and Future Planning
34:46 - Financial Education Importance
39:31 - Bitcoin and Politics
54:31 - Bitcoin's Future and Uses
--------
55:56
Bitcoin could replace fiat money faster than we think | Marty Bent | BFM096B
Marty Bent is a prominent Bitcoin advocate and host of the Tales from the Crypt podcast, known for his engaging insights into Bitcoin’s impact on personal freedom. As the founder of https://TFTC.io, he explores Bitcoin's societal implications and promotes financial sovereignty.
› Follow Marty on https://x.com/martybent
› Watch TFTC: https://youtube.com/@TFTC
SPONSOR
🧘♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp
PRODUCTS I ENDORSE
› Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram
› CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag
› Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5%
🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED
› YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bramk
› Follow Bram on https://x.com/bramk
TIMESTAMPS 🕑
00:00 - Election Day Outlook
07:54 - Rulers vs. Rules: Understanding Bitcoin's Value
12:58 - Courage to Adopt Bitcoin
19:31 - The Optimistic Future of Bitcoin
25:52 - Highlighting the Problem: National Debt and Inflation
36:57 - Bitcoin as a Store of Value vs. Medium of Exchange
44:13 - Bitcoin's Role in Traditional Financial Systems
50:18 - The Future of Bitcoin-Backed Credit Products
01:00:27 - The Changing Dynamics Between Individuals and Governments
01:06:27 - Game Theory and Bitcoin Adoption
01:14:24 - The Acceleration of Bitcoin Adoption
Join Bram Kanstein (https://x.com/@bramk) and his guests on a journey to learn how our current financial system works, why it is flawed, and why Bitcoin is the most relevant technological discovery you should understand and adopt.