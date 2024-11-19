Powered by RND
Bitcoin for Millennials

Bram Kanstein
Join Bram Kanstein (https://x.com/@bramk) and his guests on a journey to learn how our current financial system works, why it is flawed, and why Bitcoin is the most relevant technological discovery you should understand and adopt.
  • The spiritual case for Bitcoin | Tomer Strolight | BFM100
    Tomer Strolight is a prominent voice in the Bitcoin community and has shared his unique perspective on the impact of this transformative discovery on humanity through his writings and interviews. He has also written and narrated three short Bitcoin films that you can find on YouTube. Check out "Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth”, “Bitcoin is Beautiful”, and “The Legendary Treasure of Satoshi Nakamoto”. › Follow Tomer: https://twitter.com/tomerstrolight › Tomer’s articles: https://tomerstrolight.medium.com › Tomer’s short films: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Tomer+strolight+swan SPONSOR 🧘‍♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp PRODUCTS I ENDORSE › Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram › CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag › Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5% 🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED › YouTube: ⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@bramk⁠⁠ › Follow Bram on ⁠⁠https://x.com/bramk 🕑 TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - The Spiritual Case for Bitcoin 04:50 - Purpose and the Pursuit of Goals 10:38 - Bitcoin as a Tool for Self-Discovery 15:54 - Collective Manifestation of Bitcoin 27:17 - Individual Pursuits within a Collective Framework 32:14 - Common Values and Collective Purpose 37:52 - The Joy of Pursuing Passion 47:16 - The Risk of Showing Love 52:10 - The Spiritual Crime of Fiat Money
    59:12
  • Build Wealth and Retire Early with Bitcoin | Trey Sellers | BFM099
    Trey Sellers is VP of Enterprise Sales at Unchained, the market leader for bitcoin-integrated financial services. He has an extensive sales, finance, banking, technology, and consulting background. Trey is a Banker turned Bitcoiner who achieved financial independence in 5 years and now writes about the FIRE movement and Bitcoin in his newsletter. › Follow Trey: https://x.com/ts_hodl › Trey’s newsletter ‘FIRE BTC’: https://firebtc.substack.com SPONSOR 🧘‍♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp PRODUCTS I ENDORSE › Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram › CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag › Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5% 🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED → YouTube: ⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@bramk⁠⁠ → Follow Bram on ⁠⁠https://x.com/bramk 🕑 TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction to FIRE and Bitcoin 03:00 - Understanding the FIRE Movement 06:01 - Frugal Living vs. Fat FIRE 09:00 - Intentional Living and Financial Independence 11:59 - The Role of Bitcoin in Financial Independence 15:02 - Calculating Your FIRE Number 17:51 - Strategies for Saving and Investing 20:57 - The 4% Rule and Its Implications 23:51 - Bitcoin as a Superior Asset 26:59 - Overcoming Resistance to Bitcoin 29:54 - The Future of Bitcoin and Financial Independence 32:48 - Volatility and Emotional Resilience 35:49 - The Importance of Long-Term Thinking [Rest of timestamps did not propagate]
    1:19:26
  • How Bitcoin Startups Are Changing the Game | Mike Jarmuz | BFM098
    Mike Jarmuz, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lightning Ventures, focuses on investing in Bitcoin companies. He aims to demystify early-stage investing and educate founders on funding strategies. Mike believes in widespread tech investment and sees Bitcoin companies as ideal complements to HODLing. He co-organizes the Unconfiscatable Conference, advises several companies, and has personally invested in over 1,500 startups. › Follow Mike: https://x.com/MikeJarmuz › Thunder Funder: https://thunderfunder.com SPONSOR 🧘‍♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp PRODUCTS I ENDORSE › Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram › CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag › Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5% 🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED → YouTube: ⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@bramk⁠⁠ → Follow Bram on ⁠⁠https://x.com/bramk 🕑 TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction to Bitcoin and Its Importance 02:51 - The Current State of Bitcoin Adoption 05:29 - Investing in Bitcoin Startups 08:32 - The Evolution of Lightning Ventures 11:35 - The Role of Bitcoin in Various Industries 14:31 - Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Investing 17:14 - The Future of Bitcoin Companies and Startups 20:00 - Regulatory Landscape and Its Impact on Bitcoin 23:11 - Innovations in Bitcoin Lending and Investment 26:07 - The Importance of Bitcoin in Healthcare 29:06 - The Future of Bitcoin and Its Global Impact 31:46 - Core Beliefs and Final Thoughts
    1:02:06
  • Former crypto degenerate shares why only Bitcoin matters | Arsen Thagapsov | BFM097
    Arsen Thagapsov is the head of social media at Relai - a Swiss Bitcoin-only savings app. Previously he founded Bitcoin Therapy - one of the biggest Bitcoin-only newsletters. Arsen has also written on various topics, such as getting hired in the Bitcoin industry and how to do social media marketing for Bitcoin brands. Finally, he wrote a university thesis on Bitcoin and Austrian economics. › Follow Arsen on https://twitter.com/satoshibaggins SPONSOR 🧘‍♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp PRODUCTS I ENDORSE › Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram › CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag › Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5% 🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED › YouTube: ⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@bramk⁠⁠ › Follow Bram on ⁠⁠https://x.com/bramk 🕑 TIMESTAMPS 00:00 - Introduction to Bitcoin Journeys 05:56 - Bitcoin vs. Altcoins 11:10 - The Lindy Effect and Bitcoin's Longevity 13:48 - Curiosity in the Bitcoin Space 18:33 - Generational Views on Bitcoin 23:36 - Money's Impact on Society 29:13 - Money and Future Planning 34:46 - Financial Education Importance 39:31 - Bitcoin and Politics 54:31 - Bitcoin's Future and Uses
    55:56
  • Bitcoin could replace fiat money faster than we think | Marty Bent | BFM096B
    Marty Bent is a prominent Bitcoin advocate and host of the Tales from the Crypt podcast, known for his engaging insights into Bitcoin’s impact on personal freedom. As the founder of https://TFTC.io, he explores Bitcoin's societal implications and promotes financial sovereignty. › Follow Marty on https://x.com/martybent › Watch TFTC: https://youtube.com/@TFTC SPONSOR 🧘‍♂️ Gain peace of mind with Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution. Receive $250 in Bitcoin when you join via https://bfmlinks.com/onramp PRODUCTS I ENDORSE › Foundation Passport: a premium Bitcoin hardware wallet that I love. Get $10 off: https://foundation.xyz/bram › CRYPTOTAG: The world's strongest seed phrase storage - https://bfmlinks.com/cryptotag › Buy Bitcoin in the EU 🇪🇺 via https://relai.me/bram and use code BRAM to reduce fees by 0.5% 🔔 SUBSCRIBE TO GET NOTIFIED › YouTube: ⁠⁠https://youtube.com/@bramk⁠⁠ › Follow Bram on ⁠⁠https://x.com/bramk TIMESTAMPS 🕑 00:00 - Election Day Outlook 07:54 - Rulers vs. Rules: Understanding Bitcoin's Value 12:58 - Courage to Adopt Bitcoin 19:31 - The Optimistic Future of Bitcoin 25:52 - Highlighting the Problem: National Debt and Inflation 36:57 - Bitcoin as a Store of Value vs. Medium of Exchange 44:13 - Bitcoin's Role in Traditional Financial Systems 50:18 - The Future of Bitcoin-Backed Credit Products 01:00:27 - The Changing Dynamics Between Individuals and Governments 01:06:27 - Game Theory and Bitcoin Adoption 01:14:24 - The Acceleration of Bitcoin Adoption
