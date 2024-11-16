In this conversation, Jaeden Schafer discusses Google's recent $2.7 billion licensing deal with Character AI, exploring the implications of this acquisition, the background of Noam Shazir, and the competitive landscape of AI development. The conversation highlights the strategic moves by tech giants to secure talent and technology in the rapidly evolving AI sector.
--------
11:55
Runway Has AI Video Breakthrough "Act One" for Face Rigging
In this episode, we discuss Runway's new AI tool, "Act One," which simplifies face rigging for creators. We explore how this technology is set to streamline the animation process in video production.
--------
6:55
Runway Gives $5 Million for 100 AI Movies
In this conversation, Jaeden Schafer discusses the rapid advancements in AI technology, particularly in the realm of video production. He highlights Runway's recent initiative to fund filmmakers using AI, emphasizing the potential for creativity and innovation in the industry. The discussion also touches on the opportunities available for aspiring filmmakers and the importance of community support in navigating the evolving landscape of AI in filmmaking.
--------
8:47
Ensemble AI Announces $3.3M Seed Round, Co-Founders Alex Reneau & Zach Albertson
In this episode, we dive into how Ensemble's Feature Enhancement technology is transforming the landscape of machine learning by empowering both novice and expert data scientists to achieve state-of-the-art results without the need for complex models or a PhD. We'll explore how Ensemble seamlessly integrates with any ML pipeline to intelligently enrich tabular and time series data, significantly improving model performance while reducing computational costs.
--------
1:01:44
OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode Is Finally Here
In this conversation, Jaeden discusses the long-awaited rollout of OpenAI's Advanced Voice Mode, highlighting its dynamic voice technology that allows for a more natural and expressive AI voice experience. He also touches on the controversy surrounding the absence of a specific voice that resembled Scarlett Johansson's character from the movie 'Her', and the implications of this technology for users in various regions.
"Practical AI" is a dynamic podcast dedicated to exploring the latest trends, developments, and applications in the world of artificial intelligence. Each episode delves into current topics and news, offering listeners a deep dive into the most relevant and exciting aspects of AI technology. With a focus on real-world implications and future possibilities, the podcast presents complex concepts in an accessible and engaging manner. Whether you're an AI enthusiast or just curious about how this technology is shaping our world, "Practical AI" provides a rich source of information and insights.