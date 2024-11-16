Runway Gives $5 Million for 100 AI Movies

In this conversation, Jaeden Schafer discusses the rapid advancements in AI technology, particularly in the realm of video production. He highlights Runway's recent initiative to fund filmmakers using AI, emphasizing the potential for creativity and innovation in the industry. The discussion also touches on the opportunities available for aspiring filmmakers and the importance of community support in navigating the evolving landscape of AI in filmmaking.