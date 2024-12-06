Ep 49: OpenAI Researcher Noam Brown Unpacks the Full Release of o1 and the Path to AGI
Noam Brown, renowned AI researcher and key figure at OpenAI, joins us for a deep dive into the o1 release. Recorded just one day before o1's full public debut, this episode explores the groundbreaking advancements and challenges behind this innovative test-time compute model.We discuss the technical breakthroughs that set o1 apart, its unique capabilities compared to previous models, and how it disrupts traditional paradigms in AI development. Noam also shares insights into OpenAI's approach to innovation, the economic realities of scaling AI, and what the future holds for the field. [0:00] Intro[0:50] Scaling Model Capabilities and Economic Constraints[2:48] Excitement Around Test Time Compute[4:50] Challenges and Future Directions in AI Research[8:11] Noam Brown's Journey and OpenAI's Research Focus[16:08] The Role of Specialized Models and Tools[21:18] Unexpected Use Cases and Future Milestones[23:44] Proof of Concept: o1's Capabilities[24:48] The Bitter Lesson: Insights from Richard Sutton[25:59] Scaffolding Techniques and Their Future[27:56] Challenges in Academia and AI Research[30:30] Evaluating AI Models: Metrics and Trends[34:47] The Role of AI in Social Sciences[39:39] AI Agents and Emergent Communication[40:17] Future of AI Robotics[41:13] Advancing Scientific Research with AI[43:30] Quickfire
Ep 48: Co-Founder/CEO of LiveKit Russ d'Sa on the Best ChatGPT Voice Use-Cases, New UX Paradigms in AI, and When Voice Makes Sense
For this episode of Unsupervised Learning we spoke with Russ d'Sa, co-founder of LiveKit, a company at the forefront of voice AI technology. Russ thinks of LiveKit as a "nervous system," powering the sensory interfaces humans use to interact with AI – including the Advanced Voice feature in ChatGPT as well as applications like Character.ai, Spotify and many more. Russ talked about when voice makes sense as an interface, the exciting new UX paradigms on the horizon, the intersection of voice and robotics and Anthropic's Computer Use API. [0:00] Intro[0:24] Using ChatGPT Voice in Daily Life[2:26] How LiveKit Works with ChatGPT Voice[5:16] LiveKit as the Nervous System for AI[8:11] Future of Work and AI Interfaces[18:31] Emerging Use Cases for Voice AI[22:29] AI Models in Customer Support[23:10] Latency Improvements in AI[24:37] Challenges in System Integration[26:01] Multimodal AI and Browser Integration[29:40] Telephony and AI in Healthcare[32:11] Humanoid Robotics and On-Device AI[33:50] Cloud vs. On-Device Inference[36:50] Quickfire
Ep 47: Chief AI Scientist of Databricks Jonathan Frankle on Why New Model Architectures are Unlikely, When to Pre-Train or Fine Tune, and Hopes for Future AI Policy
Jonathan Frankle is the Chief AI Scientist at Databricks ($43B), which he joined through the acquisition of MosaicML in July 2023. Databricks has over 12,000 customers on the cutting edge of AI; Jonathan works to anticipate their needs and offer solutions even as the tech is rapidly evolving. [0:00] Intro[0:52] Incentives and Team Motivation at Databricks[2:40] The Evolution of AI Models: Transformers vs. LSTMs[5:27] Mosaic and Databricks: A Strategic Merger[7:31] Guidance on AI Model Training and Fine-Tuning[11:11] Building Effective AI Evaluations[16:02] Domain-Specific AI Models and Their Importance[19:37] The Future of AI: Challenges and Opportunities[25:07] Ethical Considerations and Human-AI Interaction[29:13] Customer Collaboration and AI Implementation[30:45] Navigating AI Tools and Techniques[35:41] The Role of Open Source Models[36:46] AI Infrastructure and Partnerships[48:27] Academia's Role in AI Research[52:09] Ethics and Policy in AI[57:47] Quickfire
Ep 46: CEO of DeepL Jarek Kutylowski on Specialized vs. General Models, Beating Google and a Future with Synchronous Translation
I sat down with DeepL cofounder Jarek Kutylowski. DeepL is a comprehensive Language AI platform that enables organizations to communicate effectively across languages, cultures, and markets. Jarek shared a treasure trove of insights on the past, present, and future of AI translation. Here were some standout moments: [0:00] Intro[0:38] The Rise of AI and DeepL's Journey[1:41] DeepL's Competitive Edge and Market Impact[2:41] Innovations in AI Translation[4:39] DeepL's Product and Use Cases[7:35] Challenges and Strategies in AI Translation[14:29] Human Translators and Data Labeling[24:39] Building and Scaling AI Infrastructure[32:52] Evaluating AI Models: Objective vs Subjective[34:05] Translation Quality Metrics[35:35] The Debate on AI Moats and Specialized Models[40:16] The Impact of Real-Time Translation on Business[45:05] Challenges in Developing Synchronous Speaking Models[46:49] Adjacent AI Technologies and Their Potential[48:33] Quickfire
Ep 45: Founder & CEO of HeyGen Josh Xu on TikTok’s GenAI Dilemma, Trust and Safety and the Path to Interactive Avatars
Joshua Xu is co-founder and CEO of HeyGen -- the fast-growing AI video creation and translation platform. You can upload a video, or create a new one from a script using an AI avatar as your star, and HeyGen will translate it into 175 languages. HeyGen now serves over 40,000 customers and is generating $35+ million in revenue. [0:00] Intro [0:37] HeyGen's Viral Moments [1:23] Creating Magic with AI [3:30] The Future of AI in Video Production [9:29] HeyGen's Use Cases and Customer Base [13:15] AI Avatars [25:46] The Future of Content [26:43] Competing with Industry Giants [27:16] Innovating for New Markets [31:24] Enterprise Push: Lessons and Surprises [33:07] Trust and Safety in AI [37:03] Fundraising and Financial Strategies for AI Startups [41:22] Quickfire
On Unsupervised Learning, Redpoint Partners Jacob Effron, Patrick Chase, Jordan Segall and Erica Brescia explore the rapidly developing AI landscape and what it means for businesses and the world. With Redpoint’s history investing in companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Stripe, Descript and hosts who have each been in both the builder and investor seat, subscribe now to make sure you don’t miss any of it.