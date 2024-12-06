Ep 48: Co-Founder/CEO of LiveKit Russ d'Sa on the Best ChatGPT Voice Use-Cases, New UX Paradigms in AI, and When Voice Makes Sense

For this episode of Unsupervised Learning we spoke with Russ d'Sa, co-founder of LiveKit, a company at the forefront of voice AI technology. Russ thinks of LiveKit as a “nervous system,” powering the sensory interfaces humans use to interact with AI – including the Advanced Voice feature in ChatGPT as well as applications like Character.ai, Spotify and many more. Russ talked about when voice makes sense as an interface, the exciting new UX paradigms on the horizon, the intersection of voice and robotics and Anthropic's Computer Use API. [0:00] Intro[0:24] Using ChatGPT Voice in Daily Life[2:26] How LiveKit Works with ChatGPT Voice[5:16] LiveKit as the Nervous System for AI[8:11] Future of Work and AI Interfaces[18:31] Emerging Use Cases for Voice AI[22:29] AI Models in Customer Support[23:10] Latency Improvements in AI[24:37] Challenges in System Integration[26:01] Multimodal AI and Browser Integration[29:40] Telephony and AI in Healthcare[32:11] Humanoid Robotics and On-Device AI[33:50] Cloud vs. On-Device Inference[36:50] Quickfire With your co-hosts: @jacobeffron - Partner at Redpoint, Former PM Flatiron Health @patrickachase - Partner at Redpoint, Former ML Engineer LinkedIn @ericabrescia - Former COO Github, Founder Bitnami (acq’d by VMWare) @jordan_segall - Partner at Redpoint