Ep 48: Co-Founder/CEO of LiveKit Russ d'Sa on the Best ChatGPT Voice Use-Cases, New UX Paradigms in AI, and When Voice Makes Sense

For this episode of Unsupervised Learning we spoke with Russ d'Sa, co-founder of LiveKit, a company at the forefront of voice AI technology. Russ thinks of LiveKit as a ‚Äúnervous system,‚ÄĚ powering the sensory interfaces humans use to interact with AI ‚Äď including the Advanced Voice feature in ChatGPT as well as applications like Character.ai, Spotify and many more.¬†Russ talked about when voice makes sense as an interface, the exciting new UX paradigms on the horizon, the intersection of voice and robotics and Anthropic's Computer Use API.¬†[0:00] Intro[0:24] Using ChatGPT Voice in Daily Life[2:26] How LiveKit Works with ChatGPT Voice[5:16] LiveKit as the Nervous System for AI[8:11] Future of Work and AI Interfaces[18:31] Emerging Use Cases for Voice AI[22:29] AI Models in Customer Support[23:10] Latency Improvements in AI[24:37] Challenges in System Integration[26:01] Multimodal AI and Browser Integration[29:40] Telephony and AI in Healthcare[32:11] Humanoid Robotics and On-Device AI[33:50] Cloud vs. On-Device Inference[36:50] Quickfire¬†With your co-hosts:¬†@jacobeffron¬†- Partner at Redpoint, Former PM Flatiron Health¬†@patrickachase¬†- Partner at Redpoint, Former ML Engineer LinkedIn¬†@ericabrescia¬†- Former COO Github, Founder Bitnami (acq‚Äôd by VMWare)¬†@jordan_segall¬†- Partner at Redpoint