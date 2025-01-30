TWiG 804: Big Potato - Death Roulette, Influencer Voice, HillmanTok

Leo's AI Toys DeepSeek How a top Chinese AI model overcame US sanctions Mark Zuckerberg post re: Llama 4 17th Century Death Roulette ☠️ Google says it will change Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in Maps app after government updates 23andMe might sell itself as it runs out of money The rise of 'influencer voice': Why this TikTok creator accent is taking over the internet and maybe the world Paris' new TV Scoldy Mastodon Pluralistic: It's not a crime if we do it with an app (25 Jan 2025) – Pluralistic: Daily links from Cory Doctorow Comcast unveils ultra-low lag Internet connection Dr. Barlow and HIllmanTok Philip Low, long-time friend and peer of Elon Musk, posts open letter calling him out for what he is. Why doesn't Siri know what it doesn't know? New Vatican document examines potential and risks of AI Technological puritanism All in the mind? The surprising truth about brain rot By Paris: Before Google's $2.7 Billion Deal With AI Startup, a Stark Warning on Safety The mayor of Merrymac Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau