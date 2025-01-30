TWiG 804: Big Potato - Death Roulette, Influencer Voice, HillmanTok
Leo's AI Toys
DeepSeek
How a top Chinese AI model overcame US sanctions
Mark Zuckerberg post re: Llama 4
17th Century Death Roulette ☠️
Google says it will change Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in Maps app after government updates
23andMe might sell itself as it runs out of money
The rise of 'influencer voice': Why this TikTok creator accent is taking over the internet and maybe the world
Paris' new TV
Scoldy Mastodon
Pluralistic: It's not a crime if we do it with an app (25 Jan 2025) – Pluralistic: Daily links from Cory Doctorow
Comcast unveils ultra-low lag Internet connection
Dr. Barlow and HIllmanTok
Philip Low, long-time friend and peer of Elon Musk, posts open letter calling him out for what he is.
Why doesn't Siri know what it doesn't know?
New Vatican document examines potential and risks of AI
Technological puritanism
All in the mind? The surprising truth about brain rot
By Paris: Before Google's $2.7 Billion Deal With AI Startup, a Stark Warning on Safety
The mayor of Merrymac
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
2:42:46
TWiG 803: Dadscrolling - Stargate, SkyTok, Chromebook Facial Control
"Stargate" Squares Some AI Circles
Old enough to remember Trump's Foxconn factory
What Stargate Means and What It Doesn't
Google decides it won't comply with EU fact-checking law
SkyTok, BlueSky's TikTok, made with Surf on ActivityPub
The Second Trump Presidency, Brought to You by YouTubers
Google will let you control your Chromebook with your face
Walgreens replaced its refrigerator doors with digitized ad-laden glass. It might become a $200 million debacle
Nokia's reaction to the iPhone
The Ankler launches standalone trade publication on the creator economy
Bassinet backlash reflects debate over adding fees to connected devices
Elon Musk admits cheating at video games, chat transcript appears to show
The Whole World is Whining
Netflix's UK Audience Reach Overtook BBC1 For The First Time Last Year
Genrevision podcast
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
2:30:04
TWiG 802: A Sycophant in Your Pocket - Supreme Court Briefs, Leo's New AI Toys
Justice Kagan Acknowledges Bluesky, And Other Notes From The TikTok Oral Argument
Alito and Playboy
A Marriage Proposal Spoken Entirely in Office Jargon
Meta Is Blocking Links to Decentralized Instagram Competitor Pixelfed
Free our feeds fundraising
The people should own the town square
Lemley's post
Google's 'Daily Listen' lab is a personalized podcast based on your Discover feed
Leo's AI toys
She Is in Love With ChatGPT
Jawboning In Plain Sight: The Unconstitutional Censorship Tolerated By The DMCA
Personalized voice recordings by Elwood "You've got mail!" Edwards
American Psycho with Huey Lewis and Weird Al
Physicists figure out the perfect Cacio e Pepe recipe
Cursormania!
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
Guest: Cathy Gellis
2:33:28
TWiG 801: Human Beans - Meta Stops Fact-Checking, Public Domain 2025
Meta is ending its fact-checking program in favor of a "community notes" system similar to X
(30+) kottke.org: "oh s**t new logo just dropped"
Masnick: The Good, The Bad, And The Stupid In Meta's New Content Moderation Policies
Social-Media Companies Decide Content Moderation Is Trending Down
I watched the Nvidia keynote; can summarize -jj
The Bitter Lesson
Hank Green's Cripslock Test for AGI
Public Domain Day 2025
CES 2025
New AI powered Samsung refrigerators will allow direct grocery ordering with Instacart
Gemini is taking over Google TV - in a good way
Google's AI Help Me Read feature
Deepseek seems to be a big deal: Chinese model, cheaper to train
Altman's latest gospel
Choose your Silicon Valley Thinkbro
Nicvember Post Mortum
The Habermas Machine: AI mediating disagreements
VPN Demand Surge in Florida after Adult Sites Age Restriction Kicks In
Hosts: Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Paris Martineau
2:09:00
TWiG 800: The Best of 2024 - Tree Pruning 101, Cow Magnets, The Skin
Jeff's op-ed proposing that Bell Labs be turned into a Museum and School of the Internet
Paris reveals her passion for pruning trees in NY
Molly White's first appearance, stupid Wikipedia edit wars
Ed Zitron's first appearance, elon's shady non-profits
NYC apartment with a podcast studio
What are cow magnets?
Paris and Cathy, tab hoarders
Paris digs into the source of the human cells used in a robotics experiment
Craig stops by to talk about pancakes and his philanthopy
Leo's audition for Megalopolis
AI Genereated podcast of Paris' stories
Paris getting her license to prune trees in NY
Host: Leo Laporte
