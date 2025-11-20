EP 4: Speedrun

Is the only way to stop a bad guy with an AGI… a good guy with an AGI? In a twist of technological irony, the very people who warned most loudly about the existential dangers of artificial superintelligence—Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Dario Amodei among them—became the ones racing to build it first. Each believed they alone could create it safely before their competitors unleashed something dangerous. This episode traces how their shared fear of an “AI dictatorship” ignited a breakneck competition that ultimately led to the release of ChatGPT. THIS EPISODE FEATURES: Karen Hao, Keach Hagey, Jasmine Sun, Yoshua Bengio, Kevin Roose, Connor Leahy LINKS: Karen Hao’s book “Empire of AI” Keach Hagey’s book The Optimist Obama’s Wired Interview Ross Douthat’s Theil interview and article Joe Rogan Experience 1169 - Elon Musk Hardfork Podcast Alpha Go Documentary CREDITS: This episode of The Last Invention was reported and produced by Andy Mills, Gregory Warner, Andrew Parsons, Megan Phelps-Roper, Matthew Boll, Seth Temple Andrews, and Ethan Mannello. It is hosted by Gregory Warner Music for this episode was composed by ⁠⁠⁠Scott Devendorf⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠Ben Lanz⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠Cobey Bienert⁠⁠⁠, and Matthew Boll The Last Invention artwork by ⁠⁠⁠Jacob Boll⁠⁠⁠ To become a Longview subscriber you can visit us ⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠ Thank you to our sponsors Ground News and FIRE ⁠⁠⁠GROUND NEWS⁠ :⁠⁠ Go to ⁠⁠⁠groundnews.com/invent⁠⁠⁠ to get 40% off unlimited access to global coverage of the stories shaping our world. ⁠⁠⁠FIRE⁠ ⁠⁠ This is a paid sponsorship link.